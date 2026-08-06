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BeOne Medicines Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Business Updates

August 5, 2026 | 
22 min read
  • Total global revenues of $1.7 billion for the second quarter, an increase of 30% from the prior year
  • BRUKINSA (zanubrutinib) global revenues of $1.2 billion for the second quarter, an increase of 31% from the prior year
  • Diluted GAAP Earnings per American Depository Share (ADS) of $2.05 for the second quarter; non-GAAP diluted Earnings per ADS of $3.84 for the second quarter
  • Raised 2026 total revenue guidance to $6.6 to $6.8 billion; GAAP operating income of $1 to $1.1 billion, non-GAAP operating income of $1.7 to $1.8 billion

SAN CARLOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$ONC #BeOne--BeOne Medicines Ltd. (NASDAQ: ONC; HKEX: 06160; SSE: 688235), a global oncology company, today announced financial results and corporate updates from the second quarter of 2026.



John V. Oyler, Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO, BeOne, said:

“These strong second-quarter results underscore our continued growth as a global oncology leader. Our foundational hematology franchise, led by BRUKINSA, continues to gain momentum as we advance one of the industry’s deepest and most diverse pipelines. With differentiated capabilities spanning drug discovery, clinical development, manufacturing, and commercialization, we are well positioned for our next phase of global growth.”

(Amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars and unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

 

 

June 30,

 

 

 

June 30,

 

 

 

 

 

2026

 

 

2025

 

% Change

 

 

2026

 

 

2025

 

% Change

Net product revenues

 

$

1,679,794

 

$

1,302,076

 

29

%

 

$

3,167,123

 

$

2,410,606

 

31

%

Other revenue

 

$

25,277

 

$

13,224

 

91

%

 

$

51,386

 

$

21,973

 

134

%

Total revenue

 

$

1,705,071

 

$

1,315,300

 

30

%

 

$

3,218,509

 

$

2,432,579

 

32

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP income from operations

 

$

325,047

 

$

87,885

 

270

%

 

$

574,949

 

$

98,987

 

481

%

Adjusted income from operations*

 

$

503,029

 

$

274,945

 

83

%

 

$

917,423

 

$

414,302

 

121

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net income

 

$

237,007

 

$

94,320

 

151

%

 

$

464,364

 

$

95,590

 

386

%

Adjusted net income*

 

$

444,497

 

$

252,822

 

76

%

 

$

819,539

 

$

388,959

 

111

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP basic EPS per ADS

 

$

2.12

 

$

0.87

 

144

%

 

$

4.17

 

$

0.89

 

369

%

Adjusted basic EPS per ADS*

 

$

3.98

 

$

2.33

 

71

%

 

$

7.37

 

$

3.61

 

104

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP diluted EPS per ADS

 

$

2.05

 

$

0.84

 

144

%

 

$

4.01

 

$

0.85

 

372

%

Adjusted diluted EPS per ADS*

 

$

3.84

 

$

2.25

 

71

%

 

$

7.08

 

$

3.48

 

103

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Free Cash Flow*

 

$

435,344

 

$

219,772

 

98

%

 

$

595,891

 

$

207,447

 

187

%

*For an explanation of our use of non-GAAP financial measures, refer to the “Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section later in this press release and for a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable GAAP measures, see the table at the end of this press release.

Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Product Revenue totaled $1.7 billion for the second quarter of 2026, representing growth of 29% compared to the prior-year period.

  • BRUKINSA: Global sales totaled $1.2 billion for the second quarter of 2026, representing growth of 31% compared to the prior-year period; U.S. sales of BRUKINSA totaled $893 million in the second quarter of 2026, representing growth of 31% compared to the prior-year period.
  • TEVIMBRA (tislelizumab): Global sales totaled $229 million in the second quarter of 2026, representing growth of 18% compared to the prior-year period.
  • Amgen in-licensed products: Global sales totaled $157 million in the second quarter of 2026, representing growth of 25% compared to the prior-year period.

Gross Margin as a percentage of global product sales for the second quarter of 2026 was 90%, compared to 87% in the prior-year period on a GAAP basis. The gross margin percentage increased due to a proportionally higher sales mix of global BRUKINSA compared to other products in the Company’s portfolio. Gross margin also benefited from productivity improvements resulting in lower costs for both BRUKINSA and TEVIMBRA.

Operating Expenses

The following table summarizes operating expenses for the second quarter of 2026:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP

 

 

 

Non-GAAP

 

 

(unaudited, in thousands, except percentages)

 

Q2 2026

 

Q2 2025

 

% Change

 

Q2 2026

 

Q2 2025

 

% Change

Research and development

 

$

612,280

 

$

524,896

 

17

%

 

$

533,950

 

$

444,057

 

20

%

Selling, general and administrative

 

$

593,214

 

$

537,913

 

10

%

 

$

500,674

 

$

441,655

 

13

%

Total operating expenses

 

$

1,205,494

 

$

1,062,809

 

13

%

 

$

1,034,624

 

$

885,712

 

17

%

The following table summarizes operating expenses for the first half of 2026:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP

 

 

 

Non-GAAP

 

 

(unaudited, in thousands, except percentages)

 

Q2 YTD 2026

 

Q2 YTD 2025

 

% Change

 

Q2 YTD 2026

 

Q2 YTD 2025

 

% Change

Research and development

 

$

1,153,504

 

$

1,006,783

 

15

%

 

$

999,854

 

$

865,252

 

16

%

Selling, general and administrative

 

$

1,148,311

 

$

997,201

 

15

%

 

$

972,667

 

$

837,166

 

16

%

Total operating expenses

 

$

2,301,815

 

$

2,003,984

 

15

%

 

$

1,972,521

 

$

1,702,418

 

16

%

Research and Development (R&D) Expenses increased for the second quarter of 2026 compared to the prior-year period on both a GAAP and adjusted basis due to advancing early clinical programs into late stage and preclinical programs into the clinic. Upfront fees and milestone payments related to in-process R&D for in-licensed assets totaled $23.3 million and $0.5 million in the second quarter of 2026 and 2025, respectively.

Selling, General and Administrative (SG&A) Expenses increased for the second quarter of 2026 compared to the prior-year period on both a GAAP and adjusted basis due to continued investment to support commercial growth. SG&A expenses as a percentage of product sales were 35% for the second quarter of 2026, compared to 41% in the prior-year period.

Net Income and Basic/Diluted Earnings Per Share

GAAP net income for the second quarter of 2026 was $237 million, an increase of $143 million over the prior-year period, primarily attributable to revenue growth and improved operating leverage. Adjusted net income was $444 million, an increase of $192 million over the prior-year period.

For the second quarter of 2026, basic and diluted earnings per share were both $0.16 per share and $2.12 and $2.05 per American Depositary Share (ADS), respectively, compared to basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.07 and $0.06 per share and $0.87 and $0.84 per ADS in the prior-year period. On an adjusted basis, basic and diluted earnings per share was $0.31 and $0.30 per share and $3.98 and $3.84 per ADS, respectively, compared to $0.18 and $0.17 per share and $2.33 and $2.25 per ADS in the prior-year period.

Free Cash Flow for the second quarter of 2026 was $435 million, representing an increase of $216 million over the prior-year period.

For further details on BeOne’s Second Quarter 2026 Financial Statements, please see BeOne’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the second quarter of 2026 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Updated Full Year 2026 Guidance

BeOne’s financial guidance is summarized below:

 

 

 

 

Prior FY 2026 Guidance

Current FY 2026 Guidance1

Total revenue

$6.3B - $6.5B

$6.6B - $6.8B

GAAP gross margin %

High-80% range

High-80% range

GAAP operating expenses2

(combined R&D and SG&A)

$4.7B - $4.9B

$4.8B - $5.0B

GAAP operating income2

$750M - $850M

$1.0B - $1.1B

Non-GAAP operating income2,3

$1.45B- $1.55B

$1.7B-$1.8B

1 Assumes August 1, 2026 foreign exchange rates.

2 Does not assume any potential new, material business development activity or unusual/non-recurring items.

3 Non-GAAP operating income is a financial measure that excludes from the corresponding GAAP measure costs related to share-based compensation, depreciation and amortization expense. Guidance assumes that Non-GAAP expenses track overall expense growth.

BeOne’s total revenue guidance for full year 2026 of $6.6 billion to $6.8 billion includes expectations for strong revenue growth driven by BRUKINSA’s leadership position in the U.S. and continued global expansion in both Europe and other important rest of world markets. Gross margin percentage is expected to be in the high-80% range and includes the impact of product mix and a full year of 2026 productivity improvements. Guidance for combined operating expenses on a GAAP basis includes expectations of investment to support growth.

The Company is providing the following additional guidance on items impacting net income and earnings per ADS:

  • Other income (expense): Estimated range of $25 million to $50 million in expense, includes interest amortization from Royalty Pharma arrangement.
  • Income tax outlook: Earnings may provide sufficient positive evidence to reverse certain valuation allowances in 2026, resulting in a material tax benefit when recognized; the timing and magnitude of a potential reversal is uncertain; prior to reversal, income tax expense should trend with earnings per historical relationship. See Form 10-Q for additional updates on income tax uncertainties.
  • Diluted ADS outstanding: The Company expects diluted ADSs outstanding of approximately 118 million.

Second Quarter 2026 Business Highlights

Core Marketed Products

BRUKINSA (zanubrutinib)

  • Achieved positive topline results from the Phase 3 MANGROVE study in combination with rituximab demonstrating unprecedented progression-free survival (PFS) superiority versus bendamustine plus rituximab in adult patients with previously untreated mantle cell lymphoma (MCL).
  • Reported long-term 78-month follow-up data from the Phase 3 SEQUOIA study, which continue to demonstrate sustained PFS benefit for the treatment of adult patients with treatment-naïve chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) and European Hematology Association (EHA) annual meetings.

BEQALZI (sonrotoclax)

  • Received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accelerated approval for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) MCL, after at least two lines of systemic therapy, including a BTK inhibitor.

TEVIMBRA (tislelizumab)

  • Achieved Japan regulatory approval for the treatment of adult patients with first-line gastric cancer.

ZIIHERA (zanidatamab)

  • Announced New England Journal of Medicine publication of full results from the Phase 3 HERIZON-GEA-01 study plus chemotherapy, with and without TEVIMBRA, versus trastuzumab plus chemotherapy as first-line treatment for advanced/metastatic HER2+ gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma (GEA).

Select Clinical-Stage Programs

  • Hosted an investor event at ASCO highlighting proof-of-concept data for three solid tumor programs, including BGB-43395 (CDK4 inhibitor), BGB-B2033 (GPC3x4-1BB bispecific antibody), and BG-C9074 (B7-H4 antibody-drug conjugate).

Hematology

  • Tacabrutideg (BTK CDAC): Achieved last patient enrolled for Phase 3 CaDAnCe-303 (China-only) study (BGB-16673-303) in post-BTKi R/R CLL.
  • BG-75202 (KAT6 A/B inhibitor): Achieved first patient enrolled into monotherapy cohort for Phase 1 study for the treatment of adult patients with acute myeloid leukemia.

Breast and Gynecological Cancers

  • BGB-43395 (CDK4 inhibitor): Initiated Phase 3 study in combination with letrozole for the treatment of adult patients with first-line HR-positive, HER2-negative metastatic breast cancer.

Gastrointestinal Cancers

  • BGB-58067 (MTA-cooperative PRMT5 inhibitor): Received U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of adult patients with pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

Lung Cancer

  • BON-110 (PD-1xVEGF-AxCTLA-4 trispecific antibody)1: Initiated first-in-human study.

Anticipated R&D Milestones

Programs

Milestones

Timing

 

BRUKINSA

  • Regulatory submissions for the treatment of adult patients with first-line MCL in the U.S., Europe, China and Japan.

2H 2026

 

TEVIMBRA

  • U.S. FDA regulatory action for the treatment of adult patients with first-line HER2-positive GEA in combination with ZIIHERA and chemotherapy

2H 2026

 

  • China regulatory action for the treatment of adult patients with first-line HER2-positive GEA in combination with ZIIHERA and chemotherapy.

1H 2027

ZIIHERA

  • China regulatory action for the treatment of adult patients with first-line HER2-positive GEA in combination with chemotherapy, with or without TEVIMBRA.

1H 2027

 

Tacabrutideg
(BTK CDAC)

  • Phase 2 potential submission (if data support) for the treatment of adult patients with R/R CLL.

2H 2026

 

BG-C9074
(B7-H4 ADC)

  • Phase 3 study initiation for the treatment of adult patients with first-line ovarian cancer in maintenance setting.

2H 2026

 

 

BGB-B2033
(GPC3x4-1BB bispecific antibody)

  • Pivotal Phase 3 study initiation in second-line hepatocellular carcinoma.

2H 2026

Corporate Updates

  • Announced a $300 million expansion of the Company’s flagship clinical and commercial-stage manufacturing and research and development center at the Princeton West Innovation Campus in Hopewell, New Jersey, to add small molecule manufacturing capabilities.
  • Appointed Felix J. Baker, Ph.D.; Elizabeth F. Mooney; and Charles L. Sawyers, M.D., to the Company’s Board of Directors.

BeOne’s Earnings Results Webcast

The Company’s earnings conference call for the second quarter 2026 will be broadcast via webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, and will be accessible through the Investors section of BeOne’s website at www.beonemedicines.com. Supplemental information in the form of a slide presentation, transcript of prepared remarks, and a replay of the webcast will also be available.

About BeOne

BeOne Medicines is a global oncology company that is discovering and developing innovative treatments for cancer patients worldwide. With a portfolio spanning hematology and solid tumors, BeOne is expediting development of its diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through its internal capabilities and collaborations. The Company has a growing global team spanning six continents who are driven by scientific excellence and exceptional speed to reach more patients than ever before.

To learn more about BeOne, please visit www.beonemedicines.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws, including statements regarding: BeOne’s continued growth as a global oncology leader; BeOne’s pipeline catalysts; BeOne’s full year 2026 guidance; BeOne’s expectations regarding continued global expansion and investment to support growth; upcoming R&D milestones to be achieved by BeOne; the timing of clinical and regulatory developments and data readouts; and BeOne’s plans, commitments, aspirations and goals under the caption “About BeOne.” Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including BeOne’s ability to demonstrate the efficacy and safety of its drug candidates; the clinical results for its drug candidates, which may not support further development or marketing approval; actions of regulatory agencies, which may affect the initiation, timing and progress of clinical trials and marketing approval; BeOne’s ability to achieve commercial success for its marketed medicines and drug candidates, if approved; BeOne’s ability to obtain and maintain protection of intellectual property for its medicines and technology; BeOne’s reliance on third parties to conduct drug development, manufacturing, commercialization, and other services; BeOne’s limited experience in obtaining regulatory approvals and commercializing pharmaceutical products; BeOne’s ability to obtain additional funding for operations and to complete the development of its drug candidates and achieve and maintain profitability; and those risks more fully discussed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in BeOne’s most recent periodic report filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in BeOne’s subsequent filings with the SEC. All information in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and BeOne undertakes no duty to update such information unless required by law. BeOne’s financial guidance is based on estimates and assumptions that are subject to significant uncertainties.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (U.S. GAAP)

(Amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars, except for shares, American Depositary Shares (ADSs), per share and per ADS data)

 

 

Three Months Ended

June 30,

 

Six Months Ended

June 30,

 

 

 

2026

 

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2026

 

 

 

2025

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

(Unaudited)

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Product revenue, net

 

$

1,679,794

 

 

$

1,302,076

 

 

$

3,167,123

 

 

$

2,410,606

 

Other revenue

 

 

25,277

 

 

 

13,224

 

 

 

51,386

 

 

 

21,973

 

Total revenues

 

 

1,705,071

 

 

 

1,315,300

 

 

 

3,218,509

 

 

 

2,432,579

 

Cost of sales - products

 

 

174,530

 

 

 

164,606

 

 

 

341,745

 

 

 

329,608

 

Gross profit

 

 

1,530,541

 

 

 

1,150,694

 

 

 

2,876,764

 

 

 

2,102,971

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

 

612,280

 

 

 

524,896

 

 

 

1,153,504

 

 

 

1,006,783

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

 

593,214

 

 

 

537,913

 

 

 

1,148,311

 

 

 

997,201

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

1,205,494

 

 

 

1,062,809

 

 

 

2,301,815

 

 

 

2,003,984

 

Income from operations

 

 

325,047

 

 

 

87,885

 

 

 

574,949

 

 

 

98,987

 

Interest income

 

 

27,900

 

 

 

11,492

 

 

 

55,564

 

 

 

24,342

 

Interest expense

 

 

(39,739

)

 

 

(7,995

)

 

 

(72,626

)

 

 

(14,997

)

Other (expense) income, net

 

 

(749

)

 

 

8,167

 

 

 

13,787

 

 

 

12,117

 

Income before income taxes

 

 

312,459

 

 

 

99,549

 

 

 

571,674

 

 

 

120,449

 

Income tax expense

 

 

75,452

 

 

 

5,229

 

 

 

107,310

 

 

 

24,859

 

Net income

 

$

237,007

 

 

$

94,320

 

 

$

464,364

 

 

$

95,590

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

0.16

 

 

$

0.07

 

 

$

0.32

 

 

$

0.07

 

Diluted

 

$

0.16

 

 

$

0.06

 

 

$

0.31

 

 

$

0.07

 

Weighted-average shares outstanding—basic

 

 

1,450,485,552

 

 

 

1,408,166,754

 

 

 

1,446,490,904

 

 

 

1,399,159,898

 

Weighted-average shares outstanding—diluted

 

 

1,505,361,900

 

 

 

1,463,277,401

 

 

 

1,505,389,182

 

 

 

1,454,296,475

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per American Depositary Share (“ADS”)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

2.12

 

 

$

0.87

 

 

$

4.17

 

 

$

0.89

 

Diluted

 

$

2.05

 

 

$

0.84

 

 

$

4.01

 

 

$

0.85

 

Weighted-average ADSs outstanding—basic

 

 

111,575,812

 

 

 

108,320,520

 

 

 

111,268,531

 

 

 

107,627,684

 

Weighted-average ADSs outstanding—diluted

 

 

115,797,069

 

 

 

112,559,800

 

 

 

115,799,168

 

 

 

111,868,960

 

Select Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data (U.S. GAAP)

(Amounts in thousands of U.S. Dollars)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

As of

 

 

June 30,

 

December 31,

 

 

 

2026

 

 

2025

 

 

(unaudited)

 

(audited)

Assets:

 

 

 

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

$

5,280,674

 

$

4,609,647

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

1,056,177

 

 

865,080

Inventories

 

 

732,603

 

 

608,227

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

 

1,643,286

 

 

1,641,678

Total assets

 

$

9,175,615

 

$

8,188,573

Liabilities and equity:

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

470,299

 

$

479,035

Accrued expenses and other payables

 

 

1,264,264

 

 

1,109,120

R&D cost share liability

 

 

6,182

 

 

64,345

Sale of future royalty liability

 

 

906,313

 

 

906,956

Debt

 

 

1,073,059

 

 

1,019,206

Total liabilities

 

 

4,001,617

 

 

3,827,379

Total equity

 

$

5,173,998

 

$

4,361,194

Select Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (U.S. GAAP)

(Amounts in thousands of U.S. Dollars)

 

 

Three Months Ended

June 30,

 

Six Months Ended

June 30,

 

 

 

2026

 

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2026

 

 

 

2025

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(unaudited)

 

(unaudited)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

 

$

4,853,425

 

 

$

2,530,591

 

 

$

4,609,647

 

 

$

2,638,747

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

 

462,820

 

 

 

263,598

 

 

 

664,156

 

 

 

307,680

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

 

(49,353

)

 

 

(66,605

)

 

 

(94,863

)

 

 

(188,546

)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

 

 

(6,054

)

 

 

35,025

 

 

 

62,578

 

 

 

1,248

 

Net effect of foreign exchange rate changes

 

 

19,836

 

 

 

23,477

 

 

 

39,156

 

 

 

26,957

 

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

 

 

427,249

 

 

 

255,495

 

 

 

671,027

 

 

 

147,339

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

 

$

5,280,674

 

 

$

2,786,086

 

 

$

5,280,674

 

 

$

2,786,086

 

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

BeOne provides certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted Operating Expenses, Adjusted Operating Loss, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Free Cash Flow and certain other non-GAAP income statement line items, each of which include adjustments to GAAP figures. These non-GAAP financial measures are intended to provide additional information on BeOne’s operating performance. Adjustments to BeOne’s GAAP figures exclude, as applicable, non-cash items such as share-based compensation, depreciation and amortization. Certain other special items or substantive events may also be included in the non-GAAP adjustments periodically when their magnitude is significant within the periods incurred. Non-GAAP adjustments are tax effected to the extent there is U.S. GAAP current tax expense. The Company currently records a valuation allowance on its net deferred tax assets, so there is no net impact recorded for deferred tax effects. BeOne maintains an established non-GAAP policy that guides the determination of what costs will be excluded in non-GAAP financial measures and the related protocols, controls and approval with respect to the use of such measures. BeOne believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with the GAAP figures, can enhance an overall understanding of BeOne’s operating performance. The non-GAAP financial measures are included with the intent of providing investors with a more complete understanding of BeOne’s historical and expected financial results and trends and to facilitate comparisons between periods and with respect to projected information. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures are among the indicators BeOne’s management uses for planning and forecasting purposes and measuring BeOne’s performance. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures used by BeOne may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

RECONCILIATION OF SELECTED GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

(Amounts in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except for per share and per ADS data)

(unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

June 30,

 

June 30,

 

 

 

2026

 

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2026

 

 

 

2025

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of GAAP to adjusted cost of sales - products:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP cost of sales - products

 

$

174,530

 

 

$

164,606

 

 

$

341,745

 

 

$

329,608

 

Less: Depreciation

 

 

5,520

 

 

 

3,321

 

 

 

9,846

 

 

 

5,934

 

Less: Amortization of intangibles

 

 

1,592

 

 

 

5,749

 

 

 

3,334

 

 

 

6,922

 

Less: Other

 

 

 

 

 

893

 

 

 

 

 

 

893

 

Adjusted cost of sales - products

 

$

167,418

 

 

$

154,643

 

 

$

328,565

 

 

$

315,859

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of GAAP to adjusted research and development:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP research and development

 

$

612,280

 

 

$

524,896

 

 

$

1,153,504

 

 

$

1,006,783

 

Less: Share-based compensation cost

 

 

58,536

 

 

 

64,392

 

 

 

112,392

 

 

 

106,159

 

Less: Depreciation

 

 

19,794

 

 

 

16,447

 

 

 

41,258

 

 

 

35,372

 

Adjusted research and development

 

$

533,950

 

 

$

444,057

 

 

$

999,854

 

 

$

865,252

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of GAAP to adjusted selling, general and administrative:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP selling, general and administrative

 

$

593,214

 

 

$

537,913

 

 

$

1,148,311

 

 

$

997,201

 

Less: Share-based compensation cost

 

 

78,931

 

 

 

86,161

 

 

 

148,423

 

 

 

139,845

 

Less: Depreciation

 

 

13,592

 

 

 

10,086

 

 

 

27,187

 

 

 

20,162

 

Less: Amortization of intangibles

 

 

17

 

 

 

11

 

 

 

34

 

 

 

28

 

Adjusted selling, general and administrative

 

$

500,674

 

 

$

441,655

 

 

$

972,667

 

 

$

837,166

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of GAAP to adjusted operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP operating expenses

 

$

1,205,494

 

 

$

1,062,809

 

 

$

2,301,815

 

 

$

2,003,984

 

Less: Share-based compensation cost

 

 

137,467

 

 

 

150,553

 

 

 

260,815

 

 

 

246,004

 

Less: Depreciation

 

 

33,386

 

 

 

26,533

 

 

 

68,445

 

 

 

55,534

 

Less: Amortization of intangibles

 

 

17

 

 

 

11

 

 

 

34

 

 

 

28

 

Adjusted operating expenses

 

$

1,034,624

 

 

$

885,712

 

 

$

1,972,521

 

 

$

1,702,418

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of GAAP to adjusted income from operations:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP income from operations

 

$

325,047

 

 

$

87,885

 

 

$

574,949

 

 

$

98,987

 

Plus: Share-based compensation cost

 

 

137,467

 

 

 

150,553

 

 

 

260,815

 

 

 

246,004

 

Plus: Depreciation

 

 

38,906

 

 

 

29,854

 

 

 

78,291

 

 

 

61,468

 

Plus: Amortization of intangibles

 

 

1,609

 

 

 

5,760

 

 

 

3,368

 

 

 

6,950

 

Plus: Other

 

 

 

 

 

893

 

 

 

 

 

 

893

 

Adjusted income from operations

 

$

503,029

 

 

$

274,945

 

 

$

917,423

 

 

$

414,302

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of GAAP to adjusted income tax expense:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP income tax expense

 

$

75,452

 

 

$

5,229

 

 

$

107,310

 

 

$

24,859

 

Plus: Discrete tax items

 

 

(49,839

)

 

 

14,210

 

 

 

(53,374

)

 

 

8,737

 

Plus: Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

 

 

20,331

 

 

 

17,466

 

 

 

40,673

 

 

 

28,703

 

Adjusted income tax expense

 

$

45,944

 

 

$

36,905

 

 

$

94,609

 

 

$

62,299

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of GAAP to adjusted net income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net income

 

$

237,007

 

 

$

94,320

 

 

$

464,364

 

 

$

95,590

 

Plus: Share-based compensation expenses

 

 

137,467

 

 

 

150,553

 

 

 

260,815

 

 

 

246,004

 

Plus: Depreciation

 

 

38,906

 

 

 

29,854

 

 

 

78,291

 

 

 

61,468

 

Plus: Amortization of intangibles

 

 

1,609

 

 

 

5,760

 

 

 

3,368

 

 

 

6,950

 

Plus: Other

 

 

 

 

 

893

 

 

 

 

 

 

893

 

Plus: Impairment of equity investments

 

 

 

 

 

3,118

 

 

 

 

 

 

15,494

 

Plus: Discrete tax items

 

 

49,839

 

 

 

(14,210

)

 

 

53,374

 

 

 

(8,737

)

Plus: Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments1

 

 

(20,331

)

 

 

(17,466

)

 

 

(40,673

)

 

 

(28,703

)

Adjusted net income

 

$

444,497

 

 

$

252,822

 

 

$

819,539

 

 

$

388,959

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of GAAP to adjusted EPS - basic

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP earnings per share - basic

 

$

0.16

 

 

$

0.07

 

 

$

0.32

 

 

$

0.07

 

Plus: Share-based compensation expenses

 

 

0.09

 

 

 

0.11

 

 

 

0.18

 

 

 

0.18

 

Plus: Depreciation

 

 

0.03

 

 

 

0.02

 

 

 

0.05

 

 

 

0.04

 

Plus: Amortization of intangibles

 

 

0.00

 

 

 

0.00

 

 

 

0.00

 

 

 

0.00

 

Plus: Other

 

 

0.00

 

 

 

0.00

 

 

 

0.00

 

 

 

0.00

 

Plus: Impairment of equity investments

 

 

0.00

 

 

 

0.00

 

 

 

0.00

 

 

 

0.01

 

Plus: Discrete tax items

 

 

0.03

 

 

 

(0.01

)

 

 

0.04

 

 

 

(0.01

)

Plus: Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments1

 

 

(0.01

)

 

 

(0.01

)

 

 

(0.03

)

 

 

(0.02

)

Adjusted earnings per share - basic

 

$

0.31

 

 

$

0.18

 

 

$

0.57

 

 

$

0.28

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of GAAP to adjusted EPS - diluted

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP earnings per share - diluted

 

$

0.16

 

 

$

0.06

 

 

$

0.31

 

 

$

0.07

 

Plus: Share-based compensation expenses

 

 

0.09

 

 

 

0.10

 

 

 

0.17

 

 

 

0.17

 

Plus: Depreciation

 

 

0.03

 

 

 

0.02

 

 

 

0.05

 

 

 

0.04

 

Plus: Amortization of intangibles

 

 

0.00

 

 

 

0.00

 

 

 

0.00

 

 

 

0.00

 

Plus: Other

 

 

0.00

 

 

 

0.00

 

 

 

0.00

 

 

 

0.00

 

Plus: Impairment of equity investments

 

 

0.00

 

 

 

0.00

 

 

 

0.00

 

 

 

0.01

 

Plus: Discrete tax items

 

 

0.03

 

 

 

(0.01

)

 

 

0.04

 

 

 

(0.01

)

Plus: Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments1

 

 

(0.01

)

 

 

(0.01

)

 

 

(0.03

)

 

 

(0.02

)

Adjusted earnings per share - diluted

 

$

0.30

 

 

$

0.17

 

 

$

0.54

 

 

$

0.27

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of GAAP to adjusted earnings per ADS - basic

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP earnings per ADS - basic

 

$

2.12

 

 

$

0.87

 

 

$

4.17

 

 

$

0.89

 

Plus: Share-based compensation expenses

 

 

1.23

 

 

 

1.39

 

 

 

2.34

 

 

 

2.29

 

Plus: Depreciation

 

 

0.35

 

 

 

0.28

 

 

 

0.70

 

 

 

0.57

 

Plus: Amortization of intangibles

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

0.05

 

 

 

0.03

 

 

 

0.06

 

Plus: Other

 

 

0.00

 

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

0.00

 

 

 

0.01

 

Plus: Impairment of equity investments

 

 

0.00

 

 

 

0.03

 

 

 

0.00

 

 

 

0.14

 

Plus: Discrete tax items

 

 

0.45

 

 

 

(0.13

)

 

 

0.48

 

 

 

(0.08

)

Plus: Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments1

 

 

(0.18

)

 

 

(0.16

)

 

 

(0.37

)

 

 

(0.27

)

Adjusted earnings per ADS - basic

 

$

3.98

 

 

$

2.33

 

 

$

7.37

 

 

$

3.61

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of GAAP to adjusted earnings per ADS - diluted

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP earnings per ADS - diluted

 

$

2.05

 

 

$

0.84

 

 

$

4.01

 

 

$

0.85

 

Plus: Share-based compensation expenses

 

 

1.19

 

 

 

1.34

 

 

 

2.25

 

 

 

2.20

 

Plus: Depreciation

 

 

0.34

 

 

 

0.27

 

 

 

0.68

 

 

 

0.55

 

Plus: Amortization of intangibles

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

0.05

 

 

 

0.03

 

 

 

0.06

 

Plus: Other

 

 

0.00

 

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

0.00

 

 

 

0.01

 

Plus: Impairment of equity investments

 

 

0.00

 

 

 

0.03

 

 

 

0.00

 

 

 

0.14

 

Plus: Discrete tax items

 

 

0.43

 

 

 

(0.13

)

 

 

0.46

 

 

 

(0.08

)

Plus: Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments1

 

 

(0.18

)

 

 

(0.16

)

 

 

(0.35

)

 

 

(0.26

)

Adjusted earnings per ADS - diluted

 

$

3.84

 

 

$

2.25

 

 

$

7.08

 

 

$

3.48

 

  1. Tax effect of Non-GAAP adjustments is based on the statutory tax rate in the relevant tax jurisdiction. Please note that the Company currently records a valuation allowance on its net deferred tax assets, so there is no net impact recorded for deferred tax effects.

Contacts

Investor Contact
Liza Heapes
+1 857-302-5663
ir@beonemed.com

Media Contact
Kyle Blankenship
+1 667-351-5176
media@beonemed.com


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