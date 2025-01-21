B. Braun Launches Clik-FIX® Epidural/PNB Catheter Securement Device

BETHLEHEM, Pa., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Braun Medical Inc. (B. Braun), a leader in smart infusion therapy and pain management, announced today the launch of its new Clik-FIX® Epidural/Peripheral Nerve Block (PNB) Catheter Securement Device, the latest addition to the Clik-FIX Family of Catheter Securement Devices.

Displacement and dislodgement of epidural and PNB catheters can affect post-operative pain control.1-3 There are currently no universally acknowledged standards or guidelines for epidural/PNB catheter securement, resulting in a lack of continuity and standardization of patient care.4 Using a securement device for all epidural/PNB catheters can encourage standardization of patient care and postoperative pain control.

Designed to be soft, low-profile and secure, the Clik-FIX Epidural/PNB Catheter Securement Device helps to reduce the risk of catheter displacement and dislodgement during regional anesthesia procedures. These devices are designed for straightforward application and reliable securement to help reduce challenges for patients and healthcare professionals.

“We take pride in being the U.S. market leader in regional anesthesia. The Clik-FIX Epidural/PNB Catheter Securement Device is a perfect fit for our broad regional anesthesia portfolio, demonstrating our commitment to patient safety and satisfaction,” said Peter McGregor, Director of Marketing, Pain Control.

Click here to learn more about the Clik-FIX Epidural/PNB Catheter Securement Device.

About B. Braun

B. Braun Medical Inc. (B. Braun) is a leader in smart infusion therapy and safe and effective pharmacy products, patient and provider safety, and sustainable health solutions. Our purpose is to help providers constantly improve patient satisfaction and outcomes. With products and services created to help healthcare professionals focus on what matters most—their patients—we’re uniquely positioned to help health systems succeed now and in the future. B. Braun is headquartered in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania and is part of the B. Braun Group of Companies in the U.S., which includes B. Braun Interventional Systems, Aesculap® and CAPS®. The company employs 8,500 people at over 30 locations across North America.

Globally, the B. Braun Group of Companies employs more than 64,000 employees in 64 countries. Guided by its Sharing Expertise® philosophy, B. Braun continuously exchanges knowledge with customers, partners and clinicians to address the critical issues of improving care and lowering costs. To learn more about B. Braun Medical, explore our website.

References

Amarjeet Kumar , Chandni Sinha , Atul Aman , Surabhi, Saras Singh ; Secondary nerve block failure after upper extremity surgery; Perioperative Care and Operating Room Management; Volume 25, 2021. Auyong DB, Cantor DA, Green C, Hanson NA. The Effect of Fixation Technique on Continuous Interscalene Nerve Block Catheter Success: A Randomized, Double-Blind Trial. Anesth Analg. 2017 Mar;124(3):959-965. doi: 10.1213/ANE.0000000000001811. PMID: 28151818. Hakim M, Froyshteter AB, Walia H, Tumin D, Veneziano G, Bhalla T, Tobias JD. Optimizing the securement of epidural catheters: an in vitro trial. Local Reg Anesth. 2018 Jul 17;11:31-34. doi: 10.2147/LRA.S172799. PMID: 30046251; PMCID: PMC6054289. (webb)SPPM Newsletter. Pedspainmedicine.org. Published 2017. Accessed August 2, 2024 . https://www.pedspainmedicine.org/wp-content/uploads/newsletters/2019/summer/stracts/reducing%20early.html

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/b-braun-launches-clik-fix-epiduralpnb-catheter-securement-device-302356334.html

SOURCE B. Braun Medical Inc.