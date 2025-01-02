SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Bausch + Lomb to Participate in the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

January 2, 2025 
VAUGHAN, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE/TSX: BLCO), a leading global eye health company dedicated to helping people see better to live better, today announced that Chairman and CEO Brent Saunders, Chief Financial Officer Sam Eldessouky and Chief Medical Officer and Head of Research & Development Yehia Hashad, M.D., will participate in a company presentation at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 13, 2025, at 11:15 a.m. PT (2:15 p.m. ET).


A live webcast and audio archive of the event will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Bausch + Lomb website: http://ir.bausch.com/investors/events-presentations.

About Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb is dedicated to protecting and enhancing the gift of sight for millions of people around the world – from birth through every phase of life. Its comprehensive portfolio of approximately 400 products includes contact lenses, lens care products, eye care products, ophthalmic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter products and ophthalmic surgical devices and instruments. Founded in 1853, Bausch + Lomb has a significant global research and development, manufacturing and commercial footprint with approximately 13,000 employees and a presence in nearly 100 countries. Bausch + Lomb is headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, with corporate offices in Bridgewater, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.bausch.com and connect with us on X, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Contacts

Media Contact:
Chris Clark
chris.clark@bausch.com
(848) 360-1100

Investor Contact:
George Gadkowski
george.gadkowski@bausch.com
(877) 354-3705 (toll free)

