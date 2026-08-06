BeOne Medicines Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Business Updates

Total global revenues of $1.7 billion for the second quarter, an increase of 30% from the prior year

BRUKINSA (zanubrutinib) global revenues of $1.2 billion for the second quarter, an increase of 31% from the prior year

Diluted GAAP Earnings per American Depository Share (ADS) of $2.05 for the second quarter; non-GAAP diluted Earnings per ADS of $3.84 for the second quarter

Raised 2026 total revenue guidance to $6.6 to $6.8 billion; GAAP operating income of $1 to $1.1 billion, non-GAAP operating income of $1.7 to $1.8 billion

SAN CARLOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$ONC #BeOne--BeOne Medicines Ltd. (NASDAQ: ONC; HKEX: 06160; SSE: 688235), a global oncology company, today announced financial results and corporate updates from the second quarter of 2026.

John V. Oyler, Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO, BeOne, said:

“These strong second-quarter results underscore our continued growth as a global oncology leader. Our foundational hematology franchise, led by BRUKINSA, continues to gain momentum as we advance one of the industry’s deepest and most diverse pipelines. With differentiated capabilities spanning drug discovery, clinical development, manufacturing, and commercialization, we are well positioned for our next phase of global growth.”

(Amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars and unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2026 2025 % Change 2026 2025 % Change Net product revenues $ 1,679,794 $ 1,302,076 29 % $ 3,167,123 $ 2,410,606 31 % Other revenue $ 25,277 $ 13,224 91 % $ 51,386 $ 21,973 134 % Total revenue $ 1,705,071 $ 1,315,300 30 % $ 3,218,509 $ 2,432,579 32 % GAAP income from operations $ 325,047 $ 87,885 270 % $ 574,949 $ 98,987 481 % Adjusted income from operations* $ 503,029 $ 274,945 83 % $ 917,423 $ 414,302 121 % GAAP net income $ 237,007 $ 94,320 151 % $ 464,364 $ 95,590 386 % Adjusted net income* $ 444,497 $ 252,822 76 % $ 819,539 $ 388,959 111 % GAAP basic EPS per ADS $ 2.12 $ 0.87 144 % $ 4.17 $ 0.89 369 % Adjusted basic EPS per ADS* $ 3.98 $ 2.33 71 % $ 7.37 $ 3.61 104 % GAAP diluted EPS per ADS $ 2.05 $ 0.84 144 % $ 4.01 $ 0.85 372 % Adjusted diluted EPS per ADS* $ 3.84 $ 2.25 71 % $ 7.08 $ 3.48 103 % Free Cash Flow* $ 435,344 $ 219,772 98 % $ 595,891 $ 207,447 187 % *For an explanation of our use of non-GAAP financial measures, refer to the “Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section later in this press release and for a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable GAAP measures, see the table at the end of this press release.

Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Product Revenue totaled $1.7 billion for the second quarter of 2026, representing growth of 29% compared to the prior-year period.

BRUKINSA: Global sales totaled $1.2 billion for the second quarter of 2026, representing growth of 31% compared to the prior-year period; U.S. sales of BRUKINSA totaled $893 million in the second quarter of 2026, representing growth of 31% compared to the prior-year period.

TEVIMBRA (tislelizumab): Global sales totaled $229 million in the second quarter of 2026, representing growth of 18% compared to the prior-year period.

Amgen in-licensed products: Global sales totaled $157 million in the second quarter of 2026, representing growth of 25% compared to the prior-year period.

Gross Margin as a percentage of global product sales for the second quarter of 2026 was 90%, compared to 87% in the prior-year period on a GAAP basis. The gross margin percentage increased due to a proportionally higher sales mix of global BRUKINSA compared to other products in the Company’s portfolio. Gross margin also benefited from productivity improvements resulting in lower costs for both BRUKINSA and TEVIMBRA.

Operating Expenses

The following table summarizes operating expenses for the second quarter of 2026:

GAAP Non-GAAP (unaudited, in thousands, except percentages) Q2 2026 Q2 2025 % Change Q2 2026 Q2 2025 % Change Research and development $ 612,280 $ 524,896 17 % $ 533,950 $ 444,057 20 % Selling, general and administrative $ 593,214 $ 537,913 10 % $ 500,674 $ 441,655 13 % Total operating expenses $ 1,205,494 $ 1,062,809 13 % $ 1,034,624 $ 885,712 17 %

The following table summarizes operating expenses for the first half of 2026:

GAAP Non-GAAP (unaudited, in thousands, except percentages) Q2 YTD 2026 Q2 YTD 2025 % Change Q2 YTD 2026 Q2 YTD 2025 % Change Research and development $ 1,153,504 $ 1,006,783 15 % $ 999,854 $ 865,252 16 % Selling, general and administrative $ 1,148,311 $ 997,201 15 % $ 972,667 $ 837,166 16 % Total operating expenses $ 2,301,815 $ 2,003,984 15 % $ 1,972,521 $ 1,702,418 16 %

Research and Development (R&D) Expenses increased for the second quarter of 2026 compared to the prior-year period on both a GAAP and adjusted basis due to advancing early clinical programs into late stage and preclinical programs into the clinic. Upfront fees and milestone payments related to in-process R&D for in-licensed assets totaled $23.3 million and $0.5 million in the second quarter of 2026 and 2025, respectively.

Selling, General and Administrative (SG&A) Expenses increased for the second quarter of 2026 compared to the prior-year period on both a GAAP and adjusted basis due to continued investment to support commercial growth. SG&A expenses as a percentage of product sales were 35% for the second quarter of 2026, compared to 41% in the prior-year period.

Net Income and Basic/Diluted Earnings Per Share

GAAP net income for the second quarter of 2026 was $237 million, an increase of $143 million over the prior-year period, primarily attributable to revenue growth and improved operating leverage. Adjusted net income was $444 million, an increase of $192 million over the prior-year period.

For the second quarter of 2026, basic and diluted earnings per share were both $0.16 per share and $2.12 and $2.05 per American Depositary Share (ADS), respectively, compared to basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.07 and $0.06 per share and $0.87 and $0.84 per ADS in the prior-year period. On an adjusted basis, basic and diluted earnings per share was $0.31 and $0.30 per share and $3.98 and $3.84 per ADS, respectively, compared to $0.18 and $0.17 per share and $2.33 and $2.25 per ADS in the prior-year period.

Free Cash Flow for the second quarter of 2026 was $435 million, representing an increase of $216 million over the prior-year period.

For further details on BeOne’s Second Quarter 2026 Financial Statements, please see BeOne’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the second quarter of 2026 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Updated Full Year 2026 Guidance

BeOne’s financial guidance is summarized below:

Prior FY 2026 Guidance Current FY 2026 Guidance1 Total revenue $6.3B - $6.5B $6.6B - $6.8B GAAP gross margin % High-80% range High-80% range GAAP operating expenses2 (combined R&D and SG&A) $4.7B - $4.9B $4.8B - $5.0B GAAP operating income2 $750M - $850M $1.0B - $1.1B Non-GAAP operating income2,3 $1.45B- $1.55B $1.7B-$1.8B 1 Assumes August 1, 2026 foreign exchange rates. 2 Does not assume any potential new, material business development activity or unusual/non-recurring items. 3 Non-GAAP operating income is a financial measure that excludes from the corresponding GAAP measure costs related to share-based compensation, depreciation and amortization expense. Guidance assumes that Non-GAAP expenses track overall expense growth.

BeOne’s total revenue guidance for full year 2026 of $6.6 billion to $6.8 billion includes expectations for strong revenue growth driven by BRUKINSA’s leadership position in the U.S. and continued global expansion in both Europe and other important rest of world markets. Gross margin percentage is expected to be in the high-80% range and includes the impact of product mix and a full year of 2026 productivity improvements. Guidance for combined operating expenses on a GAAP basis includes expectations of investment to support growth.

The Company is providing the following additional guidance on items impacting net income and earnings per ADS:

Other income (expense) : Estimated range of $25 million to $50 million in expense, includes interest amortization from Royalty Pharma arrangement.

: Estimated range of $25 million to $50 million in expense, includes interest amortization from Royalty Pharma arrangement. Income tax outlook : Earnings may provide sufficient positive evidence to reverse certain valuation allowances in 2026, resulting in a material tax benefit when recognized; the timing and magnitude of a potential reversal is uncertain; prior to reversal, income tax expense should trend with earnings per historical relationship. See Form 10-Q for additional updates on income tax uncertainties.

: Earnings may provide sufficient positive evidence to reverse certain valuation allowances in 2026, resulting in a material tax benefit when recognized; the timing and magnitude of a potential reversal is uncertain; prior to reversal, income tax expense should trend with earnings per historical relationship. See Form 10-Q for additional updates on income tax uncertainties. Diluted ADS outstanding: The Company expects diluted ADSs outstanding of approximately 118 million.

Second Quarter 2026 Business Highlights

Core Marketed Products

BRUKINSA (zanubrutinib)

BEQALZI (sonrotoclax)

TEVIMBRA (tislelizumab)

Achieved Japan regulatory approval for the treatment of adult patients with first-line gastric cancer.

ZIIHERA (zanidatamab)

Select Clinical-Stage Programs

Hosted an investor event at ASCO highlighting proof-of-concept data for three solid tumor programs, including BGB-43395 (CDK4 inhibitor), BGB-B2033 (GPC3x4-1BB bispecific antibody), and BG-C9074 (B7-H4 antibody-drug conjugate).

Hematology

Tacabrutideg (BTK CDAC): Achieved last patient enrolled for Phase 3 CaDAnCe-303 (China-only) study (BGB-16673-303) in post-BTKi R/R CLL.

BG-75202 (KAT6 A/B inhibitor): Achieved first patient enrolled into monotherapy cohort for Phase 1 study for the treatment of adult patients with acute myeloid leukemia.

Breast and Gynecological Cancers

BGB-43395 (CDK4 inhibitor): Initiated Phase 3 study in combination with letrozole for the treatment of adult patients with first-line HR-positive, HER2-negative metastatic breast cancer.

Gastrointestinal Cancers

BGB-58067 (MTA-cooperative PRMT5 inhibitor): Received U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of adult patients with pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

Lung Cancer

BON-110 (PD-1xVEGF-AxCTLA-4 trispecific antibody)1: Initiated first-in-human study.

Anticipated R&D Milestones

Programs Milestones Timing BRUKINSA Regulatory submissions for the treatment of adult patients with first-line MCL in the U.S., Europe, China and Japan. 2H 2026 TEVIMBRA U.S. FDA regulatory action for the treatment of adult patients with first-line HER2-positive GEA in combination with ZIIHERA and chemotherapy 2H 2026 China regulatory action for the treatment of adult patients with first-line HER2-positive GEA in combination with ZIIHERA and chemotherapy. 1H 2027 ZIIHERA China regulatory action for the treatment of adult patients with first-line HER2-positive GEA in combination with chemotherapy, with or without TEVIMBRA. 1H 2027 Tacabrutideg

(BTK CDAC) Phase 2 potential submission (if data support) for the treatment of adult patients with R/R CLL. 2H 2026 BG-C9074

(B7-H4 ADC) Phase 3 study initiation for the treatment of adult patients with first-line ovarian cancer in maintenance setting. 2H 2026 BGB-B2033

(GPC3x4-1BB bispecific antibody) Pivotal Phase 3 study initiation in second-line hepatocellular carcinoma. 2H 2026

Corporate Updates

Announced

Appointed Felix J. Baker, Ph.D.; Elizabeth F. Mooney; and Charles L. Sawyers, M.D., to the Company’s Board of Directors.

BeOne’s Earnings Results Webcast

The Company’s earnings conference call for the second quarter 2026 will be broadcast via webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, and will be accessible through the Investors section of BeOne’s website at www.beonemedicines.com. Supplemental information in the form of a slide presentation, transcript of prepared remarks, and a replay of the webcast will also be available.

About BeOne

BeOne Medicines is a global oncology company that is discovering and developing innovative treatments for cancer patients worldwide. With a portfolio spanning hematology and solid tumors, BeOne is expediting development of its diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through its internal capabilities and collaborations. The Company has a growing global team spanning six continents who are driven by scientific excellence and exceptional speed to reach more patients than ever before.

To learn more about BeOne, please visit www.beonemedicines.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws, including statements regarding: BeOne’s continued growth as a global oncology leader; BeOne’s pipeline catalysts; BeOne’s full year 2026 guidance; BeOne’s expectations regarding continued global expansion and investment to support growth; upcoming R&D milestones to be achieved by BeOne; the timing of clinical and regulatory developments and data readouts; and BeOne’s plans, commitments, aspirations and goals under the caption “About BeOne.” Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including BeOne’s ability to demonstrate the efficacy and safety of its drug candidates; the clinical results for its drug candidates, which may not support further development or marketing approval; actions of regulatory agencies, which may affect the initiation, timing and progress of clinical trials and marketing approval; BeOne’s ability to achieve commercial success for its marketed medicines and drug candidates, if approved; BeOne’s ability to obtain and maintain protection of intellectual property for its medicines and technology; BeOne’s reliance on third parties to conduct drug development, manufacturing, commercialization, and other services; BeOne’s limited experience in obtaining regulatory approvals and commercializing pharmaceutical products; BeOne’s ability to obtain additional funding for operations and to complete the development of its drug candidates and achieve and maintain profitability; and those risks more fully discussed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in BeOne’s most recent periodic report filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in BeOne’s subsequent filings with the SEC. All information in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and BeOne undertakes no duty to update such information unless required by law. BeOne’s financial guidance is based on estimates and assumptions that are subject to significant uncertainties.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (U.S. GAAP) (Amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars, except for shares, American Depositary Shares (ADSs), per share and per ADS data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenues Product revenue, net $ 1,679,794 $ 1,302,076 $ 3,167,123 $ 2,410,606 Other revenue 25,277 13,224 51,386 21,973 Total revenues 1,705,071 1,315,300 3,218,509 2,432,579 Cost of sales - products 174,530 164,606 341,745 329,608 Gross profit 1,530,541 1,150,694 2,876,764 2,102,971 Operating expenses: Research and development 612,280 524,896 1,153,504 1,006,783 Selling, general and administrative 593,214 537,913 1,148,311 997,201 Total operating expenses 1,205,494 1,062,809 2,301,815 2,003,984 Income from operations 325,047 87,885 574,949 98,987 Interest income 27,900 11,492 55,564 24,342 Interest expense (39,739 ) (7,995 ) (72,626 ) (14,997 ) Other (expense) income, net (749 ) 8,167 13,787 12,117 Income before income taxes 312,459 99,549 571,674 120,449 Income tax expense 75,452 5,229 107,310 24,859 Net income $ 237,007 $ 94,320 $ 464,364 $ 95,590 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.16 $ 0.07 $ 0.32 $ 0.07 Diluted $ 0.16 $ 0.06 $ 0.31 $ 0.07 Weighted-average shares outstanding—basic 1,450,485,552 1,408,166,754 1,446,490,904 1,399,159,898 Weighted-average shares outstanding—diluted 1,505,361,900 1,463,277,401 1,505,389,182 1,454,296,475 Earnings per American Depositary Share (“ADS”) Basic $ 2.12 $ 0.87 $ 4.17 $ 0.89 Diluted $ 2.05 $ 0.84 $ 4.01 $ 0.85 Weighted-average ADSs outstanding—basic 111,575,812 108,320,520 111,268,531 107,627,684 Weighted-average ADSs outstanding—diluted 115,797,069 112,559,800 115,799,168 111,868,960

Select Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data (U.S. GAAP) (Amounts in thousands of U.S. Dollars) As of June 30, December 31, 2026 2025 (unaudited) (audited) Assets: Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 5,280,674 $ 4,609,647 Accounts receivable, net 1,056,177 865,080 Inventories 732,603 608,227 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,643,286 1,641,678 Total assets $ 9,175,615 $ 8,188,573 Liabilities and equity: Accounts payable $ 470,299 $ 479,035 Accrued expenses and other payables 1,264,264 1,109,120 R&D cost share liability 6,182 64,345 Sale of future royalty liability 906,313 906,956 Debt 1,073,059 1,019,206 Total liabilities 4,001,617 3,827,379 Total equity $ 5,173,998 $ 4,361,194

Select Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (U.S. GAAP) (Amounts in thousands of U.S. Dollars) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 (unaudited) (unaudited) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period $ 4,853,425 $ 2,530,591 $ 4,609,647 $ 2,638,747 Net cash provided by operating activities 462,820 263,598 664,156 307,680 Net cash used in investing activities (49,353 ) (66,605 ) (94,863 ) (188,546 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (6,054 ) 35,025 62,578 1,248 Net effect of foreign exchange rate changes 19,836 23,477 39,156 26,957 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 427,249 255,495 671,027 147,339 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 5,280,674 $ 2,786,086 $ 5,280,674 $ 2,786,086

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

BeOne provides certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted Operating Expenses, Adjusted Operating Loss, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Free Cash Flow and certain other non-GAAP income statement line items, each of which include adjustments to GAAP figures. These non-GAAP financial measures are intended to provide additional information on BeOne’s operating performance. Adjustments to BeOne’s GAAP figures exclude, as applicable, non-cash items such as share-based compensation, depreciation and amortization. Certain other special items or substantive events may also be included in the non-GAAP adjustments periodically when their magnitude is significant within the periods incurred. Non-GAAP adjustments are tax effected to the extent there is U.S. GAAP current tax expense. The Company currently records a valuation allowance on its net deferred tax assets, so there is no net impact recorded for deferred tax effects. BeOne maintains an established non-GAAP policy that guides the determination of what costs will be excluded in non-GAAP financial measures and the related protocols, controls and approval with respect to the use of such measures. BeOne believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with the GAAP figures, can enhance an overall understanding of BeOne’s operating performance. The non-GAAP financial measures are included with the intent of providing investors with a more complete understanding of BeOne’s historical and expected financial results and trends and to facilitate comparisons between periods and with respect to projected information. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures are among the indicators BeOne’s management uses for planning and forecasting purposes and measuring BeOne’s performance. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures used by BeOne may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

RECONCILIATION OF SELECTED GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (Amounts in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except for per share and per ADS data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Reconciliation of GAAP to adjusted cost of sales - products: GAAP cost of sales - products $ 174,530 $ 164,606 $ 341,745 $ 329,608 Less: Depreciation 5,520 3,321 9,846 5,934 Less: Amortization of intangibles 1,592 5,749 3,334 6,922 Less: Other — 893 — 893 Adjusted cost of sales - products $ 167,418 $ 154,643 $ 328,565 $ 315,859 Reconciliation of GAAP to adjusted research and development: GAAP research and development $ 612,280 $ 524,896 $ 1,153,504 $ 1,006,783 Less: Share-based compensation cost 58,536 64,392 112,392 106,159 Less: Depreciation 19,794 16,447 41,258 35,372 Adjusted research and development $ 533,950 $ 444,057 $ 999,854 $ 865,252 Reconciliation of GAAP to adjusted selling, general and administrative: GAAP selling, general and administrative $ 593,214 $ 537,913 $ 1,148,311 $ 997,201 Less: Share-based compensation cost 78,931 86,161 148,423 139,845 Less: Depreciation 13,592 10,086 27,187 20,162 Less: Amortization of intangibles 17 11 34 28 Adjusted selling, general and administrative $ 500,674 $ 441,655 $ 972,667 $ 837,166 Reconciliation of GAAP to adjusted operating expenses: GAAP operating expenses $ 1,205,494 $ 1,062,809 $ 2,301,815 $ 2,003,984 Less: Share-based compensation cost 137,467 150,553 260,815 246,004 Less: Depreciation 33,386 26,533 68,445 55,534 Less: Amortization of intangibles 17 11 34 28 Adjusted operating expenses $ 1,034,624 $ 885,712 $ 1,972,521 $ 1,702,418 Reconciliation of GAAP to adjusted income from operations: GAAP income from operations $ 325,047 $ 87,885 $ 574,949 $ 98,987 Plus: Share-based compensation cost 137,467 150,553 260,815 246,004 Plus: Depreciation 38,906 29,854 78,291 61,468 Plus: Amortization of intangibles 1,609 5,760 3,368 6,950 Plus: Other — 893 — 893 Adjusted income from operations $ 503,029 $ 274,945 $ 917,423 $ 414,302 Reconciliation of GAAP to adjusted income tax expense: GAAP income tax expense $ 75,452 $ 5,229 $ 107,310 $ 24,859 Plus: Discrete tax items (49,839 ) 14,210 (53,374 ) 8,737 Plus: Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments 20,331 17,466 40,673 28,703 Adjusted income tax expense $ 45,944 $ 36,905 $ 94,609 $ 62,299 Reconciliation of GAAP to adjusted net income: GAAP net income $ 237,007 $ 94,320 $ 464,364 $ 95,590 Plus: Share-based compensation expenses 137,467 150,553 260,815 246,004 Plus: Depreciation 38,906 29,854 78,291 61,468 Plus: Amortization of intangibles 1,609 5,760 3,368 6,950 Plus: Other — 893 — 893 Plus: Impairment of equity investments — 3,118 — 15,494 Plus: Discrete tax items 49,839 (14,210 ) 53,374 (8,737 ) Plus: Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments1 (20,331 ) (17,466 ) (40,673 ) (28,703 ) Adjusted net income $ 444,497 $ 252,822 $ 819,539 $ 388,959 Reconciliation of GAAP to adjusted EPS - basic GAAP earnings per share - basic $ 0.16 $ 0.07 $ 0.32 $ 0.07 Plus: Share-based compensation expenses 0.09 0.11 0.18 0.18 Plus: Depreciation 0.03 0.02 0.05 0.04 Plus: Amortization of intangibles 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Plus: Other 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Plus: Impairment of equity investments 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.01 Plus: Discrete tax items 0.03 (0.01 ) 0.04 (0.01 ) Plus: Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments1 (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.03 ) (0.02 ) Adjusted earnings per share - basic $ 0.31 $ 0.18 $ 0.57 $ 0.28 Reconciliation of GAAP to adjusted EPS - diluted GAAP earnings per share - diluted $ 0.16 $ 0.06 $ 0.31 $ 0.07 Plus: Share-based compensation expenses 0.09 0.10 0.17 0.17 Plus: Depreciation 0.03 0.02 0.05 0.04 Plus: Amortization of intangibles 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Plus: Other 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Plus: Impairment of equity investments 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.01 Plus: Discrete tax items 0.03 (0.01 ) 0.04 (0.01 ) Plus: Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments1 (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.03 ) (0.02 ) Adjusted earnings per share - diluted $ 0.30 $ 0.17 $ 0.54 $ 0.27 Reconciliation of GAAP to adjusted earnings per ADS - basic GAAP earnings per ADS - basic $ 2.12 $ 0.87 $ 4.17 $ 0.89 Plus: Share-based compensation expenses 1.23 1.39 2.34 2.29 Plus: Depreciation 0.35 0.28 0.70 0.57 Plus: Amortization of intangibles 0.01 0.05 0.03 0.06 Plus: Other 0.00 0.01 0.00 0.01 Plus: Impairment of equity investments 0.00 0.03 0.00 0.14 Plus: Discrete tax items 0.45 (0.13 ) 0.48 (0.08 ) Plus: Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments1 (0.18 ) (0.16 ) (0.37 ) (0.27 ) Adjusted earnings per ADS - basic $ 3.98 $ 2.33 $ 7.37 $ 3.61 Reconciliation of GAAP to adjusted earnings per ADS - diluted GAAP earnings per ADS - diluted $ 2.05 $ 0.84 $ 4.01 $ 0.85 Plus: Share-based compensation expenses 1.19 1.34 2.25 2.20 Plus: Depreciation 0.34 0.27 0.68 0.55 Plus: Amortization of intangibles 0.01 0.05 0.03 0.06 Plus: Other 0.00 0.01 0.00 0.01 Plus: Impairment of equity investments 0.00 0.03 0.00 0.14 Plus: Discrete tax items 0.43 (0.13 ) 0.46 (0.08 ) Plus: Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments1 (0.18 ) (0.16 ) (0.35 ) (0.26 ) Adjusted earnings per ADS - diluted $ 3.84 $ 2.25 $ 7.08 $ 3.48 Tax effect of Non-GAAP adjustments is based on the statutory tax rate in the relevant tax jurisdiction. Please note that the Company currently records a valuation allowance on its net deferred tax assets, so there is no net impact recorded for deferred tax effects.

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