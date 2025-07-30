Bausch + Lomb Announces Publication of Phase 3 Data on LUMIFY® Preservative Free Redness Reliever Eye Drops

Phase 3 data show Bausch + Lomb’s LUMIFY Preservative Free eye drops are as safe and effective as the original LUMIFY in reducing ocular redness

The multicenter study with 380 participants confirmed that LUMIFY Preservative Free eye drops are non-inferior in efficacy to the original LUMIFY and have a favorable safety profile, offering an effective preservative-free option for sensitive eyes

LUMIFY delivers noticeable results in one minute, lasts up to eight hours and is the No. 1 doctor-recommended redness reliever brand; more info at www.lumifyeyes.com

VAUGHAN, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE/TSX: BLCO), a leading global eye health company dedicated to helping people see better to live better, today announced Ophthalmology and Therapy has published results from a phase 3 study which assessed the efficacy and safety of LUMIFY Preservative Free redness reliever eye drops compared to LUMIFY redness reliever eye drops for reducing ocular redness.

“Since launching in 2018, LUMIFY has been the No. 1 doctor-recommended redness reliever brand, known for delivering noticeable results in one minute and lasting up to eight hours,”1 said John Ferris, president, Consumer, Bausch + Lomb. “This study demonstrates that our new LUMIFY Preservative Free eye drops reduce redness quickly and are just as safe and effective as the original LUMIFY, providing a needed option for patients with eye sensitivities.”

In the randomized, active-controlled, multicenter study, 380 participants with ocular redness received either LUMIFY Preservative Free or LUMIFY, administered as a single drop four times daily for four weeks. The primary objective was to demonstrate that LUMIFY Preservative Free is non-inferior to LUMIFY in reducing ocular redness. The primary efficacy endpoint was investigator-assessed ocular redness score at eight timepoints from five-minutes to 240-minutes after drop administration on day one. The secondary objective of the study was to compare the safety of LUMIFY Preservative Free and LUMIFY.

The study met its primary objective, confirming that LUMIFY Preservative Free is statistically non-inferior to LUMIFY in reducing ocular redness in adults. A day one analysis of all 11 time points (one minute to 480 minutes post-administration) further supported these findings; and additional secondary efficacy endpoint data from one minute, 360 minutes and 480 minutes post-administration demonstrated that LUMIFY Preservative Free performs similarly to LUMIFY. The overall safety profile of LUMIFY Preservative Free was favorable and comparable to LUMIFY, and the occurrence of ocular treatment-emergent adverse events was similar in both treatment groups. In this clinical trial, LUMIFY Preservative Free demonstrated to have a low incidence of side effects, like rebound redness and loss of efficacy over time, when used as directed.

“The results show that LUMIFY Preservative Free is a well-tolerated alternative option for consumers with ocular redness who have sensitivities to preservatives or are at increased risk of ocular surface disease,” said Melissa Toyos, MD, and partner, Toyos Clinic, Nashville, TN.

For more information on LUMIFY Preservative Free, visit www.lumifyeyes.com.

About the LUMIFY Brand

The LUMIFY brand began in 2018 with the U.S. launch of LUMIFY redness reliever eye drops. Before LUMIFY, redness relievers relied on the same ingredients for decades and were associated with well-known side effects. LUMIFY and LUMIFY Preservative Free are the only over-the-counter redness relievers formulated with low-dose brimonidine tartrate 0.025% that selectively target eye redness and offer excellent results with a lower risk of rebound redness and loss of efficacy when used as directed. In 2023, Bausch + Lomb introduced LUMIFY EYE ILLUMINATIONS™, a line of specialty eye care products specifically developed for the sensitive area around the eyes. In June 2025, Bausch + Lomb launched LUMIFY Preservative Free eye drops in the U.S. For more information on the LUMIFY brand, visit www.lumifyeyes.com.

About Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb is dedicated to protecting and enhancing the gift of sight for millions of people around the world – from birth through every phase of life. Its comprehensive portfolio of approximately 400 products includes contact lenses, lens care products, eye care products, ophthalmic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter products and ophthalmic surgical devices and instruments. Founded in 1853, Bausch + Lomb has a significant global research and development, manufacturing and commercial footprint with approximately 13,500 employees and a presence in approximately 100 countries. Bausch + Lomb is headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, with corporate offices in Bridgewater, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.bausch.com and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X and YouTube.

References

IQVIA, Average Share of Weekly Doctor Recommendations, Jan – Dec 2024.

