BetaGlue Therapeutics Announces the Appointment of Alexis Peyroles as New Chief Executive Officer

MILAN, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BetaGlue® Therapeutics (“BetaGlue” or the “Company”) a clinical-stage oncology company developing an innovative radiotherapy platform for the targeted and personalised treatment of unresectable solid tumours, called YntraDose®, announced today the succession of its Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”), Dr. Colin Story, to Mr. Alexis Peyroles, who was appointed as CEO. Mr. Peyroles served as Board member since May 19, 2025.

“We are pleased to welcome Alexis as BetaGlue’s new CEO, given his deep experience in life sciences leadership with a focus on oncology, as BetaGlue® advances its novel 90-Yttrium-based ‘radiotherapy from within’ platform, YntraDose®, in unresectable Locally Advanced Pancreatic Adenocarcinoma (LA-PDAC) and in a range of solid tumour indications,” said Mr. Mike Cogswell, Chairman of the Board. “On behalf of the Board, we would like to thank Colin for his significant contribution to the development of our company. The Board greatly appreciates Colin’s leadership, vision and substantial contributions to the Company’s success over the past 3 years.”

“It has been a privilege to lead BetaGlue® through such a transformative phase of development made possible by working with a truly incredible management team. I’m confident that under Alexis’s leadership, the Company will continue to thrive,” said Dr. Colin Story.

Alexis Peyroles brings deep oncology expertise and extensive leadership in the life sciences sector, having structured and developed companies with a proven track record in successfully implementing growth strategies for commercialized products and more recently in advancing programs through clinical development. He has led several companies into strategic transactions, partnerships and IPO for a total deal value of up to Euro 1.6 billion. This combination of scientific vision and deal-making expertise positions BetaGlue® to expand its clinical pipeline while building value through strong alliances.

“I am thrilled to be joining BetaGlue®. I appreciate the solid foundation Colin has established at BetaGlue®, the strong team that he has assembled and the opportunity to advance its groundbreaking internal radiotherapy platform. YntraDose® represents a breakthrough in how radiotherapy can be delivered for solid tumours. My priority as CEO will be to accelerate clinical milestones, forge strategic alliances, and ensure BetaGlue® is prepared for sustainable growth,” said Alexis Peyroles, CEO of BetaGlue®.

About BetaGlue Therapeutics

BetaGlue® Therapeutics is an Italian clinical-stage oncology company developing a novel radiotherapy platform technology for the localised and targeted treatment of unresectable solid tumours called YntraDose®. BetaGlue® enjoys the support of a global Clinical Advisory Board, as well as of leading national and international advisers, in the development of its products.

