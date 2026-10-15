B. Braun Peripheral Nerve Block Devices Approved for Separate Medicare Payment Under the NOPAIN Act

BETHLEHEM, Pa., Oct. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Braun Medical Inc. today announced that the Stimuplex® Single-Shot Nerve Block Needles have been approved by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) as qualifying non-opioid medical devices under the Non-Opioids Prevent Addiction in the Nation (NOPAIN) Act, effective April 30, 2026.

The NOPAIN Act is a federal law that allows Medicare to provide temporary separate payment for qualifying non-opioid pain relief drugs, biologics or medical devices used for post-surgical pain relief in outpatient surgical settings. The NOPAIN Act currently expires on December 31, 2027, unless Congress reauthorizes the law. The qualifying B. Braun devices are used in single-injection peripheral nerve block techniques as part of regional anesthesia procedures.

"The inclusion of these B. Braun peripheral nerve block devices under the NOPAIN Act reflects the important role enabling technologies play in supporting multimodal, opioid-sparing pain management strategies," said Kristin Brown, Director, Pain Control Marketing, B. Braun Medical Inc.

B. Braun is the U.S. market leader in regional anesthesia1 and remains committed to advancing clinician education, evidence-based practice and patient-centered pain management. For more information on the NOPAIN Act and B. Braun's regional anesthesia portfolio, visit: https://www.bbraunusa.com/en/products-and-partnerships/surgical-procedures/regional-anesthesia-and-acute-pain-management/nopain-act.html

About B. Braun

B. Braun Medical Inc. (B. Braun) is a leader in smart infusion therapy and safe and effective pharmacy products, patient and provider safety, and sustainable health solutions. Our purpose is to help providers constantly improve patient satisfaction and outcomes. With products and services created to help healthcare professionals focus on what matters most—their patients—we're uniquely positioned to help health systems succeed now and in the future. B. Braun is headquartered in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania and is part of the B. Braun Group of Companies in the U.S., which includes B. Braun Interventional Systems, Aesculap® and CAPS®. The company employs 8,500 people at over 30 locations across North America.

Globally, the B. Braun Group of Companies employs more than 64,000 employees in 64 countries. Guided by its Sharing Expertise® philosophy, B. Braun continuously exchanges knowledge with customers, partners and clinicians to address the critical issues of improving care and lowering costs. To learn more about B. Braun Medical, explore our website.

Disclaimer:

B. Braun provides this information solely for your convenience. This information does not constitute legal, reimbursement or clinical advice nor is it a recommendation regarding clinical practice. The information set forth herein is sourced from materials published by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ("CMS") and is subject to change without notice due to evolving laws, rules, regulations, guidance and updated quarterly or annual, as applicable, reimbursement/payment limits. B. Braun does not represent, warrant or guarantee that the information is complete, current, accurate, or applicable to any specific patient or third-party payer. B. Braun does not make any representation concerning the likelihood of coverage or guarantee reimbursement or payment for any referenced product. In addition, B. Braun does not make any representation or suggestion concerning the amount for which any healthcare provider should be or should seek to be reimbursed. The provider remains responsible for determining medical necessity and for submitting appropriate documentation, codes and charges for care provided. You should contact your Medicare contractor, other payers, reimbursement specialists and/or legal counsel for interpretation of coding, coverage and payment policies as well as any relevant applicable laws or regulations. This document is intended to provide information with respect to FDA-approved or cleared indications. If reimbursement is sought for use of a product outside of, or not expressly specified in, the FDA-approved or cleared labeling (e.g., instructions for use, operator's manual or package insert), you should consult your billing advisors or payers regarding billing, coverage or reimbursement questions. Some payers may have policies that prohibit submitting claims for such items or related services.

1 iData Research, Inc. MedSKU Data, Q1-Q4 2024

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SOURCE B. Braun Medical Inc.