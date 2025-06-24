bioAffinity Technologies Expands Patent Portfolio with China Grant for siRNA-Based Cancer Therapy

Company research targets topical application for treatment of skin cancers

SAN ANTONIO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#BIAF--bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIAF; BIAFW), a biotechnology company advancing early-stage diagnostics and targeted therapeutics for cancer, today announced that the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) has issued a notification of patent grant for the company’s novel composition and method for selectively killing cancer by targeting the CD320 and LRP2 receptors on the cell membrane.

The newly allowed Chinese patent – titled “Compositions and Methods for Treating Cancer” – adds important global protection for bioAffinity’s innovative RNA-based therapeutic strategy and covers siRNAs and their use in cancer treatment, which is also protected by the Company’s new U.S. Patent No. 12,305,171.

The invention uses small interfering RNAs (siRNAs) to suppress the expression of CD320 and LRP2 proteins. In vitro research demonstrates this siRNA-driven double knockdown effectively targets cancer cells from multiple tumor types, including lung, breast, prostate, brain, and skin, without harming normal cells, suggesting a universal mechanism of action.

bioAffinity is exploring the application of this technology as a topical treatment specifically designed for cutaneous malignancies and neoplasms of the skin. This development aligns closely with the Company's broader strategy of addressing cancer through both early-stage diagnostics, exemplified by CyPath® Lung, and innovative therapeutic approaches.

“This newly allowed patent expands our global intellectual property portfolio and strengthens our position in developing siRNA-based therapies that exploit a fundamental vulnerability in cancer cells,” said William Bauta, PhD, Chief Science Officer at bioAffinity Technologies. “Our research has shown that silencing CD320 and LRP2 leads to cancer cell death without harming normal cells – a highly selective approach with potential for broad therapeutic application.”

bioAffinity continues to advance its high-growth core diagnostic platform, CyPath® Lung, an accurate, noninvasive test for early-stage lung cancer detection, while simultaneously leveraging its scientific expertise toward novel therapeutic solutions that address critical unmet medical needs in oncology.

About CyPath® Lung

CyPath® Lung uses proprietary advanced flow cytometry and artificial intelligence (AI) to identify cell populations in patient sputum that indicate malignancy. Automated data analysis helps determine if cancer is present or if the patient is cancer-free. CyPath® Lung incorporates a fluorescent porphyrin that is preferentially taken up by cancer and cancer-related cells. Clinical study results demonstrated that CyPath® Lung had 92% sensitivity, 87% specificity and 88% accuracy in detecting lung cancer in patients at high risk for the disease who had small lung nodules less than 20 millimeters. Diagnosing and treating early-stage lung cancer can improve outcomes and increase patient survival. For more information, visit www.cypathlung.com.

About bioAffinity Technologies, Inc.

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. addresses the need for noninvasive diagnosis of early-stage cancer and other diseases of the lung and broad-spectrum cancer treatments. The Company’s first product, CyPath® Lung, is a noninvasive test that has shown high sensitivity, specificity and accuracy for the detection of early-stage lung cancer. CyPath® Lung is marketed as a Laboratory Developed Test (LDT) by Precision Pathology Laboratory Services, a subsidiary of bioAffinity Technologies. For more information, visit www.bioaffinitytech.com.

