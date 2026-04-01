Bayer Announces Leadership Change Within Pharmaceuticals’ Worldwide Markets Organization in the U.S. to Support Company’s Full Growth Potential

Nelson Ambrogio appointed to lead U.S. pharmaceuticals business, Bayer’s largest pharmaceutical growth market

Appointment supports Bayer Pharmaceuticals’ strategy to renew top-line growth and maximize the value of its promising pipeline

BERLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bayer today announced a leadership change within its Pharmaceuticals’ Worldwide Markets organization to accelerate the strong performance and growth of its key pharmaceutical products in the U.S.

Effective May 1, 2026, Nelson Ambrogio, currently President of Bayer’s global Radiology business, will be appointed President of Bayer U.S. Pharmaceuticals. Nelson Ambrogio will guide the U.S. Pharmaceuticals organization into its next chapter of growth and build on the strong momentum and performance of the company’s pharmaceutical business in its largest and fastest-growing market.

Nelson Ambrogio will be responsible for commercial pharmaceutical operations in the U.S. during a pivotal time of growth for the business, ensuring the continued strong performance of Bayer’s key growth brands in prostate cancer, cardiovascular care, women’s healthcare and as the company prepares its future portfolio in secondary stroke prevention. Nelson Ambrogio will join the company’s Worldwide Markets Leadership Team, reporting directly to Sebastian Guth, Chief Operating Officer of Bayer’s Pharmaceuticals Division.

Sebastian Guth will continue to oversee the growth of all global markets in his role as Chief Operating Officer of Bayer Pharmaceuticals as the company accelerates its momentum. He will retain his role as the President of the Bayer Group in the U.S. and remain based in New Jersey.

“Nelson Ambrogio is an exceptional business and people leader who delivered strong growth in our global Radiology business over the past two years,” said Sebastian Guth, Chief Operating Officer of the Bayer Pharmaceuticals division and member of the company’s Pharmaceuticals Leadership Team. “Nelson Ambrogio has a deep understanding of our U.S. pharmaceuticals business, having previously led the growth and success of our oncology and women’s healthcare businesses while serving on our U.S. Pharmaceuticals Leadership Team. I look forward to his strong leadership and counsel as we continue our path of accelerated growth in the U.S. and deliver for customers and patients.”

“I am honored to assume the role of President of Bayer U.S. Pharmaceuticals,” said Nelson Ambrogio. “Throughout my time at Bayer, I’ve been privileged to work alongside exceptional colleagues across the globe who are deeply committed to serving our customers and patients and supporting Bayer’s mission. I look forward to joining our U.S. pharmaceuticals team and building upon Bayer’s success.”

About Bayer

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. In line with its mission, “Health for all, Hunger for none,” the company’s products and services are designed to help people and the planet thrive by supporting efforts to master the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. Bayer is committed to driving sustainable development and generating a positive impact with its businesses. At the same time, the Group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth. The Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability and quality throughout the world. In fiscal 2025, the Group employed around 88,000 people and had sales of 45.6 billion euros. R&D expenses amounted to 5.8 billion euros. For more information, go to www.bayer.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Bayer management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. These factors include those discussed in Bayer’s public reports which are available on the Bayer website at www.bayer.com. The company assumes no liability whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments.

Bayer AG is a holding company with operating subsidiaries worldwide. References to “Bayer” or “the company” herein may refer to one or more subsidiaries as context requires.

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Email: sueann.pentecost@bayer.com

Heidi Sylvester, phone +49 173 106-9282

Email: heidi.sylvester@bayer.com

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