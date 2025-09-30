Bausch + Lomb Will Release Third-Quarter 2025 Financial Results on Oct. 29 and Hold Investor Day on Nov. 13

VAUGHAN, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE/TSX: BLCO), a leading global eye health company dedicated to helping people see better to live better, will release its third-quarter financial results on Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025. The company will host a conference call and live webcast at 8 a.m. ET to discuss the results and provide a business update. All materials will be made available on the Investor Relations section of the Bausch + Lomb website prior to the start of the call.

Bausch + Lomb will hold an investor day on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, where the company will provide a business update and highlight its product pipeline which features potential game-changing innovations in each business unit.

Third-Quarter Conference Call Details

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025 Time: 8 a.m. ET Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2883/51715 Participant Event Dial-in: +1 (888) 506-0062 (North America) +1 (973) 528-0011 (International) Participant Access Code: 260225 Replay Dial-in: +1 (877) 481-4010 (North America) +1 (919) 882-2331 (International) Replay Passcode: 51715 (replay available until Nov. 12, 2025)

