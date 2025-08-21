SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

BioAge Labs to Present at Upcoming September 2025 Investor Conferences

August 21, 2025 | 
1 min read

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioAge Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOA) ("BioAge", "the Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapeutic product candidates for metabolic diseases by targeting the biology of human aging, today announced that the Company will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Citi’s 2025 Biopharma Back to School Conference (Boston, September 2–3, 2025): Kristen Fortney, PhD, CEO and co-founder, and Dov Goldstein, MD, CFO, are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, September 3 at 3:15–3:55 PM EDT, and will participate in one-on-one meetings. To access the live webcast of the presentation, register here.

  • Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference (New York, September 8–10, 2025): Kristen Fortney, PhD, CEO and co-founder, and Dov Goldstein, MD, CFO, are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, September 10 at 10:00–10:45 AM EDT, and will participate in one-on-one meetings. To access the live webcast of the presentation, register here.

Replays of the webcasts will be available in the investor section of the company's website at https://ir.bioagelabs.com/, and will be archived for 30 days following the presentations.

About BioAge Labs, Inc.

BioAge is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutic product candidates for metabolic diseases by targeting the biology of human aging. The Company's lead product candidate, BGE-102, is a potent, orally available, brain-penetrant small-molecule NLRP3 inhibitor being developed for obesity. BGE-102 has demonstrated significant weight loss in preclinical models both as monotherapy and in combination with GLP-1 receptor agonists. A Phase 1 SAD/MAD trial of BGE-102 is underway, with initial SAD data anticipated by end of year. The Company is also developing long-acting injectable and oral small molecule APJ agonists for obesity. BioAge’s additional preclinical programs, which leverage insights from the Company’s proprietary discovery platform built on human longevity data, address key pathways involved in metabolic aging.

Contacts
PR: Chris Patil, media@bioagelabs.com
IR: Dov Goldstein, ir@bioagelabs.com
Partnering: partnering@bioagelabs.com
Web: https://bioagelabs.com


Northern California Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Medical characters fighting the epidemic flat vector concept operation hand drawn illustration
Obesity
Analysts Home In on Safety as Novo, Lilly, Amgen Highlight Weight Loss Data at ADA
June 27, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH PATSNAP
Webinar: Beyond Theory: Real-World AI Wins in Life Science R&D, Faster & Smarter
June 25, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
BioSpace Insights
Pictured: (From L) Joe Ross, Camille Bedrosian, Emil Kakkis and Heather McKenzie
Rare diseases
FDA Conditional Pathway Not Necessary, Rare Disease Experts Say, While Applauding Intent
June 24, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
From left to right: Jeff Quillen, Foley Hoag; Jim Cirenza, DNB Bank; Andrew Meadow, Health Innovation Capital; Greg Benning, Back Bay Life Science Advisors; Jonathan Gertler, Back Bay Life Science Advisors
Collaboration
Partner-Seeking Biotechs Find Plenty of Hands To Shake as BIO2025 Kicks Off
June 16, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Jef Akst