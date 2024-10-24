SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

BioAge Labs to Present at Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

October 24, 2024 | 
1 min read

RICHMOND, Calif., Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioAge Labs (Nasdaq: BIOA) (“BioAge”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutic product candidates for metabolic diseases by targeting the biology of human aging, today announced that Kristen Fortney, PhD, CEO and co-founder, will present at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference, which takes place November 19–21, 2024.

The on-demand presentation will be available from through the conference site. To access the live webcast of the presentation (1:00-1:25 PM GMT on November 19), please register here. An archived replay of the webcast will be available through the Investors section of the BioAge website https://ir.bioagelabs.com for approximately 30 days following the conference.

About BioAge Labs, Inc.

BioAge is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutic product candidates for metabolic diseases, such as obesity, by targeting the biology of human aging. BioAge’s lead product candidate, azelaprag, is an orally available small molecule agonist of APJ that was observed to promote metabolism and prevent muscle atrophy on bed rest in a Phase 1b clinical trial. In mid-2024, BioAge initiated a Phase 2 trial of azelaprag in combination with tirzepatide for the treatment of obesity in older adults. Azelaprag has potential as an oral regimen to amplify weight loss and improve body composition in patients on obesity therapy with incretin drugs. BioAge is also developing orally available small molecule brain penetrant NLRP3 inhibitors for the treatment of diseases driven by neuroinflammation. BioAge’s preclinical programs, based on novel insights from the company’s discovery platform built on human longevity data, address key pathways in metabolic aging.

Contacts
PR: Chris Patil, media@bioagelabs.com
IR: Elena Liapounova, ir@bioagelabs.com
Partnering: partnering@bioagelabs.com
Web: https://bioagelabs.com

Events Healthcare
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
3D illustration of tow GLP-1 therapy autoinjectors
Diabetes
GLP-1 Prescriptions for Type 1 Diabetes Spike Despite Lack of FDA Approval: Study
October 24, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
CDC approved vaccines for adults to boost the immu
Vaccines
CDC Panel Recommends Merck and Pfizer Pneumococcal Vaccines for Adults Aged 50–64
October 24, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Gentilly, France, March 21, 2021: Exterior view of the Sanofi headquarters building. Sanofi is a French multinational company specializing in the health sector
Deals
Sanofi Seals Deal With Private Equity Firm for 50% Stake in Consumer Healthcare Unit
October 21, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Pastel background. The abstract hand, falling tablets, pills. Artwork or creative collage with art design. Concept of healthcare, covid-19, surrealism, support, medical help, bad habits, drug addiction
Healthcare
As Sanofi Preps Consumer Healthcare Sale, Here’s a Look Back at Similar High-Profile Deals
October 16, 2024
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong