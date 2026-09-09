Battelle Study Finds AI is Changing What Employers Value Most in New Talent

New national survey explores how employers, educators and families can better prepare the next generation for an AI-enabled economy.

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As artificial intelligence reshapes the skills employers value, fewer than half of corporate and human resources decision-makers believe today's curriculum prepares students for real-world work, according to Battelle’s inaugural Applied Workforce Outlook™. By comparison, 80% of high school educators and 85% of higher education educators believe current curriculum prepares students for real-world application, highlighting an opportunity for stronger alignment between education and industry.

Key findings from the nationwide study of more than 3,600 employers, educators, students, parents and opinion leaders include:

Employers increasingly prioritize critical thinking, communication and adaptability over traditional credentials.

Fewer than half of employers believe students are being prepared for real-world work, highlighting the need for stronger alignment between educators and industry around workforce readiness.

Respondents agree workforce readiness will require stronger partnerships among schools, employers and families.

"For decades, we've measured workforce readiness by what people know. Increasingly, the workforce with AI will be defined by what people can do,” said Lou Von Thaer, president and CEO of Battelle. “AI is reshaping every industry, and the U.S. competitive advantage will depend on a new Applied Workforce that is equipped with both technical capabilities and human skills that AI cannot replace. The Applied Workforce Outlook™ gives us a clear picture of where we're making progress and, importantly, where we need to rethink how we prepare the next generation."

The research also finds that workforce readiness is a shared responsibility, with respondents calling for stronger partnerships and ownership among educators, employers, families and policymakers to better prepare students for careers shaped by AI.

"One of the best things we can do for students is give them a chance to explore, experiment and learn by doing," said Wes Hall, senior vice president of philanthropy and education at Battelle. "This research reveals a real opportunity for educators and industry to work together more closely so students can leave school ready to make decisions about their future."

The Applied Workforce Outlook™ is Battelle's inaugural national study examining how AI is reshaping workforce readiness and the evolving roles of education, employers and families in preparing the next generation of talent.

Download the full report including detailed survey findings at https://www.battelle.org/docs/default-source/hidden/battelle-applied-workforce-outlook.pdf

About Battelle

Every day, the people of Battelle apply science and technology to solving what matters most. At major technology centers and national laboratories around the world, Battelle conducts research and development, designs and manufactures products, and delivers critical services for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio since its founding in 1929, Battelle makes the world better by commercializing technology, giving back to our communities, and supporting science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education. For more information, visit www.battelle.org.

Media Contact

For more information contact Katy Delaney at (614) 424-7208 or at delaneyk@battelle.org or Amanda Ensinger at (419) 979-4334 or ensinger@battelle.org