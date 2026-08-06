Bausch Health CEO Thomas J. Appio Joins Bausch + Lomb Board

LAVAL, QC, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE: BHC)(TSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health" or the "Company"), today announced that its CEO, Thomas J. Appio, has been appointed to the board of directors of Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE: BLCO)(TSX: BLCO), a subsidiary of Bausch Health Companies Inc., effective August 5, 2026.

"Bausch + Lomb is an important asset of Bausch Health, and I look forward to working with the board to support its strategy and help drive long-term value for shareholders," said Thomas J. Appio.

In addition, Robert J. Chersi, Laurence E. Paul, M.D., and Barbara J. Trebbi have joined the Bausch + Lomb board of directors. The new directors replace Steven Collis, Karen Ling, Thomas Ross and Andrew von Eschenbach, MD, each of whom has tendered their resignation in order to facilitate the new appointments; none of the resignations were the result of any disagreement with Bausch + Lomb.

Bausch Health is Bausch + Lomb's largest shareholder, holding approximately 87% of its outstanding common shares indirectly through its wholly owned subsidiaries. The Company continues to support Bausch + Lomb's strategy and long-term growth objectives.

These Board changes were requested by Bausch Health and are consistent with its existing ownership position in Bausch + Lomb.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including the Safe Harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may generally be identified by the use of the words "will," "anticipates," "hopes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "believes," "subject to" and variations or similar expressions. Such statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance, are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Actual results are subject to other risks and uncertainties that relate more broadly to Bausch Health's overall business, including those more fully described in Bausch Health's most recent annual and quarterly reports and detailed from time to time in Bausch Health's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian Securities Administrators, which factors are incorporated herein by reference. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Bausch Health undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events, information or circumstances after the date of this news release or to reflect actual outcomes, unless required by law.

About Bausch Health



Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) is a global, diversified pharmaceutical company enriching lives through our relentless drive to deliver better health care outcomes. We develop, manufacture and market a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neuroscience, dermatology, dentistry, aesthetics, international pharmaceuticals and eye health, through our controlling interest in Bausch + Lomb Corporation. Our ambition is to be a globally integrated healthcare company, trusted and valued by patients, HCPs, employees and investors. For more information about Bausch Health, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

Investor Contact: Media Contact: Garen Sarafian Katie Savastano ir@bauschhealth.com corporate.communications@bauschhealth.com (877) 281-6642 (toll free) (908) 569-3692







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SOURCE Bausch Health Companies Inc.