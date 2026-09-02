Bausch + Lomb Announces New Published Research on enVista Aspire™ Real World Experience

Multicenter retrospective case series published in Ophthalmology and Therapy

Results demonstrate enVista Aspire and enVista Aspire toric deliver good distance and functional intermediate vision in a majority of patients

Study shows these enhanced monofocal lenses can meet digital demands modern cataract patients face

This paper Eye Care Professional Hub

VAUGHAN, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE/TSX: BLCO), a leading global eye health company dedicated to helping people see better to live better, today announced the publication of new research on real world experience with enVista Aspire and enVista Aspire toric intraocular lenses (IOLs). The study, published in the journal Ophthalmology and Therapy, found that these enhanced monofocal lenses delivered both good distance and functional intermediate vision, thus meeting the needs of many cataract patients.

“Traditional monofocal lenses offer good distance vision, but we know that cataract patients have an increased need and desire for good intermediate vision, particularly given the digital demands of our modern world,” said Luc Bonnefoy, president, Surgical, Bausch + Lomb. “The results of this study reinforce clinical data showing that the intermediate optimized optics of the enVista® Aspire platform, which are designed for a broader depth of focus, can deliver both.”

In this multicenter, real-world study, six U.S.-based cataract surgeons provided a sample of cataract surgery cases and completed a retrospective experience survey, which captured outcomes including corrected and uncorrected distance visual acuity (CDVA and UDVA), uncorrected intermediate visual acuity (UIVA), refractive outcomes and safety. The sample included a total of 84 patients and 141 eyes (88 for enVista Aspire and 53 for enVista Aspire toric).

Key points from the trial:1

In the enVista Aspire patient group, 97.2% attained a monocular CDVA of 20/25 or better, 71.3% attained a monocular UDVA of 20/25 or better and 76.6% attained a monocular UIVA of 20/32 or better at the last reported follow up appointment.

In the enVista Aspire toric group, 94.9% reached a monocular CDVA of 20/25 or better, 84.9% reached a monocular UDVA of 20/25 or better and 93% reached a monocular UIVA of 20/32 or better at the last reported follow up appointment.

100% of subjects in both groups realized a binocular UIVA of 20/32 or better.

No serious adverse events were recorded.

“The results of clinical studies involving enVista Aspire lenses have been clear, but real-world data has thus far been limited,” said Eric Donnenfeld, MD, lead author of the study and ophthalmologist with Ophthalmic Consultants of Connecticut. “The outcomes reported in this study not only mirror what I’ve seen in my practice, they also provide evidence that the intermediate optimized optic is indeed having the intended affect in clinical practice.”

Unlike standard monofocal IOLs, the enVista Aspire monofocal optic broadens vision beyond distance alone, into the intermediate range. Like the enVista® monofocal IOL, enVista Aspire offers a glistening-free optic material and controlled, efficient unfolding through Bausch + Lomb’s proprietary StableFlex™ Technology, which aids optic recovery.

For patients with astigmatism, enVista Aspire Toric IOLs provide a proven option for treatment of their astigmatism during cataract surgery. From a low cylinder design, +1.25D in the US and +0.90D (IOL plane) in markets outside of the US, enVista toric platform covers a wide range of treatment for patients with corneal astigmatism. The unique AccuSet haptic design enables exceptional rotational stability, an important attribute for toric lenses.

For more information about enVista Aspire, visit https://www.bauschsurgical.com/cataract/enVista-Aspire/.

Indications and Important Safety Information for enVista Aspire & enVista Aspire toric hydrophobic acrylic IOLs

INDICATIONS:

The enVista Aspire™ hydrophobic acrylic IOL (non-preloaded model: EA / preloaded into shuttle models: EPA, EC20A, EC24A) is indicated for primary implantation in the capsular bag of the eye in adult patients for the visual correction of aphakia following removal of a cataractous lens.

The enVista Aspire™ toric hydrophobic acrylic IOL (non-preloaded model: ETA / preloaded into shuttle models: ETPA, ETC20A, ETC24A) is indicated for primary implantation in the capsular bag of the eye in adult patients for the visual correction of aphakia and corneal astigmatism following the removal of a cataractous lens for improved uncorrected distance vision.

DEVICE DESCRIPTIONS:

The enVista Aspire and enVista Aspire toric IOLs use an optical modification of the posterior aspheric surface to create a small continuous increase in IOL power within the central 1.5 mm diameter to slightly broaden the depth of focus.

WARNINGS:

enVista Aspire and enVista Aspire toric IOLs: Physicians considering IOL implantation under any of the following circumstances should weigh the potential risk/benefit ratio: (1) Recurrent severe anterior or posterior segment inflammation or uveitis; (2) Patients in whom the IOL may affect the ability to observe, diagnose, or treat posterior segment diseases; (3) Surgical difficulties at the time of cataract extraction, which might increase the potential for complications (e.g., persistent bleeding, significant iris damage, uncontrolled positive pressure, or significant vitreous prolapse or loss); (4) A distorted eye due to previous trauma or developmental defect in which appropriate support of the IOL is not possible; (5) Circumstances that would result in damage to the endothelium during implantation; (6) Suspected microbial infection; (7) Patients in whom neither the posterior capsule nor zonules are intact enough to provide support.

enVista Aspire toric IOL only: Rotation of the IOL away from the intended axis can reduce its astigmatic correction. Misalignment greater than 30° may increase postoperative refractive cylinder. If necessary, IOL positioning should occur prior to capsule fibrosis and IOL encapsulation.

PRECAUTIONS:

Neither the safety and effectiveness, nor the effects of the Aspire IOL optical design on depth of focus, contrast sensitivity, and subjective visual disturbances (glare, halo, etc.) have been evaluated clinically. MTF testing of the Aspire IOL optical design (used in model ETA) may aid the surgeon in understanding the theoretical image quality expected with the Aspire IOL compared to the enVista monofocal IOL MX60E. However, these do not fully assess all aspects of clinical difficulties under all conditions. Surgeons must weigh the potential benefits of the modified optical design of the Aspire IOL (model ETA) against the potential for risks associated with a degradation in vision quality and the lack of clinical data to characterize the impact of the Aspire IOL optical design on contrast sensitivity and subjective visual disturbance. These considerations may be especially relevant to patients with certain pre-existing ocular conditions (prior corneal refractive surgery, irregular corneal astigmatism, severe corneal dystrophy, macular disease, optic nerve atrophy, etc.) or intraoperative conditions (posterior capsular rupture, complications in which the IOL stability could be compromised, inability to place IOL in capsular bag, etc). The safety and effectiveness of the IOL have not been substantiated in patients with pre-existing ocular conditions and intraoperative complications. Careful preoperative evaluation and sound clinical judgment should be used by the surgeon to decide the benefit/risk ratio before implanting an IOL in a patient with one or more of these conditions. Physicians considering IOL implantation in such patients should explore the use of alternative methods of aphakic correction and consider IOL implantation only if alternatives are deemed unsatisfactory in meeting the needs of the patient. Patients with preoperative problems, such as corneal endothelial disease, abnormal cornea, macular degeneration, retinal degeneration, glaucoma, and chronic drug miosis may not achieve the visual acuity of patients without such problems. The physician must determine the benefits to be derived from IOL implantation when such conditions exist.

Adverse Events: As with any surgical procedure, there is risk involved. Potential complications accompanying cataract or implant surgery may include, but are not limited to the following: corneal endothelial damage, infection (endophthalmitis), retinal detachment, vitritis, cystoid macular edema, corneal edema, pupillary block, cyclitic membrane, iris prolapse, hypopyon transient or persistent glaucoma, and secondary surgical intervention. Secondary surgical interventions include but are not limited to: lens repositioning, lens replacement, vitreous aspiration or iridectomy for pupillary block, wound leak repair, and retinal detachment repair.

CAUTION: Federal law restricts these devices to sale by or on the order of a physician.

ATTENTION: This is not all you need to know. Please refer to the enVista Aspire and enVista Aspire toric IOL Directions For Use labeling for a complete listing of indications, full risk and safety information, clinical study information, etc.

About Bausch + Lomb

Our mission is simple – we help people see better to live better, all over the world. For nearly two centuries we’ve evolved with the changing needs of patients and customers, and our commitment to innovation and improving the standard of care in eye health has never been stronger. From contact lenses to prescription products, over-the-counter options, surgical devices and more, we’re turning bold ideas into better outcomes through passion, perseverance and purpose. Learn more at www.bausch.com and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X and YouTube.

References

Donnenfeld, E., Patel, R., Patterson, M., et al. Real-World Experience with Enhanced Monofocal Intraocular Lenses Following Cataract Surgery: A Multicenter Retrospective Case Series. Ophthalmol Ther (2026). https://doi.org/10.1007/s40123-026-01473-3

© 2026 Bausch + Lomb.

EASP.0025.USA.26

Media Contact:

Caryn Marshall

caryn.marshall@bausch.com

(908) 493-1381