Baird Medical Expands Global Microwave Ablation Footprint with Additional Product Registrations in Pakistan

Registrations cover the BD-GT Microwave Ablation System and T-1610 Disposable Microwave Ablation Needle

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baird Medical Investment Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: BDMD) (“Baird Medical” or the “Company”), announced that the BD-GT Microwave Ablation System and T-1610 Disposable Microwave Ablation Needle have received product registrations from the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (“DRAP”), further supporting the Company’s commercial activities in the country.

The registrations build on Baird Medical’s existing presence in Pakistan, where the Company announced regulatory approvals and initial commercial availability at the Armed Forces Institute of Radiology & Imaging (“AFIRI”) in January 2026. The latest registrations further expand the regulatory foundation supporting the availability and use of Baird Medical’s microwave ablation technology in the market.

MWA is increasingly being utilized as a minimally invasive treatment approach for benign and malignant soft tissue tumors, offering physicians the ability to precisely ablate targeted tissue while potentially reducing the burden associated with more invasive surgical procedures. As awareness and adoption of image-guided ablation continue to develop in the United States and internationally, Baird Medical is focused on expanding the regulatory, commercial and clinical infrastructure supporting broader physician and patient access to its technology.

“Building a meaningful global presence requires more than entering new markets. Establishing the infrastructure to support sustained clinical adoption of our technologies is critical to our long-term success,” said Haimei Wu, Chairwoman and CEO of Baird Medical. “Our progress in Pakistan reflects the broader global strategy we are executing at Baird Medical: expanding access to our technology, supporting physicians as they incorporate MWA into clinical practice, and building a commercial presence across markets where we see meaningful opportunities for long-term adoption. Furthermore, it provides expanded access to patients who are searching for an effective and minimally invasive solution for the treatment of their tumor. As we continue to build our global presence, our objective is to establish Baird Medical as a leading platform for minimally invasive ablation.”

The registrations represent continued progress in Baird Medical’s international expansion strategy as the Company advances regulatory and commercial development of its minimally invasive ablation technologies across key global markets.

The Company has established a commercial footprint, while continuing to further establish its presence in the United States. Earlier this year, physicians in Vietnam and Argentina successfully completed their first microwave ablation procedures using Baird Medical’s technology, demonstrating the progression from market entry to clinical utilization. The additional registrations in Pakistan further support this momentum as Baird Medical works to broaden physician and patient access to MWA technology across global markets.

About Baird Medical

Baird Medical is a global, pioneering medical device company specializing in minimally invasive ablation technologies for a range of solid tumors. The Company’s lead product, a microwave ablation (MWA) system, is FDA-cleared for soft tissue ablation and is being launched in the U.S. primarily for the treatment of benign thyroid nodules. In addition, the Company is expanding its minimally invasive technology portfolio, including IRE-based products and an AI-powered robotic ablation system.

Baird Medical's MWA solutions have been adopted by a growing number of leading U.S. institutions and private practice groups, including the Mayo Clinic, Columbia University Medical Center, and The George Washington University Hospital. The company is rapidly expanding its global commercial footprint, with sales now reaching markets across multiple continents.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or Baird Medical's future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may", "could", "should", "expect", "intend", "might", "will", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "budget", "forecast", "intend", "plan", "potential", "predict", or "continue", or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Baird Medical and its management, are inherently uncertain. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements in this press release, which speak only as of the date they are made and are qualified in their entirety by reference to the cautionary statements herein. Baird Medical does not undertake any duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements based on a number of factors, including, without limitation: (1) the risk that Baird Medical may not be successful in expanding its business in China or the United States; (2) changes in general economic conditions; (3) regulatory conditions and developments; (4) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (5) the nature, cost and outcome of pending and future litigation and other legal proceedings instituted against Baird Medical or others; and (6) other risks and uncertainties from time to time described in the Registration Statement relating to the Business Combination and the transition report, including those listed under the sections titled "Risk Factors" therein, and in ExcelFin's other filings with the SEC.

The foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Additional information concerning certain of these, and other risk factors is contained in ExcelFin's most recent filings with the SEC and in the Registration Statement described above filed by Baird Medical in connection with its business combination with ExcelFin. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning Baird Medical, the business combination described herein, or other matters attributable to Baird Medical or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Baird Medical expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in its expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

Contact:

Lee Roth

Burns McClellan for Baird Medical

Lroth@burnsmc.com