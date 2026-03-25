Bio-Techne Advances Spatial Biology with Modular Expansion of COMET™ Suite

New SPYRE™ Focus Panels (Stroma and Vessel) broaden modular panel options, enabling deeper targeted insights in spatial biology workflows.









SPYRE™ Amplification Kits leverage sequential and enhanced layered amplification (seqLA™) technology enabling improved detection of low-abundance and challenging targets.









Enhancements strengthen the fully integrated COMET spatial biology ecosystem, supporting increased consumables adoption and panel expansion.

MINNEAPOLIS, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH), a global provider of life science tools, reagents and diagnostic products, today announced the expansion of its COMET™ solution portfolio with the addition of the new SPYRE™ Focus Panels and SPYRE™ Amplification Kits. Together, these strengthen the COMET technology modular, automated spatial biology workflow, delivering expanded flexibility, greater sensitivity, and enabling deeper, more focused interrogation of biologically meaningful data from initial assay design through final interpretation. To support these updates, new features of HORIZON™ Image Analysis Software have also been introduced, tailored for COMET hyperplex images using the new SPYRE tools, further streamlining tissue analysis.

"Researchers need tools that make it easier to extract meaningful answers from complex tissue samples," said Steve Crouse, President of Bio-Techne's Diagnostics and Spatial Biology Segment. "Innovation is one of Bio-Techne's key differentiators, and SPYRE Focus Panels and SPYRE Amplification Kits reflect that strength. By incorporating these capabilities into the COMET Suite, we are giving researchers a more flexible, faster, and higher sensitivity workflow that enables researchers to achieve deeper insights with greater confidence."

SPYRE™ Antibody Panels, including the newly introduced Stroma and Vessel Focused Panels, are modular antibody panels designed to enable flexible multiplex assay design while reducing optimization time. Panels leverage validated antibodies with ready-to-use protocols to streamline setup while maintaining flexibility to incorporate markers from a lab's own antibody library. SPYRE™ Amplification Kits use seqLA™ technology to improve the detection of low‑abundance and difficult‑to‑detect targets.

"Utilizing the pre-optimized SPYRE panel has not only increased the capacity of conventional multiplex immunofluorescence but also enabled a one-day experimental protocol," said Prof. Joanne Edwards, Professor of Translational Cancer Pathology, University of Glasgow. "The COMET workflow is straightforward and flexible, allowing us to easily integrate our own antibodies of interest. This technology provides insightful data, facilitating the simultaneous investigation of tumor and microenvironment cells within the same sample."

Together, SPYRE Focus Panels and SPYRE Amplification Kits strengthen Bio-Techne's commitment to deliver a fully integrated, modular, and automated spatial biology ecosystem that accelerates research and preclinical therapeutic development. These innovations continue to empower researchers to generate richer data and deeper biological understanding from every tissue sample.

ABOUT BIO-TECHNE:



Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) is a global life sciences company providing innovative tools and bioactive reagents for the research and clinical diagnostic communities. Bio-Techne products assist scientific investigations into biological processes and the nature and progress of specific diseases. They aid in drug discovery efforts and provide the means for accurate clinical tests and diagnoses. With hundreds of thousands of products in its portfolio, Bio-Techne generated over $1.2 billion in net sales in fiscal 2025 and has approximately 3,100 employees worldwide. For more information, visit www.bio-techne.com or follow the Company on social media at LinkedIn, X and YouTube.

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SOURCE Bio-Techne Corporation