Benitec Biopharma to Participate in Upcoming Conferences in March

HAYWARD, Calif., Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BNTC) (“Benitec” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage, gene therapy-focused, biotechnology company developing novel genetic medicines based on its proprietary “Silence and Replace” DNA-directed RNA interference (“ddRNAi”) platform, today announced that its management team will participate in the following upcoming conferences.

TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference

Date: March 5, 2025

Time of Presentation: 9:50 AM to 10:20 AM EST

Format: Presentation & 1x1 Meetings

The Benitec presentation will also be available via live webcast here.

Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference 2025

Date: March 12, 2025

Time of Presentation: 9:20 AM to 9:50 AM EST

Format: Fireside Chat & 1x1 Meetings

The Benitec presentation will also be available via live webcast here.

2025 Muscular Dystrophy Association Clinical & Scientific Conference

Session: Pre-clinical and Clinical Efforts in Oculopharyngeal Muscular Dystrophy

Date & Time of Panel Discussion: March 18th, 2025 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM CST

Location: Dallas, TX

Session: Clinical Trial Updates, Late-Breaking Oral Abstracts

Date & Time of Presentation: March 19th, 2025 from 1:15 PM to 1:30 PM CST

Location: Dallas, TX

Please contact your conference representative to schedule a 1x1 meeting with Benitec management.

About Benitec Biopharma Inc.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (“Benitec” or the “Company”) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the advancement of novel genetic medicines with headquarters in Hayward, California. The proprietary “Silence and Replace” DNA-directed RNA interference platform combines RNA interference, or RNAi, with gene therapy to create medicines that simultaneously facilitate sustained silencing of disease-causing genes and concomitant delivery of wildtype replacement genes following a single administration of the therapeutic construct. The Company is developing Silence and Replace-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions including Oculopharyngeal Muscular Dystrophy (OPMD). A comprehensive overview of the Company can be found on Benitec’s website at www.benitec.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Irina Koffler

LifeSci Advisors

Tel: (917) 734-7387

ikoffler@lifesciadvisors.com