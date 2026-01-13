SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

BD To Host Virtual 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

January 13, 2026 | 
2 min read

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, today announced that it will host its virtual 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Annual Meeting") on Tuesday, January 27, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. (ET).

As described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting previously distributed, shareholders as of the close of business on December 8, 2025, or their duly authorized proxies, will be able to attend and participate in the Annual Meeting, vote their shares and ask questions by visiting https://meetnow.global/MFT7Y46. Guests may also access the Annual Meeting but in listen-only mode. No control number is required for guests.

A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the Annual Meeting on the BD website at investors.bd.com for approximately one year from the date of the Annual Meeting.

About BD

BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its more than 70,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to health care. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/, X (formerly Twitter) @BDandCo or Instagram @becton_dickinson

Contacts:







Media:

Investors:

Fallon McLoughlin

Adam Reiffe

Director, Public Relations

Vice President, Investor Relations

201.258.0361

201.847.6927

fallon.mcloughlin@bd.com

adam.reiffe@bd.com

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bd-to-host-virtual-2026-annual-meeting-of-shareholders-302658834.html

SOURCE BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)

New Jersey Events
Becton, Dickinson and Company
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Illustration of businesspeople with forward progress stopped because of chasm between them and arrow pointing forward
Layoffs
Biopharmas Axed 47% More Employees Year Over Year
January 8, 2026
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Aerial panorama of Trenton New Jersey skyline and state capitol at sunset. Trenton is the capital city of the U.S. state of New Jersey and the county seat of Mercer County.
Job Trends
9 Companies Hiring in New Jersey
December 11, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Chantal Dresner
Sagittal brain showing cortical thinning and ventricular enlargement associated with Alzheimer disease, displayed on a blue background for anatomical clarity.
Alzheimer’s disease
Eisai Still Confident in Anti-Tau Asset as J&J Becomes Latest Victim in Spiraling Space
December 5, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Amgen sign at its headquarters in Thousand Oaks, California, USA.
Cardiovascular disease
Amgen’s Repatha Cuts Risk of First Heart Attack by 36% in Phase III Trial
November 10, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie