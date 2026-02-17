SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

BillionToOne to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results on March 4, 2026

February 17, 2026 | 
1 min read

MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BillionToOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLLN), a next-generation molecular diagnostics company with a mission to create powerful and accurate tests that are accessible to all, today announced that the Company plans to release its financial results for fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025 after the market close on Wednesday, March 4, 2026. BillionToOne will host a conference call to discuss its financial results at 1:30pm Pacific Time / 4:30pm Eastern Time the same day.

To participate in the conference call, please register here before the 1:30pm Pacific Time / 4:30pm Eastern Time start. A live and archived webcast will be available on the “Events” page of BillionToOne’s investor relations website at https://investors.billiontoone.com/.

About BillionToOne

Headquartered in Menlo Park, California, BillionToOne is a next-generation molecular diagnostics company with a mission to create powerful and accurate tests that are accessible to all. The company's patented Quantitative Counting Templates™ (QCT™) molecular counting platform is the only multiplex technology that can accurately count DNA molecules at the single-molecule level. For more information, visit www.billiontoone.com.

Investor Contact
ir@billiontoone.com

Media Contact
billiontoone@moxiegrouppr.com


Northern California Earnings
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
A bottle of a vaccine on a reflective surface with the illuminated red outline of the world map in red - 3D render
Vaccines
Moderna’s mRNA Tech Could Boost Flu Shot Efficacy. Americans Will Have To Wait
February 16, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Businessman on a crossroad. Man choosing career. Searching of right path. Decision and brainstorming concept. Flat vector illustration.
Earnings
Moderna’s FDA Challenges Stymie Breakeven Goal in ‘Fresh and Fluid’ Situation
February 13, 2026
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Adult people customers group in casual clothes standing in long line queue
Gene therapy
Vertex, CRISPR Set Lofty Goal for Casgevy Gene Therapy as Patient Starts Ramp
February 13, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Dan Samorodnitsky
3D illustration of a fatty liver
Earnings
All Eyes on Vertex’s Kidney Franchise, as Painkiller Journavx Tops Half a Million Scripts
February 13, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac