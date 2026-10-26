Bio Essence Corp Appoints Xiying (Thea) Zhang and Geoff Fellows as Independent Directors to Its Board

Board expands from three to five members, a majority of whom are now independent; new directors bring deep operations, finance and governance expertise

Bio Essence Corp (OTCQB:BIOE) ("Bio Essence" or the "Company") today announced the appointment of Xiying (Thea) Zhang and Geoff Fellows to its Board of Directors as independent directors, effective October 19, 2026. The appointments expand the Board from three to five members, a majority of whom are now independent.

Xiying (Thea) Zhang, CPIM, MBA, is Senior Supply Chain leader formerly with Oasis Pharmaceutical. She brings more than 15 years of experience spanning business planning, manufacturing strategy, product commercialization and global operations in the medical device and pharmaceutical industries. Ms. Zhang holds an MBA in Operations Management from the University of Toledo and a Bachelor of Engineering in Pharmaceutical Science from Nanjing University of Technology.

Geoff Fellows is Chief Executive Officer of Embarcadero Accessible Multi-Family Office, where he previously served as Chief Operations & Compliance Officer. He also serves as Chairman of the Board of America's Christian Credit Union, where he has been a director since 2020. Mr. Fellows brings more than three decades of experience in finance, operations, compliance and governance, including senior leadership roles such as Chief Financial Officer with organizations across financial services, technology and nonprofit sectors. He holds an MBA in International Finance from the University of California, Irvine (Paul Merage School of Business), a B.A. in International Relations from The Johns Hopkins University, and a Juris Doctor from Irvine University College of Law.

"We are delighted to welcome Thea and Geoff to our Board," said Yin Yan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Bio Essence Corp. "Thea's deep operational and commercialization expertise and Geoff's extensive financial and governance leadership will be invaluable as we continue to scale our AI-powered health platform and execute on our growth strategy. Their appointments reflect our commitment to strong corporate governance as the Company enters its next phase of growth."

The Company's Board of Directors now consists of five members: Yin Yan, William E. Sluss, Dr. Siyavash Fooladian, Xiying (Thea) Zhang and Geoff Fellows.

About Bio Essence Corp

Bio Essence Corp (OTCQB:BIOE), headquartered in Irvine, California, is building an AI-powered health platform connecting practitioners, patients and intelligent agents. The Company's growth roadmap spans its Practitioner AI Agent and Patient AI Agent initiatives, powered by the BIOE Wisdom Engine™. For more information, visit www.bioessencecorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including those described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Investor Relations / Media Contact:

Name: Bill Sluss

Title: CFO

Email: legal@bioessence.com Phone: 1-888-816-1494

Website: https://www.bioessencecorp.com/

SOURCE: Bio Essence Corp.

View the originalon ACCESS Newswire