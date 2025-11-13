Beacon Biosignals Raises $86M to Accelerate AI-Driven Insights into Brain Health

New funding will expand Beacon’s precision medicine data platform, unlocking discoveries and treatments for neurological and psychiatric disease

BOSTON, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beacon Biosignals, a leading neurotechnology company powering AI-driven diagnostics and precision medicines for the brain, today announced an oversubscribed $86 million Series B to build the world’s largest neurodiagnostic dataset and advance the clinical application of AI-driven biomarkers for brain health. The round was backed by a syndicate of premier healthcare and technology investors, including Innoviva, Google Ventures (GV), Nexus NeuroTech Ventures, S32, Catalio Capital Management, and Takeda, with continued support from General Catalyst, Logos Capital, Casdin Capital, and Indicator Ventures. This financing brings Beacon’s total funding to more than $121 million.

Unlike consumer wearables that infer brain activity indirectly, Beacon’s FDA-cleared Waveband device directly measures the brain’s electrical activity (EEG) during sleep and wake, bringing gold-standard neurophysiology out of the lab and into patients’ homes. The resulting biosignal data provide ecologically valid, longitudinal measures of brain function across diverse populations. It fuels Beacon’s foundation model of brain activity, trained on millions of hours of EEG to uncover early disease signatures and predict treatment response.



“Our mission is to make brain function measurable and actionable at scale,” said Jacob Donoghue, MD, PhD, CEO and co-founder of Beacon Biosignals. “By training AI on millions of hours of real-world brain data, we’re beginning to map the signals of health and disease in ways that can accelerate drug development and ultimately improve how patients are diagnosed and treated.”

With this new investment, Beacon is scaling its technology and operations to accelerate neurobiomarker discovery and broaden clinical adoption. The company’s core technology, the Beacon Platform, unites large-scale, clinically validated EEG data with advanced AI to generate objective, quantitative biomarkers of brain function through sleep. Sleep provides a critical yet underutilized window into brain health, serving as both a key symptom and a mechanistic pathway across conditions such as clinical depression, Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease, and sleep apnea.

Beacon’s technology now supports research and development programs with more than half of the world’s top ten biopharmaceutical companies, as well as a growing portfolio of leading biotechs. These collaborations leverage AI-derived biomarkers to accelerate CNS drug development and commercialization, providing quantitative clinical endpoints, enabling more precise patient selection, and helping close care gaps in neurological and psychiatric disease. Current named partners include companies such as Takeda, UCB, Mineralys, Syndeio, and other leaders in the field.

The Series B follows Beacon’s recent acquisition and integration of CleveMed’s home sleep-testing (HST) technology, expanding the Beacon Platform beyond EEG to include airflow, respiratory effort, and oxygen saturation. Together, these capabilities form the industry’s most comprehensive, clinically integrated ecosystem for measuring and understanding sleep and brain health.

“For too long, neurology and psychiatry have lacked the kind of objective biomarkers that revolutionized other areas of medicine,” said Anthony Philippakis, MD, PhD, General Partner at GV. “Beacon’s ability to translate real-world sleep EEG into actionable insights brings that same precision to brain health, enabling more targeted, data-driven treatment development.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with Beacon as they build the infrastructure for precision neuroscience,” said Pavel Raifeld, CEO of Innoviva. “By connecting real-world brain data to both drug development and clinical care, Beacon is building a category-defining business positioned for sustained growth and broad impact in CNS therapeutics.”

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: How are sleep studies performed outside of a lab?

A: Sleep studies can now be done at home using Beacon Biosignals’ FDA-cleared wearable medical devices, the Beacon Waveband and SleepView, which provide the same clinical-grade insights as an overnight lab study but with far lower cost and patient burden.

Q: What is the difference between clinical sleep monitoring and consumer sleep trackers?

A: Consumer devices typically infer sleep from heart rate or movement, while clinical sleep monitoring directly measures brain function. Beacon Biosignals delivers gold-standard EEG and cardiopulmonary data at home, enabling both clinical diagnostics and research at scale.

Q: What role does brain activity measurement play in drug development?

A: Measuring brain activity helps identify new biomarkers, validate treatments, and monitor disease progression. Through the Beacon Platform’s AI-driven EEG analytics, Beacon Biosignals helps partners identify dose-dependent drug effects, characterize patient populations, expand labeling opportunities, and detect disease progression early.

Q: Why is combining EEG with home sleep testing important?

A: EEG shows what the brain is doing during sleep, while traditional home sleep testing captures breathing, oxygen, and other signals. Beacon Biosignals’ acquisition of CleveMed technology integrates these cardiopulmonary signals into the Beacon Platform, providing clinicians and researchers with a comprehensive sleep and brain health toolkit.

Q: Why is sleep such a critical window into brain health?

A: Sleep reveals how the brain is functioning in ways that waking measures cannot. Beacon Biosignals harnesses sleep EEG to power precision neuroscience, creating insights that guide research, diagnostics, and new treatments.

About Beacon Biosignals

Beacon Biosignals is unlocking the power of brain data to advance human health. The company combines FDA-cleared wearable EEG technology with advanced AI to capture and analyze real-world neural data, enabling breakthroughs across neurology, psychiatry, and sleep medicine. The Beacon Platform provides clinicians and biopharma partners with objective measures of brain function that accelerate research, improve diagnostics, and guide new treatments.

Isabella Lazzareschi, isabella.lazzareschi@beacon.bio