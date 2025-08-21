BioAge Labs to Present at Upcoming September 2025 Investor Conferences

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioAge Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOA) ("BioAge", "the Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapeutic product candidates for metabolic diseases by targeting the biology of human aging, today announced that the Company will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Citi’s 2025 Biopharma Back to School Conference (Boston, September 2–3, 2025): Kristen Fortney, PhD, CEO and co-founder, and Dov Goldstein, MD, CFO, are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, September 3 at 3:15–3:55 PM EDT, and will participate in one-on-one meetings. To access the live webcast of the presentation, register here





Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference (New York, September 8–10, 2025): Kristen Fortney, PhD, CEO and co-founder, and Dov Goldstein, MD, CFO, are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, September 10 at 10:00–10:45 AM EDT, and will participate in one-on-one meetings. To access the live webcast of the presentation, register here

Replays of the webcasts will be available in the investor section of the company's website at https://ir.bioagelabs.com/ , and will be archived for 30 days following the presentations.

About BioAge Labs, Inc.

BioAge is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutic product candidates for metabolic diseases by targeting the biology of human aging. The Company's lead product candidate, BGE-102, is a potent, orally available, brain-penetrant small-molecule NLRP3 inhibitor being developed for obesity. BGE-102 has demonstrated significant weight loss in preclinical models both as monotherapy and in combination with GLP-1 receptor agonists. A Phase 1 SAD/MAD trial of BGE-102 is underway, with initial SAD data anticipated by end of year. The Company is also developing long-acting injectable and oral small molecule APJ agonists for obesity. BioAge’s additional preclinical programs, which leverage insights from the Company’s proprietary discovery platform built on human longevity data, address key pathways involved in metabolic aging.

