Bachem Announces Progress in Building K Start-Up and Expansion of Its Site in Vista, CA

Bubendorf, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2025) - Bachem, a leading partner in peptide and oligonucleotide manufacturing, today announced progress in its plans to expand capacity.In Bubendorf, Building K was inspected by the local regulatory authorities (RHI). Based on feedback from the authorities, no delay is expected with regard to the previously communicated development plan for Building K. Bachem continues to expect that production of the first GMP batches can begin in 2025. While the commercial production in the inspected part will be ramped up in 2026, construction work in the remaining part of the building will continue.In Vista, Bachem acquired a property adjacent to its existing facility to add additional upstream and downstream capacity in the future. Bachem will transform the existing property into a production facility. Overall, Bachem plans to invest around USD 250 million over the years 2026 - 2030 in the United States to expand the capacity in Vista and to modernize the Torrance facility.Thomas Meier, CEO of Bachem, commented: “I’m very pleased with the progress we are making at Bachem with our capacity expansions. We are right on schedule with Building K, which is not only the largest project for Bachem, but also one of the most modern peptide production facilities in the world. Around 350 employees will produce several tons of peptides every year, which will make a significant contribution to healthcare worldwide. In addition, the new property in Vista will enable us to secure additional capacity in the United States, the world’s largest healthcare market and thus will enhance Bachem’s commercial alliances in the Unites States.”About BachemBachem is a leading, innovation-driven company specializing in the development and manufacture of peptides and oligonucleotides. The company, which has over 50 years of experience and expertise, provides products for research, clinical development, and commercial application to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide and offers a comprehensive range of services. Bachem operates internationally with headquarters in Switzerland and locations in Europe, the US and Asia. The company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. For further information, seeFor more information:Bachem Holding AGBarbora BlahaHead of Group CommunicationTel.: +41 58 595 2021Media:Investors:To view the source version of this press release, please visit