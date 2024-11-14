SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Beta Bionics Announces Closing of a $60 Million Series E Financing

November 14, 2024 | 
1 min read

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2024 / Beta Bionics, Inc., a pioneering leader in the development of advanced diabetes management solutions, announces the successful closing of a $60 million Series E Preferred Stock financing round.

Beta Bionics iLet Bionic Pancreas
Beta Bionics iLet Bionic Pancreas

The Series E funding was led by new investor Wellington Management. Previous investors Eventide Asset Management LLC, certain funds managed by RTW Investments, Sands Capital, Soleus Capital, Omega Funds, Perceptive Advisors, and Marshall Wace also participated.

Beta Bionics’ flagship product, the iLet Bionic Pancreas, is an autonomous insulin delivery system that streamlines diabetes management and reduces the burden on patients, caregivers and physicians. When iLet users “GO BIONIC” with their diabetes management, there is no carb counting* or calculating insulin corrections throughout the day - the iLet determines 100% of the insulin doses and continuously learns and adapts to the user. The only input required to get started on the iLet is the user’s weight.

Proceeds from the financing will support expanded commercialization of the iLet and development of the product pipeline as Beta Bionics works towards improving health outcomes and the quality of life of children and adults living with diabetes and other conditions of glycemic dysregulation.

*User must be carb aware

Contact Information

Karen Hynes
Vice President of Marketing
media@betabionics.com

Stephen Feider
Chief Financial Officer & Corporate Secretary
ir@betabionics.com

SOURCE: Beta Bionics

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

Southern California Diabetes Funding
ACCESSWIRE
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly buildings
Editorial
Lilly vs. Novo: The ‘He Said, She Said’ Row About Catalent’s GLP-1 Work
November 8, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
Check mate. hand of businessman moving chess figure Trendy 3d collage in magazine style. Contemporary art. Modern design
GLP-1
While Lilly Blames Wholesalers for Slow GLP-1 Sales, Novo’s Rival Medicine Is Flowing
November 7, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Facade of Novo Nordisk's office in Fremont, California
Earnings
Novo Misses Overall Q3 Revenue Despite Beating Wegovy Sales Forecast, Narrows 2024 Outlook
November 6, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Business solution conceptual design illustration. Confused and highlighted man stay at maze in spot light
Funding
Navigating a Biotech Exit in a Rebounding Market
November 6, 2024
 · 
8 min read
 · 
Ana Mulero