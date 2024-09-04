SUBSCRIBE
Belite Bio to Participate in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences in September 2024

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Belite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLTE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company focused on advancing novel therapeutics targeting degenerative retinal diseases that have significant unmet medical needs, today announced that the executive management team will participate in three upcoming investor conferences. Details for the presentations are as follows:

  • H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference (New York, New York)
    • September 9, 2024, at 9:30 am ET, fireside chat
  • 2024 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference (New York, New York)
    • September 18, 2024, at 3:40 pm ET, corporate presentation
  • Deutsche Bank Depositary Receipts Virtual Investor Conference (Virtual)
    • September 25, 2024, at 11:00 am ET, corporate presentation

A webcast of each presentation can be accessed under the “Events” tab on the investor relations section of the Belite Bio website at: https://investors.belitebio.com/presentations-events/events. The replays will be archived for 90 days following the presentation date.

About Belite Bio
Belite Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company focused on advancing novel therapeutics targeting retinal degenerative eye diseases that have significant unmet medical needs such as (i) atrophic age-related macular degeneration (AMD), commonly known as Geographic Atrophy (GA) in advanced dry AMD, and (ii) autosomal recessive Stargardt disease type 1, or STGD1, in addition to specific metabolic diseases. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook, or visit us at www.belitebio.com.

Media and Investor Relations Contact:

Jennifer Wu
ir@belitebio.com

Julie Fallon
belite@argotpartners.com

