SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

BD Board Declares Dividend

April 29, 2025 | 
1 min read

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, today announced it has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.04 per common share, payable on June 30, 2025 to holders of record on June 9, 2025. The indicated annual dividend rate is $4.16 per share.

About BD

BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its more than 70,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to health care. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/, X (formerly Twitter) @BDandCo or Instagram @becton_dickinson

Contacts:





Media:         

Investors:

Troy Kirkpatrick  

Adam Reiffe

VP, Public Relations 

Sr. Director, Investor Relations

858.617.2361       

201.847.6927       

troy.kirkpatrick@bd.com              

adam.reiffe@bd.com     

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bd-board-declares-dividend-302441798.html

SOURCE BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)

New Jersey IPO
Becton, Dickinson and Company
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
New York City, New York United States - August 29 2021: NASDAQ, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations corporate logo sign near Times Square.
IPO
Swiss ADC Biotech Takes SPAC Track to NASDAQ
April 23, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Roller coaster with carts falling speed motion blur down and screaming people against the background of Ferris wheel in amusement park sunset sky clouds
Tariffs
Biotech’s ‘Nauseating Roller Coaster’ Repels Investors
April 23, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Ana Mulero
Illustration of employee replacement concept with one employee leaving and another trying to get a job
Layoffs
Q1 Biopharma Layoffs Hit California, Massachusetts Hard
April 17, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Illustration showing large scissors cutting employees in half
Layoffs
The 5 Largest Biopharma Layoffs of Q1 2025
April 10, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel