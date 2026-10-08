Bio-Techne Expands Global GMP Manufacturing Network with New Bristol Facility to Advance Scalable Cell Therapy Development

Investment strengthens Bio-Techne's global GMP manufacturing infrastructure for cell therapy applications

New Bristol facility expands GMP small molecule production capacity and complements recent investments in North America

Combined capabilities across Bristol, St. Paul and Minneapolis support customers from discovery through commercial manufacturing

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH), a global provider of life science tools, reagents and diagnostic products, today announced the opening of a new manufacturing facility for Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) grade small molecules in Bristol, United Kingdom, further expanding the company's global capabilities to support the rapidly growing cell therapy market. The investment reflects Bio-Techne's commitment to helping therapy developers address one of the industry's most pressing challenges: establishing scalable, reproducible manufacturing processes that can support programs from early development through commercialization.

The purpose-built 10,000-square-foot Bristol facility features five ISO-8 multifunctional cleanrooms and two ISO-7 cleanrooms dedicated to GMP small molecule manufacturing and product handling. Designed to meet the rigorous standards required for advanced cell therapy manufacturing, the facility enhances Bio-Techne's ability to provide customers with high-quality GMP materials supported by robust quality systems and reliable global supply.

"As the cell therapy field continues to mature, success increasingly depends on the ability to manufacture therapies consistently and at scale," said Kim Kelderman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bio-Techne. "Our investment in Bristol demonstrates Bio-Techne's commitment to providing customers with the GMP materials, manufacturing expertise, and supply chain reliability needed to accelerate development and ultimately bring transformative therapies to patients worldwide."

The Bristol expansion is the latest milestone in Bio-Techne's broader strategy to build a comprehensive manufacturing network supporting every stage of the cell therapy workflow. Together with the company's recombinant protein manufacturing operations in Minneapolis, Minnesota, its extensive GMP capabilities in St Paul, and its strategic relationship with Wilson Wolf Corporation, a leading manufacturer of cell culture devices including the widely adopted G-Rex® platform, Bio-Techne offers an increasingly integrated portfolio of GMP proteins, GMP small molecules, GMP cell media, custom manufacturing services, analytical solutions, and process development support. Collectively, these capabilities help customers transition seamlessly from research through clinical development and commercial production.

Cell therapy developers face mounting pressure to reduce variability, standardize manufacturing processes, and scale production efficiently while meeting evolving regulatory expectations. Bio-Techne addresses these challenges through high-quality GMP materials, scalable manufacturing solutions, and analytical technologies designed to improve consistency and accelerate development timelines. Recent industry discussions have increasingly highlighted manufacturing scalability as a critical factor in enabling broader patient access to advanced therapies, reinforcing the importance of investments such as the Bristol expansion.

"The opening of our Bristol facility represents more than additional manufacturing capacity," said Will Geist, President of Bio-Techne's Protein Sciences Segment. "It strengthens Bio-Techne's ability to serve as a long-term partner for cell therapy innovators by providing the quality, scale, and global support necessary to navigate the journey from discovery to commercial supply."

The Bristol facility is fully operational and is manufacturing GMP-grade small molecules that support customers developing next-generation cell therapies worldwide.

ABOUT BIO-TECHNE

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) is a global life sciences company headquartered in Minnesota, celebrating 50 years of empowering scientific and diagnostic communities to reach better answers. The company provides high-quality reagents, analytical instruments, and precision diagnostics. Its portfolio is organized into three customer-focused brands: R&D Systems™, Bio-Techne Spatial™, and Bio-Techne Diagnostics™, reflecting the scientific journey from discovery to translational research to clinical decision-making. Bio-Techne operates in 34 locations worldwide and employs more than 3,000 people. In fiscal year 2025, the company generated over $1.2 billion in net sales. Its more than 500,000 products are used globally by academic researchers, biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and clinical diagnostic laboratories.

For more information on Bio-Techne and its brands, please visit www.bio-techne.com or follow the company on LinkedIn, X, or YouTube.

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SOURCE Bio-Techne Corporation