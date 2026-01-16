SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Beta Bionics to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results on February 17, 2026

January 16, 2026 | 
1 min read

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beta Bionics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBNX), a pioneering leader in the development of advanced diabetes management solutions, today announced that it plans to release its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results after the financial markets close on Tuesday, February 17, 2026. Management will host a conference call and concurrent webcast on the same day at 4:30 pm Eastern Time (1:30 pm Pacific Time), to review the company’s fourth quarter and full year 2025 performance.

The link to the webcast will be available on the Company’s website in the “Investors—Events & Presentations” section at https://investors.betabionics.com, and will be archived there for future replay. To access the live call by phone, please use the following link, which will provide you with dial-in details and a personal pin: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI9e198d2306384b3c88c83ffa25a93bcc.

About Beta Bionics

Beta Bionics, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company engaged in the design, development, and commercialization of innovative solutions to improve the health and quality of life of insulin-requiring people with diabetes (PWD) by utilizing advanced adaptive closed-loop algorithms to simplify and improve the treatment of their disease. The iLet Bionic Pancreas is the first FDA-cleared insulin delivery device that autonomously determines every insulin dose and offers the potential to substantially improve overall outcomes across broad populations of PWD. To learn more, visit www.betabionics.com.

Investor Relations:
Blake Beber
Head of Investor Relations
ir@betabionics.com

Media and Public Relations:
Karen Hynes
Vice President of Marketing
media@betabionics.com

Source: Beta Bionics, Inc.


Southern California Earnings
