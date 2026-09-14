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Bavarian Nordic – Transactions in Connection with Share Buy-Back Program - September 14, 2026

September 14, 2026 | 
2 min read

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, September 14, 2026 – Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA) announces transactions under the share buy-back program launched on September 1, 2026, under which the Company will repurchase shares for an amount up to DKK 250 million in the period from September 1, 2026 to October 30, 2026. The program is executed in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (as amended) of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, which together constitute the Safe Harbour Regulation.

Since the last announcement of transactions on September 7, 2026, the following transactions have been made by Nordea on behalf of Bavarian Nordic:

 Number of sharesAverage purchase price, DKKTransaction value, DKK
Accumulated until September 7, 2026132,715219.2629,099,679
September 7, 2026 48,000211.67 10,159,992
September 8, 2026 24,210210.13 5,087,315
September 9, 2026 60,000203.63 12,217,968
September 10, 2026 10,000203.32 2,033,170
September 11, 2026 8,510203.64 1,732,937
Accumulated under the program283,435212.8660,331,061

The details for each transaction made under the share repurchase program are published on bavarian-nordic.com.

Following these transactions, Bavarian Nordic holds a total of 3,842,026 treasury shares, corresponding to 4.85% of the Company’s share capital.

About Bavarian Nordic
Bavarian Nordic is a global vaccine company with a mission to improve health and save lives through innovative vaccines. We are a preferred supplier of mpox and smallpox vaccines to governments to enhance public health preparedness and have a leading portfolio of travel vaccines. For more information, visit www.bavarian-nordic.com

Forward-looking statements
This announcement includes forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning our plans, objectives, goals, future events, performance and/or other information that is not historical information. All such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements and any other cautionary statements which may accompany the forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date made, except as required by law.

Contact investors:
Anders Hjort, Head of Investor Relations, ahjo@bavarian-nordic.com, Tel: +45 44 74 99 58
Graham Morrell, Gilmartin Group, graham@gilmartinir.com, Tel: +1 781 686 9600

Contact media:
Isabel Hagbrink, Head of Media Relations, isha@bavarian-nordic.com, Tel: +45 71 79 67 33

Company Announcement no. 42 / 2026

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