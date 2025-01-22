SUBSCRIBE
Bausch + Lomb Will Release Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Financial Results on February 19

January 22, 2025 | 
1 min read

VAUGHAN, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE/TSX: BLCO), a leading global eye health company dedicated to helping people see better to live better, will release its fourth-quarter and full-year 2024 financial results on Wednesday, February 19, 2025. Bausch + Lomb will host a conference call and live webcast at 8 a.m. ET to discuss the results and provide a business update. All materials will be made available on the Investor Relations section of the Bausch + Lomb website prior to the start of the call.


Conference Call Details

Date:

Wednesday, February 19, 2025

Time:

8 a.m. ET

Webcast:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2883/51712

Participant Event Dial-in:

+1 (888) 506-0062 (North America)

+1 (973) 528-0011 (International)

Participant Access Code:

785090

Replay Dial-in:

+1 (877) 481-4010 (North America)

+1 (919) 882-2331 (International)

Replay Passcode:

51712 (replay available until March 5, 2025)

About Bausch + Lomb
Bausch + Lomb is dedicated to protecting and enhancing the gift of sight for millions of people around the world – from birth through every phase of life. Its comprehensive portfolio of approximately 400 products includes contact lenses, lens care products, eye care products, ophthalmic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter products and ophthalmic surgical devices and instruments. Founded in 1853, Bausch + Lomb has a significant global research and development, manufacturing and commercial footprint with approximately 13,000 employees and a presence in nearly 100 countries. Bausch + Lomb is headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, with corporate offices in Bridgewater, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.bausch.com and connect with us on X, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

© 2025 Bausch + Lomb.

Contacts

Media Contact:
Chris Clark
chris.clark@bausch.com
(848) 360-1100

Investor Contact:
George Gadkowski
george.gadkowski@bausch.com
(877) 354-3705 (toll free)

