Battelle Launches The BLOOM Conference, Evolving Its Bioremediation Event

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Battelle announced The BLOOM Conference, the new name for its internationally recognized Bioremediation Conference, marking the evolution of an event series it has convened for more than three decades.

The BLOOM Conference, which stands for Bioremediation, Land Opportunity, Optimization and Minerals, reflects how environmental remediation has expanded beyond cleanup alone to include land reuse, resource recovery and value creation from complex waste streams. Bioremediation forms the backbone of the technical program, with topics related to land optimization and mineral management integrated as natural extensions of remediation.

"BLOOM represents the natural evolution of this conference and the fields it serves," said Mike Janus, General Manager of Battelle's Environment and Infrastructure business. "Bioremediation remains central, but practitioners today are increasingly working at the intersection of remediation, land optimization and mineral management. BLOOM provides a unified forum for those conversations."

Since 1991, Battelle's bioremediation conference has been a leading international venue for scientists, engineers, regulators, site owners and industry practitioners to share applied research, real-world experience and emerging technical approaches. The BLOOM Conference continues that legacy while providing a broader framework to explore how biological and environmental technologies support remediation outcomes and downstream opportunity.

"The BLOOM Conference allows us to reflect on how remediation work is actually being done today, while preserving the technical rigor and community that have defined this conference for decades," said Joe Tarsavage, Division Manager of Environment at Battelle.

Additional details, including the technical program, call for abstracts and registration information, will be announced in the coming weeks.

About The BLOOM Conference

The BLOOM Conference is the next chapter of Battelle's longstanding bioremediation conference, bringing together the global environmental community to explore advances in bioremediation, land optimization and resource recovery. For questions, please contact biosymp@battelle.org.

About Battelle

Battelle is the world's largest independent, non-profit applied science and technology organization. We tackle critical challenges in national security, health, energy, infrastructure and the environment. Our expertise spans biology, chemistry, advanced materials and engineering. Government and industry partners rely on us to reduce risk, accelerate innovation from lab to field and deliver measurable impact. With proven execution and management of major programs, including eight U.S. national laboratories, we deliver science that serves. Learn more at www.battelle.org.

For more information contact Katy Delaney at (614) 424-7208 or at delaneyk@battelle.org or Amanda Ensinger at (419) 979-4334 or ensinger@battelle.org.