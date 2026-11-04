Bayer to Present New Cardiovascular, Kidney and Stroke Data at the 2026 American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions

Data from Bayer’s portfolio in heart failure, chronic kidney disease and secondary stroke prevention will be presented, including a late-breaking asundexian exploratory post-hoc analysis from the OCEANIC-STROKE trial and a poster session for additional sub-analyses of a Phase II trial investigating simultaneous initiation of finerenone and a sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 inhibitor (SGLT2i).

WHIPPANY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bayer

Summary

Bayer today announced that new data from its cardiovascular, kidney and stroke portfolios will be featured at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions in Chicago, Illinois from November 6-9, 2026.

Key Facts

A late-breaking oral presentation will feature data from an exploratory post-hoc analysis of the Phase 3 OCEANIC-STROKE study, which evaluated asundexian versus placebo, both in combination with antiplatelet therapy, in patients after a non-cardioembolic ischemic stroke or high-risk transient ischemic attack.

New analyses of KERENDIA ® (finerenone) across the cardio-kidney spectrum will be presented, including data from the FINE-HEART pooled analysis and the FINEARTS-HF trial in patients with heart failure with mildly reduced or preserved ejection fraction. KERENDIA is approved to reduce the risk of cardiovascular death, hospitalization for heart failure, and urgent heart failure visits in adult patients with heart failure with left ventricular ejection fraction (HF LVEF) > 40%.

(finerenone) across the cardio-kidney spectrum will be presented, including data from the FINE-HEART pooled analysis and the FINEARTS-HF trial in patients with heart failure with mildly reduced or preserved ejection fraction. Additional analyses from the Phase II CONFIDENCE trial will be presented evaluating the efficacy and safety of simultaneous initiation of finerenone and empagliflozin in adults with chronic kidney disease (CKD) and type 2 diabetes (T2D) across clinically relevant patient subgroups and risk profiles. KERENDIA is approved to reduce the risk of sustained estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) decline, end-stage kidney disease, cardiovascular death, non-fatal myocardial infarction, and hospitalization for heart failure in adult patients with CKD associated with T2D. In September 2026, KERENDIA was approved to reduce urinary albumin-to-creatinine ratio (UACR), which is expected to reduce the risk of sustained eGFR decline and end-stage kidney disease in adults with CKD associated with type 1 diabetes (T1D).



Why This Matters

“The AHA Scientific Sessions are an opportunity to share research and perspectives with the broader cardiovascular community,” said Robert Perkins, MD, Vice President, CVR, U.S. Medical Affairs. “We look forward to engaging in scientific dialogue that may help shape future approaches to cardiovascular and cerebrovascular care.”

BAYER PRESENTATIONS AT THE AHA SCIENTIFIC SESSIONS 2026:

Secondary Stroke Prevention

Chronic Kidney Disease and Heart Failure

ABOUT ASUNDEXIAN

Asundexian is an inhibitor of Factor XIa (FXIa). FXIa inhibition reduces amplification of thrombin generation. Asundexian is currently being evaluated as a potential treatment option to reduce the risk of stroke in adults after a recent non-cardioembolic ischemic stroke or high-risk transient ischemic attack (TIA). Asundexian is a once-daily, oral investigational agent and, as of November 3, 2026, is currently under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), European Medicines Agency (EMA) and Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW). Asundexian was approved by China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) on October 26, 2026.

ABOUT KERENDIA

INDICATIONS:

KERENDIA (finerenone) is indicated to:

reduce the risk of sustained estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) decline, end-stage kidney disease, cardiovascular death, non-fatal myocardial infarction, and hospitalization for heart failure in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) associated with Type 2 diabetes (T2D) (10 mg, 20 mg tablets)

reduce urinary albumin-to-creatinine ratio (UACR), which is expected to reduce the risk of sustained estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) decline and end-stage kidney disease in adults with CKD associated with Type 1 diabetes (T1D) (10 mg, 20 mg tablets)

reduce the risk of cardiovascular death, hospitalization for heart failure, and urgent heart failure visits in adult patients with heart failure with left ventricular ejection fraction (HF LVEF) ≥40% (10 mg, 20 mg, 40 mg tablets)

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

CONTRAINDICATIONS:

Hypersensitivity to any component of this product

Concomitant use with strong CYP3A4 inhibitors

Patients with adrenal insufficiency

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS:

Hyperkalemia: KERENDIA can cause hyperkalemia. The risk for developing hyperkalemia increases with decreasing kidney function and is greater in patients with higher baseline potassium levels or other risk factors for hyperkalemia.



Measure serum potassium and eGFR in all patients before initiation of treatment with KERENDIA and dose accordingly. Do not initiate KERENDIA if serum potassium is >5 mEq/L. Measure serum potassium periodically during treatment with KERENDIA and adjust dose accordingly. More frequent monitoring may be necessary for patients at risk for hyperkalemia, including those on concomitant medications that impair potassium excretion or increase serum potassium

Worsening of Renal Function in Patients with Heart Failure: KERENDIA can cause worsening of renal function in patients with heart failure. Rarely, severe events associated with worsening renal function, including events requiring hospitalization, have been observed.



Measure eGFR in all patients before initiation of treatment or with dose titration of KERENDIA and dose accordingly. Initiation of KERENDIA in patients with heart failure and an eGFR <25 mL/min/1.73 m2 is not recommended. Measure eGFR periodically during maintenance treatment with KERENDIA in patients with heart failure. Consider delaying up-titration or interrupting treatment with KERENDIA in patients who develop clinically significant worsening of renal function.

MOST COMMON ADVERSE REACTIONS:

The adverse reactions reported in ≥1% of patients on KERENDIA and more frequently than placebo were hyperkalemia (14% vs 6.9%), hypotension (4.6% vs 3%), and hyponatremia (1.3% vs 0.7%). Events related to worsening renal function were reported more frequently in the KERENDIA group (18%) compared with placebo (12%) in patients with HF LVEF ≥40%.

DRUG INTERACTIONS:

Strong CYP3A4 Inhibitors: Concomitant use of KERENDIA with strong CYP3A4 inhibitors is contraindicated. Avoid concomitant intake of grapefruit or grapefruit juice.

Concomitant use of KERENDIA with strong CYP3A4 inhibitors is contraindicated. Avoid concomitant intake of grapefruit or grapefruit juice. Moderate and Weak CYP3A4 Inhibitors: Monitor serum potassium during drug initiation or dosage adjustment of either KERENDIA or the moderate or weak CYP3A4 inhibitor, and adjust KERENDIA dosage as appropriate.

Monitor serum potassium during drug initiation or dosage adjustment of either KERENDIA or the moderate or weak CYP3A4 inhibitor, and adjust KERENDIA dosage as appropriate. Strong and Moderate CYP3A4 Inducers: Avoid concomitant use of KERENDIA with strong or moderate CYP3A4 inducers.

Avoid concomitant use of KERENDIA with strong or moderate CYP3A4 inducers. Sensitive CYP2C8 Substrates at KERENDIA 40 mg: Monitor patients more frequently for adverse reactions caused by sensitive CYP2C8 substrates if KERENDIA 40 mg is coadministered with such substrates, since minimal concentration changes may lead to serious adverse reactions.

USE IN SPECIFIC POPULATIONS:

Lactation: Avoid breastfeeding during treatment with KERENDIA and for 1 day after treatment.

Avoid breastfeeding during treatment with KERENDIA and for 1 day after treatment. Hepatic Impairment: Avoid use of KERENDIA in patients with severe hepatic impairment (Child Pugh C) and consider additional serum potassium monitoring with moderate hepatic impairment (Child Pugh B).

Please see the full Prescribing Information for KERENDIA.

ABOUT BAYER’S COMMITMENT IN CARDIOVASCULAR, KIDNEY AND CEREBROVASCULAR MEDICINE

Bayer is a leader in the area of cardiology and is advancing a portfolio of innovative treatments for cardiovascular, kidney and cerebrovascular diseases with high unmet medical needs. The company has set a clear focus on developing therapies to treat such diseases (e.g., heart failure, cardiomyopathies, chronic kidney disease and secondary stroke prevention), and it is our ambition to take a leading role in the care of patients with these diseases. Bayer’s portfolio already includes several innovative products and compounds in various stages of preclinical and clinical development. Together, these products reflect the company’s approach to research, which prioritizes targets and pathways with the potential to impact the way that cardiovascular, kidney and cerebrovascular diseases are treated.

ABOUT BAYER

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. In line with its mission, “Health for all, Hunger for none,” the company’s products and services are designed to help people and the planet thrive by supporting efforts to master the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. Bayer is committed to driving sustainable development and generating a positive impact with its businesses. At the same time, the Group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth. The Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability and quality throughout the world. In fiscal 2025, the Group employed around 88,000 people and had sales of 45.6 billion euros. R&D expenses amounted to 5.8 billion euros. For more information, go to www.bayer.com.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Bayer management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. These factors include those discussed in Bayer’s public reports which are available on the Bayer website at www.bayer.com. The company assumes no liability whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments.

COR-PF-CAR-US-0009-1 10/26

U.S. contacts for media inquiries:

Sarra Herzog (asundexian)

Phone: +1-862-460-8764

Email: sarra.herzog@bayer.com

Joshua Mansbach (KERENDIA)

Phone: +1-201-626-8929

Email: joshua.mansbach@bayer.com