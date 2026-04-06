Bicara Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grant under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - April 3, 2026

BOSTON, April 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: BCAX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to bringing transformative bifunctional therapies to patients with solid tumors, today announced it awarded an inducement grant on April 1, 2026 to one new employee under Bicara’s 2026 Inducement Plan as a material inducement to employment.

The employee received a non-qualified stock option to purchase 44,175 shares of Bicara’s common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, with an exercise price of $20.50 per share, equal to the closing price of Bicara’s common stock as reported by Nasdaq on April 1, 2026. One-fourth of the shares vest on the first anniversary of the employee’s applicable start date, with the remaining shares vesting in 12 equal quarterly installments thereafter, subject to the employee’s continued service with the company through each applicable vesting date.

The above-described award was granted outside of Bicara’s stockholder-approved equity incentive plans and is pursuant to Bicara’s 2026 Inducement Plan, which was adopted by Bicara’s board of directors in January 2026. The award was approved by the compensation committee of Bicara’s board of directors, which is comprised solely of independent directors, as a material inducement to the employee entering into employment with Bicara in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About Bicara Therapeutics

Bicara is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to bringing transformative bifunctional therapies to patients with solid tumors. Bicara has built a platform designed to facilitate the development of bifunctional therapies that precisely target the tumor and deliver a tumor-modulating payload to the tumor site. This approach was deployed in the development of Bicara’s lead program ficerafusp alfa, formerly BCA101, a bifunctional epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) directed monoclonal antibody bound to a human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-β) ligand trap. By combining these two clinically validated targets, ficerafusp alfa has the potential to exert potent anti-tumor activity by simultaneously blocking both cancer cell-intrinsic EGFR survival and proliferation, as well as the immunosuppressive TGF-β signaling within the tumor microenvironment (TME). Ficerafusp alfa directs the TGF-β inhibitor into the immediate TME through the binding of EGFR on tumor cells, which Bicara believes will lead to deep and durable responses and an increase in overall survival, while reducing the potential adverse effects previously associated with systemic TGF-β inhibition. Ficerafusp alfa is being developed in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, where there remains a significant unmet need, as well as other solid tumor types. For more information, please visit www.bicara.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X .

Contacts

Investors:

Rachel Frank

IR@bicara.com