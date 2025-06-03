bioAffinity Technologies Works With Cardinal Health™ OptiFreight® Logistics to Help Meet Demand for CyPath® Lung

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#BIAF--bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIAF; BIAFW), a biotechnology company advancing noninvasive diagnostics and targeted therapeutics for cancer, today announced publication of “The Drive for Early Detection,” a case study detailing how bioAffinity Technologies utilizes support from Cardinal Health™ OptiFreight® Logistics to help meet demand for CyPath® Lung, a noninvasive test for detection of early stage lung cancer.

“Our innovative, accurate diagnostic for lung cancer relies on dependable, on-time delivery of viable sputum samples to our laboratory for processing and providing reliable results to patients and their physicians,” bioAffinity President and CEO Maria Zannes said. “CyPath® Lung has a strategic logistics partner in OptiFreight® Logistics who works with us to solve challenges, reduce costs, and continuously improve performance. They have the expertise and national reach to help ensure we meet the growing commercial demand for our test.”

bioAffinity uses information from Cardinal Health™ OptiFreight® Logistics TotalVue™ Insights, a cloud-based platform that provides shipment tracking, data analytics and reporting, to help address shipping challenges and identify opportunities to improve logistics.

“We are pleased to work with bioAffinity to help advance their mission in providing patients with access to early-stage lung cancer detection,” said Emily Gallo, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Cardinal Health™ OptiFreight® Logistics. “Our collaboration helps to ensure vital samples are delivered reliably and efficiently, enabling timely diagnoses that can make a real difference in the lives of patients.”

“With the growing demand for CyPath® Lung – including availability to veterans in rural areas through the Federal Supply Schedule and GSA Advantage – reliable, efficient shipping is more important than ever,” Zannes said. “OptiFreight® Logistics provides near real-time alerts on weather disruptions and processing delays, enabling the CyPath® Lung lab to adjust collection schedules and avoid delivery failures. Our partnership with OptiFreight® helps ensure the success of our national expansion.”

To read the case study, visit cardinalhealth.com/earlydetection. Ms. Zannes will also be a panelist on the Cardinal Health™ OptiFreight® Logistics webinar, “Seeing a better way: Increasing visibility to optimize healthcare logistics,” at 2 p.m. ET on June 12. Register here for the webinar.

About CyPath® Lung

CyPath® Lung uses proprietary advanced flow cytometry and artificial intelligence (AI) to identify cell populations in patient sputum that indicate malignancy. Automated data analysis helps determine if cancer is present or if the patient is cancer-free. CyPath® Lung incorporates a fluorescent porphyrin that is preferentially taken up by cancer and cancer-related cells. Clinical study results demonstrated that CyPath® Lung had 92% sensitivity, 87% specificity and 88% accuracy in detecting lung cancer in patients at high risk for the disease who had small lung nodules less than 20 millimeters. Diagnosing and treating early-stage lung cancer can improve outcomes and increase patient survival. For more information, visit www.cypathlung.com.

About bioAffinity Technologies, Inc.

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. addresses the need for noninvasive diagnosis of early-stage cancer and other diseases of the lung and broad-spectrum cancer treatments. The Company’s first product, CyPath® Lung, is a noninvasive test that has shown high sensitivity, specificity and accuracy for the detection of early-stage lung cancer. CyPath® Lung is marketed as a Laboratory Developed Test (LDT) by Precision Pathology Laboratory Services, a subsidiary of bioAffinity Technologies. For more information, visit www.bioaffinitytech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and include statements regarding bioAffinity advancing its mission to provide patients with access to early-stage lung cancer detection; the collaboration helping to ensure sputum samples are delivered reliably and efficiently, enabling timely diagnoses that can make a real difference in the lives of patients; and the partnership with OptiFreight® helping to ensure the success of the Company’s national expansion. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict, that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the ability of the Company to successfully expand nationally; ensure sputum samples are delivered reliably and efficiently, enabling timely diagnoses that can make a real difference in the lives of patients; the ability to advance its mission to provide patients with access to early-stage lung cancer detection; and the other factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and its subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. Such forward-looking statements are based on facts and conditions as they exist at the time such statements are made and predictions as to future facts and conditions. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, readers of this press release are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement relating to matters discussed in this press release, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

