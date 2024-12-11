Bausch + Lomb Acquires Elios Vision, Significantly Enhances Glaucoma Treatment Capabilities

VAUGHAN, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE/TSX: BLCO), a leading global eye health company dedicated to helping people see better to live better, today announced that an affiliate has acquired Elios Vision, Inc., developer of the ELIOS™ procedure, the first clinically validated, minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) procedure using an excimer laser. The acquisition unlocks new opportunities to treat glaucoma effectively in conjunction with cataract surgery without implants and bolsters Bausch + Lomb’s glaucoma portfolio, which features pharmaceutical and surgical approaches.





“Today’s announcement further demonstrates our commitment to investing in smart, innovative technologies that enable eye care professionals to better address the evolving needs of their patients,” said Luc Bonnefoy, president, Surgical, Bausch + Lomb. “The ELIOS system offers a differentiated approach for the treatment of glaucoma, a condition expected to increase in prevalence by 47% from 2020 to 2040.”1

Compared to other glaucoma surgery techniques, MIGS offers a safe and effective approach to lowering intraocular pressure with faster recovery time.2 It can also often be performed in conjunction with cataract surgery, the most routinely performed surgery in the world.3 More than 19% of patients who need cataract surgery also have glaucoma or ocular hypertension4; cataract surgery provides an optimal opportunity for concurrent glaucoma treatment.

“ELIOS provides a tissue-friendly, precision non-thermal laser-based and highly adoptable procedure for the treatment of glaucoma,” said Professor Ike K. Ahmed, MD, University of Toronto and Moran Eye Center. “The synergy between cataract surgery and MIGS can help ophthalmologists provide streamlined care and improve patient quality of life.”

“Bausch + Lomb’s extensive reach in cataract surgery will introduce ELIOS to a broader range of eye care professionals and help change the treatment paradigm for the estimated 80 million people worldwide living with glaucoma,” said Elliot Friedman, former Elios Vision chairman and CEO. “The goal is to make combining cataract and glaucoma treatment the new standard of care, and that’s even more attainable given Bausch + Lomb’s presence in nearly 100 countries.”

The ELIOS technology, which is CE marked, is currently marketed and sold in the European Union. Elios Vision is in the process of pursuing U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for the product.

Click here for a video demonstration of how ELIOS works.

Leerink Partners served as exclusive financial advisor to Elios Vision and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, Professional Corporation served as legal advisor.

About Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb is dedicated to protecting and enhancing the gift of sight for millions of people around the world – from birth through every phase of life. Its comprehensive portfolio of approximately 400 products includes contact lenses, lens care products, eye care products, ophthalmic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter products and ophthalmic surgical devices and instruments. Founded in 1853, Bausch + Lomb has a significant global research and development, manufacturing and commercial footprint with approximately 13,000 employees and a presence in nearly 100 countries. Bausch + Lomb is headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, with corporate offices in Bridgewater, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.bausch.com and connect with us on X, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

About Elios Vision, Inc.

Elios Vision Inc. is a privately held company, working to preserve sight by developing a safe and effective breakthrough solution for the millions of patients who have glaucoma.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements, which may generally be identified by the use of the words “anticipates,” “hopes,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “will,” “may,” “believes,” “estimates,” “potential,” “target,” or “continue” and variations or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed in Bausch + Lomb’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian Securities Administrators, which factors are incorporated herein by reference. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Bausch + Lomb undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release or to reflect actual outcomes, unless required by law.

References: 1 Allison K, Patel D, Alabi O. Cureus. 2020 Nov 24. 2 Gao X, Lv A, et al. BMJ Open. 2022 Jul 4;12(7):e062441. doi: 10.1136/bmjopen-2022-062441. PMID: 35788072; PMCID: PMC9255398. 3 McGhee, CNJ, Zhang, J, Patel, DV. J Royal Society NZ, 2020 Jan. 4 Tseng, VL, Yu, F, et al. JAMA. 2012 Aug. 1.

© 2024 Bausch + Lomb.

Contacts



Media Contact:

Caryn Marshall

caryn.marshall@bausch.com

(908) 493-1381

Investor Contact:

George Gadkowski

george.gadkowski@bausch.com

(877) 354-3705 (toll free)

(908) 927-0735