Belmont Medical Technologies Appoints Brian Larkin as Chief Executive Officer

BILLERICA, Mass., Feb. 3, 2026 /CNW/ -- Belmont Medical Technologies ("Belmont"), a leading provider of fluid resuscitation and patient temperature management solutions, today announced the appointment of Brian Larkin as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective immediately. Larkin succeeds Brian Ellacott, who has led the company since Audax Private Equity acquired Belmont in 2017 and has recently announced his retirement. Ellacott will remain on the Board as Executive Chair.

Larkin joins Belmont with over three decades of leadership across medical technology and patient care sectors. Throughout his career Larkin has been characterized by his ability to drive excellence across complex enterprises, oversee strategies that facilitate organic growth, and execute strategic acquisitions to expand market share and help improve financial performance.

Larkin served as President and CEO of Comar, a private equity-owned medical packaging and device manufacturer until its successful exit to Precision Concepts International in October 2025. During his roughly three-and-a-half-year tenure, Larkin led 1,100 employees across 11 factories in a reorganization that generated significant efficiencies while supporting top-line growth. He also previously served as President and CEO of private equity-owned SP Industries for more than four years, where he oversaw revenue and earnings growth prior to its successful sale to ATS Corporation. Larkin also served in executive leadership roles at LifeCell and Integra LifeSciences.

"Belmont has a proud mission of saving lives with The Belmont® Rapid Infuser RI-2 and temperature management products," noted Larkin. "I am honored to join a company with such innovative products and customer trust. I look forward to working with the Belmont team to maintain the company's positive momentum and lead the next stage of growth."

"I am thrilled that Brian Larkin will be joining Belmont as our next Chief Executive Officer," said Brian Ellacott. "Brian is a thoughtful, performance-driven leader with extensive experience in medical devices and patient-care products. He also represents a compelling fit for our innovative culture and mission to deliver breakthrough medical solutions that blend technical inspiration with an uncompromising standard of quality."

"We are excited to support Brian Larkin and the Belmont team as they continue to commercialize innovative critical care products that improve patient outcomes and save lives," said Tim Porter, Managing Director at Audax Private Equity. "Brian brings a strong track record of leadership in medical technology and a deep understanding of how to scale complex businesses that we believe makes him an excellent fit to lead Belmont through its next phase of growth."

"On behalf of the Board of Directors and Audax Private Equity, we extend our deepest thanks to Brian Ellacott for his exceptional leadership and impact on Belmont," said Young Lee, Partner and Co-President of Audax Private Equity. "Under Brian's leadership, the company grew nearly fourfold following our investment in 2017. He has been an outstanding, long-standing partner to Audax--both at Belmont and previously at Laborie Medical Technologies, where he served as CEO and successfully led the company through its exit in 2016. Brian's contributions have left a durable legacy across our portfolio, and we wish him every success and fulfillment in his well-deserved retirement."

About Belmont Medical Technologies

Belmont Medical Technologies is a leading provider of fluid resuscitation and patient temperature management solutions for use worldwide in medical facilities, military combat fields, and EMS settings.

Belmont's premier product is The Belmont® Rapid Infuser RI-2, which utilizes electromagnetic induction heating to provide precise control of fluid temperature and flow rate during fluid resuscitation. Belmont's technology is credited with saving thousands of lives globally by infusing warm blood and fluid into patients experiencing massive blood loss, while exceptional air removal features help keep the patient safe from air embolism.

Belmont also offers the close-to-patient, portable, battery-operated buddy lite® for all pre-hospital blood and fluid warming. Belmont's advanced temperature management solutions include the Allon® system with ThermoWrap® patient garment, and the CritiCool® system with CureWrap® patient garment. These non-invasive solutions are designed to enable healthcare providers to exercise precise control and management of patient body temperature.

About Audax Private Equity

Headquartered in Boston, with offices in San Francisco, New York, London and Hong Kong, Audax Private Equity is a leading private equity platform focused on investing across the North American middle market. Our objective is to accelerate value creation through our Buy & Build strategy and the Audax Value Agenda™, a holistic framework that seeks to create, enable, and protect value across every stage of the investment lifecycle. As of January 2026, Audax Private Equity had approximately $19.5 billion of assets under management and, since inception in 1999, has invested in more than 180 platforms and more than 1,400 add-on acquisitions. For more information, visit www.audaxprivateequity.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

