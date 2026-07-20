BillionToOne Appoints Ethan Dmitrovsky, MD, as Chief Medical Officer, Oncology, to Lead Medical Strategy for Northstar

Renowned physician-scientist, former Director of Frederick National Laboratory, and one of the nation's most accomplished leaders in oncology joins BillionToOne to advance Northstar's role in guiding real treatment decisions

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BillionToOne, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLLN), a next-generation molecular diagnostics company with a mission to create powerful and accurate tests that are accessible to all, today announced the appointment of Ethan Dmitrovsky, MD, one of the most accomplished and influential physician leaders in oncology, as Chief Medical Officer, Oncology. Dr. Dmitrovsky will lead medical strategy for BillionToOne's Northstar liquid biopsy portfolio as it enters its next phase of growth, expanding its clinical adoption in guiding treatment decisions for patients with solid tumors and leading the company's entry into the minimal residual disease (MRD) space.

Dr. Dmitrovsky has shaped cancer research and care at some of the country's most respected institutions for more than two decades. He joins BillionToOne from the Frederick National Laboratory for Cancer Research, where he served as Laboratory Director and President of Leidos Biomedical Research. He previously served as Provost and Executive Vice President at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and as Professor and Chair of Pharmacology and Toxicology at Dartmouth's Geisel School of Medicine. He graduated magna cum laude in Biochemical Sciences from Harvard University and received his medical degree from Cornell University Medical College, completing a residency in Internal Medicine at New York Hospital, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, and an oncology fellowship at the National Cancer Institute. His work has repeatedly moved from the bench to the clinic, including establishing curative all-trans-retinoic acid-based differentiation therapy for acute promyelocytic leukemia, work reported in the New England Journal of Medicine that led to the therapy's FDA approval. He was recognized with selection as an American Cancer Society Professor and election as a fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science.

"My career has always centered on closing the gap between scientific discovery and patient care," said Dr. Dmitrovsky. "BillionToOne's Northstar platform represents exactly that kind of opportunity, giving oncologists tools that are sensitive and precise enough to inform real treatment decisions. I am excited to join the team at this stage and continue to build the clinical and scientific foundation that will support oncologists and their patients for years to come."

"Ethan is one of the most accomplished physician leaders in oncology today," said Oguzhan Atay, PhD, co-founder and CEO of BillionToOne. "His record of building large-scale clinical and research programs and taking discoveries from the lab to the clinic makes him exactly the kind of leader we need as we scale Northstar."

Northstar's portfolio includes two flagship assays. Northstar Select is the most sensitive therapy selection liquid biopsy for advanced solid tumors, proven in a head-to-head clinical study to uncover 50%+ more clinically actionable alterations than other commercially available liquid biopsies while cutting null reports in half. Northstar Response is the only tissue-free response monitoring test with single-molecule precision, enabling physicians to quantify tumor burden and monitor treatment response with a simple blood draw. Dr. Dmitrovsky's appointment builds on recent momentum for the platform, including the launches of Northstar PGx and Northstar Select CH.

About BillionToOne



Headquartered in Menlo Park, California, BillionToOne is a next-generation molecular diagnostics company with a mission to create powerful and accurate tests that are accessible to all. The company's patented Quantitative Counting Templates (QCT) molecular counting platform is the only multiplex technology that can accurately count DNA molecules at the single molecule level. For more information, visit www.billiontoone.com.

Disclaimer



Northstar Select and Northstar Response may produce false-positive or false-negative results. Test results are not a guarantee of the presence or absence of disease or treatment response and should not be used as the sole basis for medical decision-making. Results should be interpreted in conjunction with the patient's clinical presentation, radiographic findings, and other diagnostic information. Northstar Response is intended to complement, not replace, standard clinical and radiographic assessment of disease status. Northstar Select and Northstar Response are laboratory-developed tests (LDTs) performed in a CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited laboratory. These tests have not been cleared or approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Test performance may vary based on factors including cancer type, disease burden, treatment, and specimen characteristics.

Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the growth of the Northstar platform. These statements are based on management's current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and actual outcomes and results could differ materially from these statements due to a number of factors, some of which are beyond BillionToOne's control. These and additional risks and uncertainties could affect BillionToOne's financial and operating results and cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk that the Northstar platform does not grow and those discussed under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operation" and elsewhere in BillionToOne's most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, its Annual Report on Form 10-K, and other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to BillionToOne as of the date hereof, and BillionToOne disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements provided to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing BillionToOne's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Media Contact



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SOURCE BillionToOne