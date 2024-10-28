BeiGene Mourns Death of Beloved Board Member Donald Glazer

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$BGNE #BeiGene--BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE; HKEX: 06160; SSE: 688235), a global oncology company, is saddened to share the news that Donald Glazer recently passed away. Don was a Board member and the chair of the nominating and corporate governance committee.





Co-founder, Chairman and CEO John V. Oyler issued the following statement:

“We are saddened by the passing of our dear friend, Don Glazer. He helped guide the founding of the company in 2010 and was an ardent supporter of our mission to deliver innovative medicines faster and more affordably to patients around the world. His impact from a professional and personal perspective is immeasurable, and he will be deeply missed by all of us who benefited from his extensive experience, sound judgment and wise counsel. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family during this difficult time.”

Mr. Glazer served as a passionate BeiGene Board member, building connections amongst broad networks of cancer doctors – including his own – around the world. He was a strong proponent of working together across all constituencies in the industry for the betterment of cancer patients. Though he ended his long struggle with lung cancer and multiple myeloma, his legacy continues with a family charitable fund that has made a transformative impact in the lives of many around the world.

