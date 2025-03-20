BioAtla Announces Two Poster Presentations at Upcoming Medical Meetings

SAN DIEGO, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioAtla, Inc. (Nasdaq: BCAB), a global clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of Conditionally Active Biologic (CAB) antibody therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumors, today announced two abstracts accepted for poster presentations at the upcoming European Lung Cancer Congress (ELCC) 2025 Scientific Committee and Mayo Clinic Multidisciplinary Head and Neck Cancer Symposium 2025, to be held in Paris, France from March 26–29, 2025 and in Scottsdale, AZ from March 27–29, 2025, respectively.

Presentation Details:

Venue: ELCC 2025 Title: Exploratory Analysis of Overall Survival among Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Patients with Mutated KRAS in a Phase 2 Trial of Mecbotamab Vedotin (CAB-AXL-ADC) Presenter: Karen Reckamp (Los Angeles, CA, United States of America) Poster Number: 98P Session Topic: Advanced NSCLC Date and Time: Wednesday–Saturday, March 26–29, 2025; presenter available at poster on Friday, March 28, 2025 from 13:00 – 13:45 CET Venue: Mayo Clinic Multidisciplinary Head and Neck Cancer Symposium 2025 Title: Ozuriftamab Vedotin (BA3021), a Conditionally Binding ROR2-ADC; Phase 2 experience in Patients with Heavily Pretreated Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck Presenter: Winston Wong (New York City, NY, United States of America) Date and Time: Thursday, March 27, 2025 at 10:55a MST

A copy of the presentation materials can be accessed on the “Publication” section of the Company’s website at www.bioatla.com once the presentations have concluded.

About BioAtla®, Inc.

BioAtla is a global clinical-stage biotechnology company with operations in San Diego, California, and in Beijing, China through its contractual relationship with BioDuro-Sundia, a provider of preclinical development services. Utilizing its proprietary CAB technology, BioAtla develops novel, reversibly active monoclonal and bispecific antibodies and other protein therapeutic product candidates. CAB product candidates are designed to have more selective targeting, greater efficacy with lower toxicity, and more cost-efficient and predictable manufacturing than traditional antibodies. BioAtla has extensive and worldwide patent coverage for its CAB technology and products with greater than 780 active patent matters, more than 500 of which are issued patents. Broad patent coverage in all major markets include methods of making, screening and manufacturing CAB product candidates in a wide range of formats and composition of matter coverage for specific products. BioAtla has two first-in-class CAB programs currently in Phase 2 clinical testing, mecbotamab vedotin, a novel conditionally active AXL-targeted antibody-drug conjugate (CAB-AXL-ADC), and ozuriftamab vedotin, a novel conditionally active ROR2-targeted antibody-drug conjugate (CAB-ROR2-ADC). The Phase 2 stage CAB-CTLA-4 antibody, evalstotug, is a novel CTLA-4 inhibitor designed to reduce systemic toxicity and potentially enable safer combination therapies with checkpoint inhibitors such as anti-PD-1 antibody. The Company’s first dual CAB bispecific T-cell engager antibody, BA3182, is currently in Phase 1 development. BA3182 targets EpCAM, which is highly and frequently expressed on many adenocarcinomas while engaging human CD3 expressing T cells. To learn more about BioAtla, Inc. visit www.bioatla.com.

Internal Contact:

Richard Waldron

Chief Financial Officer

BioAtla, Inc.

rwaldron@bioatla.com

858.356.8945

External Contact:

Bruce Mackle

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

bmackle@lifesciadvisors.com