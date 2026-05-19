Battelle Names Katherine Palmer Inventor of the Year for Breakthroughs in Advanced Materials

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Battelle has named Katherine Palmer its Inventor of the Year, recognizing her exceptional contributions to translating cutting-edge materials science into real-world technologies that deliver meaningful societal impact.

Palmer is widely recognized for solving complex “interface problems” that often determine whether a promising innovation succeeds outside the laboratory. Her work with carbon nanotube (CNT) materials has resulted in a robust intellectual property portfolio enabling applications across aerospace, automotive, healthcare, infrastructure and national security.

The Inventor of the Year award recognizes individuals whose work goes beyond discovery to create measurable benefits for society.

“Katherine exemplifies the very best of Battelle innovation—taking breakthrough ideas and turning them into practical, scalable solutions that make a real difference,” said Lou Von Thaer, Battelle President and CEO. “Her work is improving safety, advancing energy efficiency and strengthening our national security capabilities. Just as importantly, she consistently demonstrates how to bridge the gap between discovery and deployment, which is where true impact happens.”

Palmer holds 15 issued U.S. patents, with 13 additional applications pending, and has generated more than 65 invention disclosures. Her inventions span a wide range of applications, including aircraft anti-icing systems (HeatCoat™), automotive seat heating, cold-weather battery performance, and patient warming systems that support infection control. She has also contributed to more sustainable solutions through biobased coatings and chrome-free primers.

Her CNT-based innovations enable high-performance heating and emissivity control technologies that are safer, more efficient and environmentally friendly. These advances helped drive the launch of Novara in 2025, a Battelle commercial venture focused on next-generation heating solutions for automotive, industrial and consumer markets.

“Katherine has a rare ability not just to invent, but to make inventions work in the real world,” Von Thaer added. “She partners across teams, works through complex scale-up challenges and ensures that Battelle innovations can be delivered reliably to customers.”

Much of Palmer’s work also supports Battelle’s national security mission, developing advanced materials technologies used in sensitive applications that strengthen defense capabilities.

About Battelle

Every day, the people of Battelle apply science and technology to solving what matters most. At major technology centers and national laboratories around the world, Battelle conducts research and development, designs and manufactures products, and delivers critical services for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio since its founding in 1929, Battelle serves the national security, health and life sciences, and energy and environmental industries. For more information, visit www.battelle.org.

For more information contact Katy Delaney at (614) 424-7208 or at delaneyk@battelle.org or Amanda Ensinger at (419) 979-4334 or ensinger@battelle.org.