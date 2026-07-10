Bausch + Lomb Announces Phase 2 Results for Glaucoma Neuroprotective Candidate

Phase 2 study did not meet its primary endpoint.

Company will discontinue development of eye drops for glaucoma-related vision improvement but continue pursuing a sustained-release implant for the treatment of vision-threatening disease with a primary focus on geographic atrophy.

Portfolio continues to include more than 60 assets under development, with multiple anticipated milestones over the next few months.

VAUGHAN, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE/TSX: BLCO), a leading global eye health company dedicated to helping people see better to live better, today announced topline results from its Phase 2 study evaluating BL1107 in patients with glaucoma. The study did not achieve its primary endpoint of replicating visual function improvements observed in a smaller Phase 1/2a study following 28 days of topical administration. Based on the totality of the data, the company has decided not to advance the program in this indication as a topical eye drop.

“Success in drug development is based on a portfolio, not a single program,” said Yehia Hashad, MD, executive vice president, R&D and chief medical officer, Bausch + Lomb. “We’ve intentionally built a diversified pipeline because we know innovation requires pursuing multiple scientific hypotheses simultaneously. Not every program will succeed, but every study helps us make smarter decisions about where to invest.”

Bausch + Lomb acquired Whitecap Biosciences in 2025 primarily for the promise of developing a sustained-release implant for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA). BL1107 (originally referred to as WB007) also showed intriguing clinical results – with a small sample size – for improving visual acuity in glaucoma patients. The company made a strategic decision to pursue both indications and will now focus solely on developing the first small-molecule sustained-release implant for GA. Bausch + Lomb expects clinical trials to begin in 2028 and will continue to collaborate on the candidate with Ripple Therapeutics, whose patented technology platform is based on a discovery that drugs can be chemically engineered into controlled-release pharmaceuticals without the use of polymers.

Pipeline momentum continues

Bausch + Lomb’s portfolio reflects a deliberate strategy to diversify innovation across Consumer, Pharmaceuticals, Surgical and Vision Care segments rather than relying on any single asset or therapeutic area. This approach positions the company to generate multiple clinical, regulatory and commercial milestones over the coming years while supporting sustainable growth well into the next decade.

Study results

The randomized, double-masked, three-arm, parallel-group study enrolled 159 adults aged 18 and older with primary open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. The study did not meet its primary endpoint, defined as change from baseline in visual field mean deviation at Day 28 (Exit, Hour 2).

Key secondary endpoints assessing visual function, including low-luminance best-corrected visual acuity responder rates, were also not achieved. Evidence of ocular target engagement was observed, as demonstrated by meeting a secondary endpoint of a reduction in intraocular pressure at Day 28 (Exit, Hour 2).

The safety profile was consistent with prior clinical experience with BL1107, with no new safety signals identified.

About Bausch + Lomb

Our mission is simple – we help people see better to live better, all over the world. For nearly two centuries we’ve evolved with the changing needs of patients and customers, and our commitment to innovation and improving the standard of care in eye health has never been stronger. From contact lenses to prescription products, over-the-counter options, surgical devices and more, we’re turning bold ideas into better outcomes through passion, perseverance and purpose. Learn more at www.bausch.com and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements may generally be identified by the use of the words “anticipates,” “seeks,” “expects,” “plans,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “may,” “will,” “believes,” “potential,” “pending” or “proposed” and variations or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed in Bausch + Lomb’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian Securities Administrators, which factors are incorporated herein by reference. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Bausch + Lomb undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release or to reflect actual outcomes, unless required by law.

Media Contact:

Caryn Marshall

caryn.marshall@bausch.com

(908) 493-1381

Investor Contact:

George Gadkowski

george.gadkowski@bausch.com

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