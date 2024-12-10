Belantamab Mafodotin shows significant overall survival benefit, reducing the risk of death by 42% in multiple myeloma at or after first relapse

DREAMM-7 trial shows sustained overall survival benefit for belantamab mafodotin combination versus daratumumab combination; benefit seen early and maintained through follow-up

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ASH24--GSK plc (LSE/NYSE: GSK) today announced statistically significant and clinically meaningful overall survival (OS) results from a planned interim analysis of the DREAMM-7 trial evaluating belantamab mafodotin in combination with bortezomib plus dexamethasone (BVd) versus daratumumab in combination with bortezomib plus dexamethasone (DVd) as a second line or later treatment for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. These data were featured today in an oral presentation at the 66th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition.









The OS findings from DREAMM-7 build on previous data from the DREAMM-71 and DREAMM-82 trials, which showed a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) for both belantamab mafodotin-based combinations versus standard of care comparators.

Hesham Abdullah, Senior Vice President, Global Head Oncology, R&D, GSK, said: “The compelling overall survival data from the DREAMM-7 trial establish the potential of belantamab mafodotin in combination to significantly extend the lives of patients with multiple myeloma at or after first relapse. This represents an important advancement that could redefine the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.”

With a median follow up of 39.4 months, the analysis presented today shows a statistically significant 42% reduction in the risk of death among patients receiving the belantamab mafodotin combination (n=243) versus the daratumumab-based comparator (n=251) (HR 0.58; 95% CI: 0.43-0.79; p=0.00023). Although the median overall survival (mOS) was not reached in either arm of the study, the projected mOS for BVd is 84 months compared to 51 months for DVd.3

The three-year OS rate was 74% in the belantamab mafodotin combination arm and 60% in the daratumumab combination arm. The survival benefit favoring BVd was seen as early as four months and was sustained over time as illustrated by the separation of the lines in the Kaplan-Meier curve shown above.

María-Victoria Mateos, MD, PhD, Head of Myeloma and Clinical Trials Unit, Hematology Department and Professor of Medicine at the University of Salamanca, Spain, and DREAMM-7 principal investigator, said: “The totality of evidence from DREAMM-7 represents a potential paradigm shift for multiple myeloma patients who have experienced a relapse or become refractory to initial treatment. The OS results shown with the belantamab mafodotin combination in DREAMM-7 further cement the potential of this regimen to prolong the lives of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma compared to a standard of care daratumumab combination.”

The belantamab mafodotin combination also showed statistically significant superiority on the key secondary endpoint of minimal residual disease (MRD) negativity (no detectable cancer cells) compared to the daratumumab combination. The greater than 2.5-fold improvement in the rate of MRD negativity seen at the time of the primary analysis for patients who received BVd can now be declared as statistically significant (p<0.00001) after the positive OS readout based on the predefined testing procedure. This further underscores the transformative potential of this belantamab mafodotin combination for multiple myeloma patients at or after their first relapse.

In addition to OS and MRD negativity, the belantamab mafodotin combination resulted in clinically meaningful improvements in all key secondary efficacy endpoints compared to the daratumumab combination, including duration of response (DOR) and progression-free survival 2 (PFS 2). The results indicate deeper and more durable responses among patients treated with BVd compared to DVd.

The safety and tolerability of the belantamab mafodotin regimen were consistent with the primary analysis and known safety profile of the individual agents. Grade 3 or higher adverse events of clinical interest in the belantamab mafodotin combination and daratumumab combination arms, respectively included thrombocytopenia (56% versus 35%; 34 versus 25 patients/100 person-years); anemia (9% versus 10%; exposure-adjusted rate [per 100 person-years] not reported); and neutropenia (14% versus 10%; 8 versus 7 patients/100 person-years).

Eye-related side effects, a known risk of treatment with belantamab mafodotin, were generally manageable and resolvable with dose modification, and led to a low (10%) treatment discontinuation rate.

Full data summaries for OS and other key secondary endpoints are shown below.

Key Secondary Endpoints Endpoint belantamab mafodotin +

bortezomib + dexamethasone (BVd)

n=243 daratumumab +

bortezomib + dexamethasone (DVd)

n=251 OS (overall survival), HR (95% CI) 0.58 (0.43-0.79) P-value1 p=0.00023 OS, median (95% CI), months NR (NR-NR) NR (41.0-NR) OS rate at 24 months, % (95% CI) 79% (73-84) 67% (61-73) OS rate at 36 months, % (95% CI) 74% (68-79) 60% (54-66) MRD (minimal residual disease) negativity rate for patients with CR or better, % (95% CI) 25.1% (19.8-31.0) 10.4% (6.9-14.8) ORR (overall response rate), % (95% CI) 83.1% (77.8-87.6) 71.3% (65.3-76.8) CR (complete response), or better, % (95% CI) 35.8% (29.8-42.2) 17.5% (13.0-22.8) VGPR (very good partial response), or better, % (95% CI) 66.3% (59.9-72.2) 46.2% (39.9-52.6) Median DOR (duration of response) (95% CI), months 40.8 (30.5-NR) 17.8 (13.8-23.6) Median PFS 2 (progression-free survival 2), months NR (45.6-NR) 33.4 (26.7-44.9) HR 0.59 (0.45-0.77) 1One-sided p-value based on stratified log-rank test.

In 2024, regulatory filings for belantamab mafodotin combinations for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma based on the results of the DREAMM-7 and DREAMM-8 trials have been accepted in the US4, European Union5, Japan6 (with priority review), China (for DREAMM-7 only, with priority review; Breakthrough Therapy Designation7 also granted), United Kingdom, Canada and Switzerland (with priority review for DREAMM-8).

About the DREAMM clinical development program

The DREAMM (DRiving Excellence in Approaches to Multiple Myeloma) clinical development program continues to evaluate the potential of belantamab mafodotin in early lines of treatment and in combination with novel therapies and standard of care treatments. In addition to DREAMM-7 and DREAMM-8, a phase III study in newly diagnosed transplant ineligible multiple myeloma, DREAMM-10, is expected to be initiated by the end of 2024.

About DREAMM-7

The DREAMM-7 phase III clinical trial is a multi-center, open-label, randomized trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of belantamab mafodotin in combination with bortezomib plus dexamethasone (BVd) compared to a combination of daratumumab and bortezomib plus dexamethasone (DVd) in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma who previously were treated with at least one prior line of multiple myeloma therapy, with documented disease progression during or after their most recent therapy.

A total of 494 participants were randomized at a 1:1 ratio to receive either BVd or DVd. Belantamab mafodotin was scheduled to be dosed at 2.5mg/kg intravenously every three weeks.

The primary endpoint is PFS as per an independent review committee. The key secondary endpoints include OS, duration of response (DOR), and minimal residual disease (MRD) negativity rate as assessed by next-generation sequencing. Other secondary endpoints include overall response rate (ORR), safety, and patient reported and quality of life outcomes.

Results from DREAMM-7 were first presented1 at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Plenary Series in February 2024, shared in an encore presentation at the 2024 ASCO Annual Meeting, and published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

About multiple myeloma

Multiple myeloma is the third most common blood cancer globally and is generally considered treatable but not curable.8,9 There are approximately more than 180,000 new cases of multiple myeloma diagnosed globally each year.10 Research into new therapies is needed as multiple myeloma commonly becomes refractory to available treatments.11 Many patients with multiple myeloma, including approximately 65% in the US, are treated in a community cancer setting, leaving an urgent need for new, effective therapies with manageable side effects that can be administered outside of an academic center.12,13,14

About belantamab mafodotin

Belantamab mafodotin is an investigational antibody-drug conjugate comprising a humanized B-cell maturation antigen monoclonal antibody conjugated to the cytotoxic agent auristatin F via a non-cleavable linker. The drug linker technology is licensed from Seagen Inc.; the monoclonal antibody is produced using POTELLIGENT Technology licensed from BioWa Inc., a member of the Kyowa Kirin Group.

GSK in oncology

Oncology is an emerging therapeutic area for GSK where we are committed to maximizing patient survival with a current focus on hematologic malignancies, gynecologic cancers and other solid tumors through breakthroughs in immuno-oncology and tumor-cell targeting therapies.

About GSK

GSK is a global biopharma company with a purpose to unite science, technology, and talent to get ahead of disease together. Find out more at us.gsk.com.

