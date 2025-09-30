SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Bausch + Lomb Will Release Third-Quarter 2025 Financial Results on Oct. 29 and Hold Investor Day on Nov. 13

September 30, 2025 | 
1 min read

VAUGHAN, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE/TSX: BLCO), a leading global eye health company dedicated to helping people see better to live better, will release its third-quarter financial results on Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025. The company will host a conference call and live webcast at 8 a.m. ET to discuss the results and provide a business update. All materials will be made available on the Investor Relations section of the Bausch + Lomb website prior to the start of the call.



Bausch + Lomb will hold an investor day on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, where the company will provide a business update and highlight its product pipeline which features potential game-changing innovations in each business unit.

Third-Quarter Conference Call Details

Date:

Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025

 

Time:

8 a.m. ET

 

Webcast:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2883/51715

 

Participant Event Dial-in:

+1 (888) 506-0062 (North America)

+1 (973) 528-0011 (International)

 

Participant Access Code:

260225

 

Replay Dial-in:

+1 (877) 481-4010 (North America)

+1 (919) 882-2331 (International)

 

Replay Passcode:

51715 (replay available until Nov. 12, 2025)

About Bausch + Lomb
Our mission is simple – we help people see better to live better, all over the world. For nearly two centuries we’ve evolved with the changing needs of patients and customers, and our commitment to innovation and improving the standard of care in eye health has never been stronger. From contact lenses to prescription products, over-the-counter options, surgical devices and more, we’re turning bold ideas into better outcomes through passion, perseverance and purpose. Learn more at www.bausch.com and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X and YouTube.

© 2025 Bausch + Lomb.


Contacts

Media Contact:
Chris Clark
chris.clark@bausch.com
(848) 360-1100

Investor Contact:
George Gadkowski
george.gadkowski@bausch.com
(877) 354-3705 (toll free)

