SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Bausch Health to Announce Third Quarter 2025 Results on October 29

October 1, 2025 | 
1 min read

LAVAL, QC / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2025 / Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) will release third quarter 2025 financial results after market close on Wednesday, October 29, 2025. Bausch Health will host a live conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. U.S. EDT to discuss results and provide a business update. All materials will be made available on the Investor Relations section of the Bausch Health website prior to the start of the call.

Conference Call Details

Date:

Wednesday, October 29, 2025

Time:

5:00 p.m. U.S. EDT

Webcast:

http://ir.bauschhealth.com/events-and-presentations

A replay of the conference call will be available on the investor relations website.

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) is a global diversified pharmaceutical company enriching lives through our relentless drive to deliver better health care outcomes. We develop, manufacture and market a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, dentistry, aesthetics, international pharmaceuticals and eye health, through our controlling interest in Bausch + Lomb. Our ambition is to be a globally integrated healthcare company, trusted and valued by patients, HCPs, employees and investors. For more information, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

###

Investor Contact:

Media Contact:

Garen Sarafian

Katie Savastano

ir@bauschhealth.com

corporate.communications@bauschhealth.com

(877) 281-6642 (toll-free)

(908) 541-3785

SOURCE: Bausch Health Companies Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

Canada Earnings
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Boss kick fired employee away form office. concept of lay off or underperform, failure or mistake
Layoffs
Generation Bio Boots 90% of Staff Amid Dwindling Cash Reserves
August 13, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Gilead's headquarters in Silicon Valley
Earnings
Gilead Confident in PrEP Franchise Even Amid Preventive Task Force Uncertainties
August 8, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Man in low poly style before important choice stock illustration, decision, triple, three
Earnings
Lilly Faces Triple Threat of Drug Pricing Pressure as CEO Emphasizes Value
August 7, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Courtesy of Sarepta Therapeutics
Earnings
Despite Safety Drama, Sarepta Beats Q2 Estimates—But No Thanks to Elevidys Sales
August 7, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac