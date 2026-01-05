Bausch Health to Participate in the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

LAVAL, QC, Jan. 5, 2026 /CNW/ -- Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC), today announced that Thomas J. Appio, Chief Executive Officer, will participate at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, California on January 14, 2026. A live audio webcast of the event will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of Bausch Health's website.

Jean-Jacques (JJ) Charhon, EVP, Chief Financial Officer, and Jonathan Sadeh, M.D., EVP, Chief Medical Officer and Head of R&D will also be in attendance.

Date: Wednesday, January 14, 2026

Time: 3:45 p.m. U.S. PT / 6:45 p.m. U.S. ET

Webcast: http://ir.bauschhealth.com/events-and-presentations

A replay of the event will be available on the investor relations website following the event.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) is a global, diversified pharmaceutical company enriching lives through our relentless drive to deliver better health care outcomes. We develop, manufacture and market a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, dentistry, aesthetics, international pharmaceuticals and eye health, through our controlling interest in Bausch + Lomb Corporation. Our ambition is to be a globally integrated healthcare company, trusted and valued by patients, HCPs, employees and investors. For more information about Bausch Health, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including the Safe Harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may generally be identified by the use of the words "will," "anticipates," "hopes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "believes," "subject to" and variations or similar expressions. These statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance, are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Actual results are subject to other risks and uncertainties that relate more broadly to Bausch Health's overall business, including those more fully described in Bausch Health's most recent annual and quarterly reports and detailed from time to time in Bausch Health's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian Securities Administrators, which factors are incorporated herein by reference. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events, information or circumstances after the date of this news release or to reflect actual outcomes, unless required by law.

Investor Contact: Media Contact: Garen Sarafian Katie Savastano ir@bauschhealth.com corporate.communications@bauschhealth.com (877) 281-6642 (toll free) (908) 569-3692

