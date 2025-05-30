Bio-Rad’s Management to Host Investor Meetings During Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

HERCULES, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO and BIO.B), a global leader in life science research and clinical diagnostics products, today announced that the company's Chief Operating Officer Jon DiVincenzo will host one-on-one meetings with investors during the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in New York City, on June 4, 2025.

About Bio-Rad

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO and BIO.B) is a leader in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a broad range of products for the life science research and clinical diagnostics markets. Based in Hercules, California, Bio-Rad operates a global network of research, development, manufacturing, and sales operations with over 7,500 employees, and $2.6 billion in revenues in 2024. Our customers include universities, research institutions, hospitals, and biopharmaceutical companies, as well as clinical, food safety and environmental quality laboratories. Together, we develop innovative, high-quality products that advance science and save lives. To learn more, visit bio-rad.com

Investor Contact:

Edward Chung, Investor Relations

510-741-6104

ir@bio-rad.com

Media Contact:

Anna Gralinska, Corporate Communications

510-741-6643

cc@bio-rad.com