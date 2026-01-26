SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Bavarian Nordic Signs Distribution Agreement with Eurofarma to Expand Access to Chikungunya Vaccine in Brazil

January 26, 2026 | 
5 min read
  • Agreement to enable the first entry in Latin America for Bavarian Nordic’s chikungunya vaccine
  • Potential to expand agreement to cover rest of Latin America

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, January 23, 2026 – Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA) today announced an agreement with Eurofarma, granting them exclusive rights to sell and distribute Bavarian Nordic’s chikungunya vaccine, CHIKV VLP, in Brazil. Eurofarma is also granted the right of first refusal for any future opportunity to register and commercialize the chikungunya vaccine in the rest of Latin America.

The agreement is transfer price and royalty-based with no associated upfront or milestone payments. Eurofarma will be responsible for seeking and maintaining regulatory approval of the vaccine in exclusive territories, as well as sales and distribution costs. Bavarian Nordic will remain the manufacturer of the vaccine, which is made available to Eurofarma through a transfer price agreement.

Pending discussions with the Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency, Anvisa, regulatory submission is expected to occur later in the first half of 2026, potentially supporting launch of the chikungunya vaccine in Brazil in the second half of 2027.

Following a successful launch of our chikungunya vaccine for travelers in the first Western markets in 2025, we are pleased to expand the commercial availability also for endemic populations through this first distribution agreement,” said Paul Chaplin, President & CEO of Bavarian Nordic. “Brazil remains severely impacted by chikungunya, representing half of all reported cases and related deaths worldwide. Together with Eurofarma, a local partner with strong regional presence, we continue our efforts to make a lasting impact on public health globally.”

Our partnership with Bavarian Nordic reinforces Eurofarma’s commitment to innovation and to expanding access to high‑quality healthcare. It builds on our strong capabilities to deliver high‑impact solutions for people in Brazil and across Latin America—so that everyone has the opportunity to live longer and better,” says João Siffert, Eurofarma’s Vice President of Innovation.

While the agreement aims to significantly improve access to chikungunya vaccines in Brazil, it is not expected to have a material short- to medium-term financial impact on Bavarian Nordic.

//

About CHIKV VLP
CHIKV VLP is a single dose, prefilled, adjuvanted VLP recombinant protein vaccine for active immunization for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus (CHIKV) in individuals 12 years and older. It is designed to induce a robust seroresponse, with protective immunity starting to develop as early as 1 week after vaccination.

The vaccine does not contain viral genetic material and is therefore non-infectious and unable to cause disease, ensuring a broad range of people can benefit from vaccination.

The vaccine was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Commission in February 2025 and the United Kingdom in May 2025 under the trade name VIMKUNYA®1.

About chikungunya
Chikungunya is a mosquito-borne disease caused by the chikungunya virus. In the past 20 years, the virus has emerged across several regions in Asia, Africa, and the Americas, including many popular travel destinations, often causing large unpredictable outbreaks. Since its discovery, chikungunya has been identified in more than 110 countries2. Chikungunya typically presents with acute symptoms, including fever, rash, fatigue, headache, and often severe and incapacitating joint pain. Most patients recover, but 30-40% of those affected may develop chronic symptoms that can last for months or even years3. In 2025, as of December, nearly 500,000 cases of chikungunya and over 200 associated deaths were reported worldwide4. More than half of the reported cases and associated deaths were reported from Brazil5. Recent data suggest that chikungunya is severely underreported and often misdiagnosed as dengue fever due to a similar symptom profile6.

About Bavarian Nordic
Bavarian Nordic is a global vaccine company with a mission to improve health and save lives through innovative vaccines. We are a preferred supplier of mpox and smallpox vaccines to governments to enhance public health preparedness and have a leading portfolio of travel vaccines. For more information, visit www.bavarian-nordic.com.

About Eurofarma
Founded in 1972, Eurofarma covers key pharmaceutical segments and is the leader in medical prescriptions in Brazil. A Brazilian multinational company operating in 24 countries, with full coverage across Latin America and retail leadership in the region, the company also maintains operations in the United States and Africa, with more than 13,500 employees and 11 manufacturing facilities. In 2024, Eurofarma produced 600 million units. That same year, the company invested over USD 122 million in innovation projects and achieved net revenue exceeding USD 1.78 billion. For more information: www.eurofarma.com.br

Contact investors:
Europe: Disa Tuominen, IR Manager, detu@bavarian-nordic.com
US: Graham Morrell, Gilmartin Group, graham@gilmartinir.com, Tel: +1 781 686 9600

Contact media:
Nicole Seroff, Vice President Corporate Communications, nise@bavarian-nordic.com, Tel: +45 53 88 06 03



1 Marketed as VIMKUNYA™ in the US. Marketed as VIMKUNYA® in EU and the United Kingdom.

2 World Health Organization (WHO). Chikungunya.https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/chikungunya   

3 European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control. Chikungunya virus disease. https://www.ecdc.europa.eu/en/chikungunya-virus-disease.

4 European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control. Chikungunya virus disease worldwide overview. https://www.ecdc.europa.eu/en/chikungunya-monthly.

5 Pan American Health Organization (PAHO). Chikungunya: analysis by country.  https://www.paho.org/en/arbo-portal/chikungunya-data-and-analysis/chikungunya-analysis-country

6 Ribas Freitas AR, Pinheiro Chagas AA, Siqueira AM, Pamplona de Góes Cavalcanti L. How much of the current serious arbovirus epidemic in Brazil is dengue and how much is chikungunya? Lancet Reg Health Am. 2024 Apr 30;34:100753. doi: 10.1016/j.lana.2024.100753. PMID: 38711542; PMCID: PMC11070701.


Attachment


Collaboration South America Pipeline Europe Vaccines
Bavarian Nordic
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel
Vaccines
Moderna Won’t Run Phase III Vaccine Trials as Skepticism Grows in US: Bloomberg
January 23, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
2006 James Gathany Captured by James Gathany, Centers for Disease Control's biomedical photographer, this 2006 image depicted the exterior of the new "Tom Harkin Global Communications Center", otherwise known as Building 19, located on the organization's Roybal Campus in Atlanta, Georgia. The facility houses the CDC's Information Center/Library, auditoria and meeting halls, which are used to accommodate in-house staff meetings, and national/international conferences hosted by the CDC, and the National Center for Health Marketing's, Division of Creative Services, which includes a full service television broadcast facility. The exhibit area currently features the "Global Symphony", the first of several permanently installed exhibitions, and changing exhibitions that focus on a variety of public health topics. The exhibits in the Center are self-guided, and require no advance reservations. Additional curriculum-based exhibits and programming will be added in the future. Tom Harkin Global Communications Center Exhibit Area Centers for Disease Control and Prevention - 1600 Clifton Road, N.E., Atlanta, Georgia 30333 - Hours: Monday  Friday, 9 am  5 pm, except for federal holidays Admission is free - Government-issue photo ID is required for entry. Please note that CDC is a working federal facility and as such does not provide public tours of its campus and laboratories. - For more information please call 404-639-0830.
Vaccines
ACIP Chair Questions Polio Vaccines, Values Individual Choice Over Public Benefit
January 23, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Vaccines
‘Almost Like a Religion’: Pfizer CEO Slams RFK Jr.’s ‘Anti-Science’ Vaccine Policies
January 22, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Insights
From Sound Bites to Signals: Editors Parse Executive and Investor Chatter at JPM
January 22, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Jennifer Smith-Parker