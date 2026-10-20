Basilea reports presentation of new data for fosmanogepix, isavuconazole and ceftobiprole at IDWeek 2026

Highlights include oral presentations of pediatric data from the fosmanogepix Expanded Access Program and the activity of its active moiety, manogepix, against Candida auris isolates



Allschwil, Switzerland, October 20, 2026

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd, Allschwil (SIX: BSLN), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to meeting the needs of patients with severe bacterial and fungal infections, announced today that new data on the phase 3 antifungal fosmanogepix, the antifungal isavuconazole (Cresemba®) and the antibiotic ceftobiprole (Zevtera®) will be presented at IDWeek 2026, which takes place from October 21 to 24 in Washington D.C., USA.

Dr. Marc Engelhardt, Chief Medical Officer of Basilea, said: “The breadth of data being presented at IDWeek across Basilea’s anti-infectives portfolio by us, our partners, collaborators and independent research groups, underscores the strong scientific interest in advancing the treatment of serious fungal and bacterial infections. These presentations continue to strengthen the evidence supporting our programs and their potential to address important unmet medical needs, including for pediatric patients.”

Fosmanogepix data presented at IDWeek 2026 - Presentation: Fosmanogepix Expanded Access Experience in Pediatric Patients ≤11 Years of Age with Invasive Mold Infections

Presenting author: L. E. Hastings

Co-authors: K. L. Barros, M. L. Kussin, M. A. Kutny, J. B. Wood, Y. Vipulanandan, R. Banerjee, D. Dulek, T. S. Sharma, E. Kang, S. Maxwell, A. M. Green, D. Tyungu, M. M. Oldham, J. G. Lake, G. R. Alvira-Arill, E. Kitt, P. Gavin, N. DV De León, Y. Mozo del Castillo, E. Iosifidis, E. Roilides, D. S. Kohlfürst, J. Prattes, M. Hoenigl, O. O’Connor, J. Ryan, A. Howard-Jones, N. Maissen, V. A. Cruz Flores, H. Schlamm, K. Litherland, D. Ionescu, M. Engelhardt, E. Steletou, L. M. Kirkpatrick, J. C. Christenson, P. G. Pappas

Date & time: Friday, October 23, 2026, 10:42-10:54 am

Location: 201 - Presentation: Activity of manogepix against Candida auris isolates from the United States

Presenting author: M. Winkler

Co-authors: A. Klauer, S. Edeker, P. Rhomberg, M. Karr, H. Kimbrough, M. Castanheira

Date & time: Friday, October 23, 2026, 4:15-4:30 pm

Location: 103 AB - Poster #P-17: Activity of manogepix against Aspergillus spp. isolates with CYP51 alterations

Presenting author: M. Winkler

Co-authors: S. Edeker, A. Klauer, P. Rhomberg, M. Karr, H. Kimbrough, M. Castanheira

Date & time: Thursday, October 22, 2026, 12:15-1:30 pm

Location: Poster Hall B-C - Poster #P-18: Activity of manogepix against mold isolates across geographic regions

Presenting author: M. Winkler

Co-authors: S. Edeker, A. Klauer, P. Rhomberg, M. Castanheira

Date & time: Thursday, October 22, 2026, 12:15-1:30 pm

Location: Poster Hall B-C - Poster #P-19: Activity of manogepix against yeast and mold isolates from 2025 in the United States

Presenting author: M. Winkler

Co-authors: S. Edeker, A. Klauer, P. Rhomberg, M. Castanheira

Date & time: Thursday, October 22, 2026, 12:15-1:30 pm

Location: Poster Hall B-C





Isavuconazole data presented at IDWeek 2026 - Rapid-Fire Poster Session: Isavuconazole versus Alternative Azoles for Invasive Aspergillus in Solid Organ Transplant Recipients [see also Poster #P-2022]

Rapid Fire presenters: M. A. Colaluca, K. Marsh, Y. Li, C. Otto, M. Ringer

Date & time: Friday, October 23, 2026, 12:30-12:35 pm

Location: RF Arena 1 - Poster #P-31: Hepatotoxicity Signals Across Azole Antifungals: Is Isavuconazole Safer? A Pharmacovigilance Analysis of the FDA Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS)

Presenting author: V. Thiruvadi

Co-authors: R. Ravichandran, Y. Kagzi, S. Ahsan, M. Alqaisieh, M. Kandula, D. Francisco

Date & time: Thursday, October 22, 2026, 12:15-1:30 pm

Location: Virtual Presentation - Poster #P-1645: Adoption of Isavuconazole in Pediatrics: A Multi-Center Survey

Presenting author: C. Lan

Co-authors: H. A. Jamal, M. Johnson, S. Vora

Date & time: Thursday, October 22, 2026, 12:15-1:30 pm

Location: Poster Hall B-C - Poster #P-1922: Evaluation of Inpatient Isavuconazole Prescribing Practices at a Community-Based Cancer Center

Presenting author: W. Monier Texidor

Co-authors: S. Kim, J. Unzaga, A. Ramos Morales, L. Kemp, L. Amaya

Date & time: Friday, October 23, 2026, 12:15-1:30 pm

Location: Poster Hall B-C - Poster #P-2005: Invasive aspergillosis in kidney transplant recipients: A 20-year cohort from Colombia

Presenting author: I. Ramirez

Co-author: C. Ruiz

Date & time: Friday, October 23, 2026, 12:15-1:30 pm

Location: Virtual presentation - Poster #P-2018: Epidemiology of Invasive Fungal Disease in Allogeneic Hematopoietic Cell Transplant Recipients at a Brazilian Cancer Center (2012–2022): Preliminary Data

Presenting author: M. V. Batista

Co-authors: A. Volpe, E. Veras; T. Monteiro-Silva, A. Luiza Marinho, B. Cal, A. Cordeiro, V. Bovolenta, M. Nascimento, J. Schmidt-Filho

Date & time: Friday, October 23, 2026, 12:15-1:30 pm

Location: Poster Hall B-C - Poster #P-2022: Isavuconazole versus Alternative Azoles for Invasive Aspergillus in Solid Organ Transplant Recipients

Presenting author: M. A. Colaluca

Co-authors: K. Marsh, Y. Li, C. Otto, M. Ringer

Date & time: Friday, October 23, 2026, 12:15-1:30 pm

Location: Poster Hall B-C - Poster #P-1372: Nationwide Retrospective Analysis of Isavuconazole Treatment for Histoplasmosis

Presenting author: C. A. Gentry

Co-authors: J. J. Farha, S. Thind, R. Williams, II

Date & time: Saturday, October 24, 2026, 12:15-1:30 pm

Location: Poster Hall B-C - Poster #P-1378: Effectiveness and Safety of Isavuconazole Compared with Posaconazole as Primary Antifungal Prophylaxis in High-risk Neutropenic Patients with Hematologic Malignancies and Allogeneic Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation

Presenting author: F. Herrera

Co-authors: D. Torres, N. Mañez, R. Jordán, J. Benso, M. Angel Alderete, Sr., N. Garcia Allende, G. A. Mendez, Sr., M. L. Pereya, L. Tula, A. Manzur, H. I. Peretti, El, C. Salgueira, M. Rodríguez Raimondo, F. Indo, S. Garcia Rojas, P. Callelo, M. Gabriel Castro, V. Fernandéz, A. Risso Patron, C. Niveyro, R. Gago, L. A. Luengo Ackermann, J. Afeltra

Date & time: Saturday, October 24, 2026, 12:15-1:30 pm

Location: Poster Hall B-C





Ceftobiprole data presented at IDWeek 2026 - Poster #P-36: Pediatric Dose Selection of Ceftobiprole for Staphylococcus aureus Bacteremia, Including Right-Sided Infective Endocarditis Using Model-Based Approaches

Presenting author: A. Tanudra

Co-authors: C. Lim, K. Rana, C. M. Rubino, D. Lewis, K. B. Larson

Date & time: Thursday, October 22, 2026, 12:15-1:30 pm

Location: Poster Hall B-C - Poster #P-142: In vitro Activity of Ceftobiprole and Comparator Agents Against Contemporary US Clinical Isolates Collected in 2025 Following FDA Approval

Presenting author: R. E. Mendes

Co-authors: M. Winkler, S. H. Moussa, T. Wiktorowicz, H. Sader, M. Castanheira

Date & time: Thursday, October 22, 2026, 12:15-1:30 pm

Location: Poster Hall B-C - Poster #P-381: Extrapolation of Adult Efficacy and Safety to Support Pediatric Use of Ceftobiprole for Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections

Presenting author: K. B. Larson

Co-authors: R. Tummala, N. C. Close, C. M. Rubino, K. Rana, C. Lim, A. Tanudra, S. McLeod, S. Rege, D. Altarac, D. Lewis

Date & time: Saturday, October 24, 2026, 12:15-1:30 pm

Location: Poster Hall B-C

For further information please visit www.idweek.org.

The fosmanogepix development program is funded in part with federal funds from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS); Administration of Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR); Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), under OT number: 75A50124C00033. The agreement and federal funding are not an endorsement of study results, product, or company.

For Cresemba® (isavuconazonium sulfate)1 full U.S. prescribing information, please visit: https://www.astellas.us/docs/cresemba.pdf

For ZEVTERA® (ceftobiprole medocaril sodium)2 full U.S. prescribing information, please visit: https://www.zevtera.com/pi

Basilea’s ceftobiprole phase 3 program was funded in part with federal funds from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS); Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR); Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), under contract number HHSO100201600002C. The contract and federal funding are not an endorsement of the study results, product, or company. Basilea was awarded approximately USD 111 million, or approximately 75 percent of the costs related to the Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia (SAB) and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI) phase 3 studies, regulatory activities and non-clinical work.

About Basilea

Basilea is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company founded in 2000 and headquartered in Switzerland. We are committed to discovering, developing and commercializing innovative drugs to meet the needs of patients with severe bacterial and fungal infections. We have successfully launched two hospital brands, Cresemba for the treatment of invasive fungal infections and Zevtera for the treatment of bacterial infections. In addition, we have preclinical and clinical anti-infective assets in our portfolio. Basilea is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: BSLN). Please visit basilea.com.

Disclaimer

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements, such as "believe", "assume", "expect", "forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar expressions concerning Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd, Allschwil and its business, including with respect to the progress, timing and completion of research, development and clinical studies for product candidates. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd, Allschwil to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd, Allschwil is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information, please contact:

Peer Nils Schröder, PhD

Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

Basilea Pharmaceutica International Ltd, Allschwil

Hegenheimermattweg 167b

4123 Allschwil

Switzerland Phone +41 61 606 1102 E-mail media_relations@basilea.com

investor_relations@basilea.com

This press release can be downloaded from www.basilea.com.

References

Astellas Pharma Inc. is the organization responsible for commercializing Cresemba in the U.S. Innoviva Specialty Therapeutics is the organization responsible for commercializing Zevtera in the U.S.

Attachment