Bicycle Therapeutics to Present Radiopharmaceuticals Data at European Association of Nuclear Medicine 2024 Congress

Company to host conference call and webcast on Wednesday, Oct. 23, at 8 a.m. ET to review the data and outline radiopharmaceuticals strategy

CAMBRIDGE, England & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: BCYC), a pharmaceutical company pioneering a new and differentiated class of therapeutics based on its proprietary bicyclic peptide (Bicycle®) technology, today announced that the company will present data highlighting its potential to develop differentiated radiopharmaceutical molecules, called Bicycle Radionuclide Conjugates (BRC®), at the European Association of Nuclear Medicine (EANM) 2024 Congress taking place October 19-23 in Hamburg, Germany.





The German Cancer Consortium (DKTK), part of a cooperative network with the German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ), will present the first human imaging data for a BRC targeting MT1-MMP, a tumor antigen overexpressed in many cancers, during an oral presentation. In an online-only poster (e-poster), the company will present information about BRCs for radioisotope delivery to solid tumors. Additionally, Bicycle Therapeutics will host a conference call and webcast for analysts and investors on Wednesday, Oct. 23, at 8 a.m. ET to review the data and outline the company’s radiopharmaceuticals strategy.

Oral Presentation by DKTK:

Title: Preclinical characterization of a phage display derived MT1-MMP-specific bicyclic peptide for radiotheranostic applications

Session Number: 1504

Session Title: M2M Track - TROP Session: Radiopharmaceutical Sciences + Translational Molecular Imaging & Therapy Committee: Targeted Radionuclide Therapy

Date and Time: Tuesday, Oct. 22, at 3:50-4 p.m. CEST

Presentation Number: OP-673

Presenter: Ann-Christin Eder, Ph.D., University Medical Center Freiburg

E-Poster by Bicycle Therapeutics:

Title: Bicycle Radionuclide Conjugates for radioisotope delivery to solid tumors

Session Number: EP-03

Session Title: Preclinical Studies -> A1 Medical Preclinical -> A13 Preclinical Oncology

e-Poster Number: EP-0032

Lead Author: Gemma Mudd, Ph.D., Bicycle Therapeutics

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Bicycle Therapeutics will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, Oct. 23, at 8 a.m. ET to review the first human imaging data and outline the company’s radiopharmaceuticals strategy. To access the call, please dial +1-833-816-1408 (U.S.) or +1-412-317-0501 (international) and ask to join the Bicycle Therapeutics call. A live webcast and replay of the conference call will be available in the Investor section of the company’s website, www.bicycletherapeutics.com.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing a novel class of medicines, referred to as Bicycle® molecules, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycle molecules are fully synthetic short peptides constrained with small molecule scaffolds to form two loops that stabilize their structural geometry. This constraint facilitates target binding with high affinity and selectivity, making Bicycle molecules attractive candidates for drug development. The company is evaluating zelenectide pevedotin (formerly BT8009), a Bicycle® Toxin Conjugate (BTC®) targeting Nectin-4, a well-validated tumor antigen; BT5528, a BTC molecule targeting EphA2, a historically undruggable target; and BT7480, a Bicycle Tumor-Targeted Immune Cell Agonist® (Bicycle TICA®) targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137, in company-sponsored clinical trials. Additionally, the company is developing Bicycle Radionuclide Conjugates (BRC®) for radiopharmaceutical use and, through various partnerships, is exploring the use of Bicycle® technology to develop therapies for diseases beyond oncology.

Bicycle Therapeutics is headquartered in Cambridge, UK, with many key functions and members of its leadership team located in Cambridge, Mass. For more information, visit bicycletherapeutics.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as “aims,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “goal,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “possible,” “potential,” “seeks,” “will” and variations of these words or similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the potential to develop differentiated radiopharmaceutical molecules using Bicycle’s platform, and Bicycle’s anticipated progress across its R&D pipeline and the advancement of its product candidates. Bicycle may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including: uncertainties inherent in research and development and in the initiation, progress and completion of clinical trials and clinical development of Bicycle’s product candidates; the risk that Bicycle may not realize the intended benefits of its technology or partnerships; timing of results from clinical trials; whether the outcomes of preclinical studies will be predictive of clinical trial results; the risk that trials may have unsatisfactory outcomes; potential adverse effects arising from the testing or use of Bicycle’s product candidates; and other important factors, any of which could cause Bicycle’s actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, are described in greater detail in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Bicycle’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on August 6, 2024, as well as in other filings Bicycle may make with the SEC in the future. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Bicycle expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether because of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

Contacts



Investors:

Stephanie Yao

SVP, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

stephanie.yao@bicycletx.com

857-523-8544

Matthew DeYoung

Argot Partners

ir@bicycletx.com

212-600-1902

Media:

Jim O’Connell

Weber Shandwick

media@bicycletx.com

312-988-2343