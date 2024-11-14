SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Baxter to Present at Jefferies London Healthcare Conference 2024

November 14, 2024 
1 min read

DEERFIELD, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX), a global medtech leader, will present at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 20, 2024. Joel Grade, Baxter’s chief financial officer, is scheduled to present at 11:00 a.m. Greenwich Mean Time.

The live webcast of Baxter’s presentation can be accessed at www.baxter.com and will be available for replay through Monday, May 19, 2025.

About Baxter

Every day, millions of patients and caregivers rely on Baxter’s leading portfolio of diagnostic, critical care, kidney care, nutrition, hospital and surgical products used across patient homes, hospitals, physician offices and other sites of care. For more than 90 years, we’ve been operating at the critical intersection where innovations that save and sustain lives meet the healthcare providers that make it happen. With products, digital health solutions and therapies available in more than 100 countries, Baxter’s employees worldwide are now building upon the company’s rich heritage of medical breakthroughs to advance the next generation of transformative healthcare innovations. To learn more, visit www.baxter.com and follow us on X, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contacts

Media Contact
Steve Brett, (224) 948-5353
media@baxter.com

Investor Contact
Clare Trachtman, (224) 948-3020

Illinois Events
Baxter International, Inc.
