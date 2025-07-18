BioAtla Announces Upcoming Oral Presentation at the 2025 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) TAT Asia Meeting

SAN DIEGO, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioAtla, Inc. (Nasdaq: BCAB) (the “Company” or “BioAtla”), a global clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of Conditionally Active Biologic (CAB) antibody therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumors, today announced an oral presentation at the upcoming 2025 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) TAT Asia Meeting to be held in Hong Kong Sar, China from July 18–20, 2025.

Oral Presentation Details: Title: First-in-human phase I study of a dual-Conditionally Active Biologic (CAB) EpCAM x CD3 bispecific T-cell engager (TCE), BA3182, in patients with treatment refractory metastatic adenocarcinoma Authors:

Jennifer B. Brooke Valerin, Jacob Thomas, J. Eva E. Selfridge, Madison Conces, Devalingam Mahalingam, Michael Cecchini, Elena G. Chiorean, Oana Danciu, Kyechin Chen, Ana Paula G. Cugnetti, Judith Llorin-Sangalang, Kartik Aysola, Alexander Starodub Presenter:

Jennifer B. Brooke Valerin Presentation Number:

36O Date and Time:

July 18, 2025 from 15:59‒16:06 GMT+8

A copy of the presentation materials can be accessed on the “Publication” section of the Company’s website at www.bioatla.com once the presentation has concluded.

About BioAtla®, Inc.

BioAtla is a global clinical-stage biotechnology company with operations in San Diego, California, and in Beijing, China through its contractual relationship with BioDuro-Sundia, a provider of preclinical development services. Utilizing its proprietary CAB platform technology, BioAtla develops novel, reversibly active monoclonal and bispecific antibodies and other protein therapeutic product candidates. CAB product candidates are designed to have more selective targeting, greater efficacy with lower toxicity, and more cost-efficient and predictable manufacturing than traditional antibodies. BioAtla has extensive and worldwide patent coverage for its CAB platform technology and products with greater than 780 active patent matters, more than 500 of which are issued patents. Broad patent coverage in all major markets includes methods of making, screening and manufacturing CAB product candidates in a wide range of formats and composition of matter coverage for specific products. To learn more about BioAtla, Inc., visit www.bioatla.com.

