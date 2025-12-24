SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

BillionToOne to Participate in the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

December 24, 2025 | 
1 min read

MENLO PARK, Calif., Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BillionToOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLLN), a next-generation molecular diagnostics company with a mission to create powerful and accurate tests that are accessible to all, today announced that Company management will participate in the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

Management will present from 9:45am to 10:25am Pacific Time on Monday, January 12th, 2026.

A live and archived webcast will be available on the “Events & Presentations” page of BillionToOne’s investor relations website at https://investors.billiontoone.com/news-events/events-presentations.

About BillionToOne

Headquartered in Menlo Park, California, BillionToOne is a molecular diagnostics company with a mission to create powerful and accurate tests that are accessible to all. The company's patented Quantitative Counting Templates™ (QCT™) molecular counting platform is the only multiplex technology that can accurately count DNA molecules at the single-molecule level. For more information, visit www.billiontoone.com.

Investor Contact
ir@billiontoone.com

Media Contact
billiontoone@moxiegrouppr.com


